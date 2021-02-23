Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Reflection is the Key

You spend a significant amount of your time at your job each year. How can you make this an enjoyable and rewarding experience that you look forward to every day? You are probably wondering how you can boost your job satisfaction.  One way that you can do this is by doing a purposeful reflection on a regular basis […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

You spend a significant amount of your time at your job each year. How can you make this an enjoyable and rewarding experience that you look forward to every day? You are probably wondering how you can boost your job satisfaction.  One way that you can do this is by doing a purposeful reflection on a regular basis each week. Self-reflection and journaling are two powerful ways to evaluate the different aspects of your job, the people you work with and the people you serve under. 

Self-reflection plays an essential part of your attitude and happiness towards work. It can help you stretch yourself, step out of your comfort zone and advance your career success, allowing you to create the roadmap of where you want to go and how you want to be in life.

In order to practice self-reflection, you need to find a quiet place at home or outside where you can tune out everything else. This means turning off electronics and not being disturbed for a period of time. I find that 15 minutes is an ideal time to get comfortable and let go of everything so you can begin thinking and reflecting on your current and future vision. It allows you to get focused and let the thoughts and feelings emerge. It is important to let the process happen and not get caught up in rigid formula to do it each time. Sometimes just free writing is helpful because you need to let your feelings flow and see what themes and patterns emerge.  Maybe it would be helpful to focus on the following questions or prompts below to help you move forward.

During your quiet time, ask yourself the following questions: 

  • Who do I want to become?
  • What is my dream job? 
  • Why is this my dream job? 

These questions will help you focus your reflection and get in touch with your feelings and core values that are driving your life. You need to think back to past stories and experiences that may have influenced you and shaped your characteristics and behavior. Each person experiences and thinks about things differently. 

An additional question to ask yourself is “What impact do I want to make?” Think about how you want your career and life to impact others or the company you are working for. Put your sights on something that is meaningful for you and you will be surprised at how you will weave this into your daily work and existence.

In the end, trust the process. You need to be honest with yourself. Focus on developing yourself and watch your life and work grow to become the person you want to be. 

I know you can do it! (I think you know that, too!)

Mark Danaher, Career Coach, Virtual Speaker and Trainer at Careers by Design LLC

Mark Danaher is a career coach and certified career counselor who specializes in working with educators and business professionals to reduce stress, regain balance, and thrive in their life and career.  He helps his clients make the best of tough situations so they can be their best professionally and personally.   Mark blends coaching and counseling with his extensive career development knowledge and expertise to offer his clients a uniquely holistic approach to making career and life pivots.  He helps his clients manage stress and anxiety, integrate balance into their lives so they can make a meaningful change in their lives. He uses a holistic narrative career approach to helping people tell their stories and learn from their careers and life.  Mark completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Connecticut in Economics and History and went on to earn his Masters at the University of Connecticut in Counseling Psychology.   Mark was the President of the National Career Development Association in 2014-2015 and continues to volunteer for the organization.   He is certified as a Certified Career Counselor, Board Certified Coach, Holistic Narrative Career Professional, Retirement Options Coach, 2 Young to Retire Coach, Job, and Career Development Coach, Job and Career Transition Coach, and a Certified Career Service Provider.  Mark is a Master Trainer for the Facilitating Career Development Certificate and School Career Development Advisor certificate is actively coaching training, and teaching throughout the year.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How to Make the Most of Introspective Practices: 15 Proven Strategies

by Scott Gerber
Self-reflection
Community//

8 Ways Self-reflection Improves Your Life and Helps You Become Happier

by Amanda Prahl
Purpose//

Ask Yourself These 7 Questions Today to Become a Better Person Tomorrow

by Nicolas Cole

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.