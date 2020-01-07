Reflections a Year Into Writing the World’s Greatest Love Story…

How lucky I am
To have found this man
Showing up right on time
This best friend of mine
After doing my own work
I was ready for OUR work
He’s my partner with whom to grow
Even MOore
That’s when he showed up at my door
Making me his famous Moesalad
Feeding my palate
And painting…
My pallate
Stepping into my world
And whirling my mind all around
Damn!
This life? Is profound!
We are safe in this place
Exploring this space
Unstoppable
To see what’s possible
Redefining what it means to “have each other’s back”
On this path
On this track
Courageous to say yes
To live the greatest love story
Commanding a new territory
Of what #powercouple means
It’s so NOT about being seen
It’s HONORING each other as
King & Queen
Respect
To the highest degree
And to truly see
One another
Both beacons of light shining
Inside ourselves and onto other’s
Not draining the other’s light
But reflecting OUR light
Hell yes. This feels right
And scary I know
Being fearless through the fear
This is what I want our kids to know
Can be
How in a relationship
We can truly see
Nothing to hide
No resentment inside
Better together
It feels like we won
Whoa this is fun!
Even benefiting from our
Tough work in the dark
To be stronger in the light
Creating an unbreakable chain
Especially when their is pain
Building something special
A great love story demonstration
Today having a solid foundation
That was placed brick by brick
Over the past 12 months
Wow… that was quick!
Let’s get it!
We are in this together
You are my person forever
All in
RIDE or DIE
Holding hands
Let’s fly!
.
.