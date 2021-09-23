Reflections by Ray #10 – Lessons from our children

Last in this series and having been through my first eight years of marriage without kids and having my life transform miraculously when I had my boys, I just had to dedicate this last article in my Reflections by Ray series to the lessons you can learn from your children.

Being a parent gives you the greatest opportunity to learn these lessons, but you don’t need to have children to learn from them. You can learn these same lessons from a niece, nephew, grandson, granddaughter, a friend’s child or any other way that allows you to interact with children.

Here are some of the most important things my children have taught me:

1. Act with love and compassion

Emotions are a form of energy and all our emotions’ energies – anger, sadness, joy, and excitement for instance – are easily transferred from person to person.

If someone feels a strong sense of joy, they radiate that joy and affect those around them, making them a little and sometimes a lot, more joyful simply by being around them.

In today’s social media world, even text messages on WhatsApp these days can easily affect another person’s emotions. Its so much more when you are in the same house with them.

And children are quick to catch on to parent’s emotions. I remember when I was a child and my mother nagged, it turned me into a quiet and sad child. With my kids now, I notice my sons reflecting me and my husband’s dispositions which is why it’s so important to act with love and compassion always.

Little children love instinctively without any holding back. We adults need to learn to how to do so.

2. Cultivate an acceptance of others

Religion, race, colour, caste and any other way adults seek to divide one another and treat each other don’t matter to kids. Sure, they’re curious, and they ask questions, but they don’t judge. Until you inject the belief in them that they’re supposed to judge something in some specific way.

Children accept things and people as they are. Their minds are not conditioned to think in a certain way unless we adults have done that to them and its an important lesson we can take from them.

Learn to accept people as they are without discrimination.

3. We have the potential to do amazing things

If our kids can go from crawling on the ground, speaking nothing but few words at 6 months to walking, talking, eating, sleeping, and doing just about everything else like you and me by the age of two, then how much more can we do as adults with our greater intellect and current day access to resources.

We really do have the potential to do amazing things, we just need to be willing to put the work in and understand that change doesn’t happen overnight.

It is just sheer hard work and perseverance. There’s another dimension to children and that is they enjoy what they do, they don’t do anything they do not like to do unless we adults force them of course, and that is critical, enjoy the ride, you never know what lies at the end of it but do what you love doing like children do.

Also accept that change is a gradual process, it’s liberating and put your best foot forward, one foot at a time.

4. Let go

Have you wondered why we were so happy as kids?

One of the most important things is as a child you do not attach yourself to much. And if they develop something, which they can, they quickly get over it as if it never existed.

They haven’t yet learned how to attach themselves mentally to things and as a result, they live free as a bird.

Hard for us adults when we fall in love, are crazily attached to our careers or find it hard to let go with our egos, our expectations, our ambitions. But learning to let go is a great way to be happier.

I have sometimes been told that I’m an expert at running away, I don’t think I run, I walk and there’s a big difference, when something holds you down or doesn’t take you in the direction you want to go, its time to let go.

5. Live in the present moment

This is, in a way, an add-on of #4.

One of the most harmful attachments we make in life is our attachment to the past and future.

We look back on the past with regret and look to the future with plans and dreams, but rarely do we stop doing both of those things and simply rest in the present moment.

My boys have no clear goals yet, they have no regrets…. not much to regret. Much of what I’ve learned from them is due to the fact that they’re still too young to be negatively conditioned in certain ways. They live mostly enjoying the present moment because they don’t have much experience of a past yet as they are still living a very sheltered life with us nor do they have too many expectations of the future as we are still there to cushion their fall.

I’m still work in progress as I keep going back to my past but if you can do it…do go ahead.

Last lesson but not the least…

6. Life is better lived for others

Before I had children, my entire adult life was one big “me, my husband and friend’s festival”. It was about what I wanted to do with my life, how I was going to get what I wanted, and how I was going to make my mark on the world. Then I didn’t have kids, everyone wasn’t always around, and all my work and life became meaningless. The very day that I discovered that I was going to be a mother, my life began to have purpose.

There’s a saying that when you become a mother its like having a part of your heart walk around, you become more concerned for their safety, their growth, their happiness, their achievements than your own. Everything changes.

However, little did I know at the time when I held my precious child in my arms that it would open the floodgates to a much greater realization: that life isn’t just better lived for yourself, life is best lived for others.

All of us have it in us to give, we were like that when we were kids, open your heart and give, there’s no greater joy than giving.

From the mother in me and signing off on this series,

Ray.