Reflections a Year Into Writing the World’s Greatest Love Story…

How lucky I am

To have found this man

Showing up right on time

This best friend of mine

After doing my own work

I was ready for OUR work

He’s my partner with whom to grow

Even MOore

That’s when he showed up at my door

Making me his famous Moesalad

Feeding my palate

And painting…

My pallate

Stepping into my world

And whirling my mind all around

Damn!

This life? Is profound!

We are safe in this place

Exploring this space

Unstoppable

To see what’s possible

Redefining what it means to “have each other’s back”

On this path

On this track

Courageous to say yes

To live the greatest love story

Commanding a new territory

Of what #powercouple means

It’s so NOT about being seen

It’s HONORING each other as

King & Queen

Respect

To the highest degree

And to truly see

One another

Both beacons of light shining

Inside ourselves and onto other’s

Not draining the other’s light

But reflecting OUR light

Hell yes. This feels right

And scary I know

Being fearless through the fear

This is what I want our kids to know

Can be

How in a relationship

We can truly see

Nothing to hide

No resentment inside

Better together

It feels like we won

Whoa this is fun!

Even benefiting from our

Tough work in the dark

To be stronger in the light

Creating an unbreakable chain

Especially when their is pain

Building something special

A great love story demonstration

Today having a solid foundation

That was placed brick by brick

Over the past 12 months

Wow… that was quick!

Let’s get it!

We are in this together

You are my person forever

All in

RIDE or DIE

Holding hands

Let’s fly!

.

.