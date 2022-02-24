Contributor Log In
Share the Thrive app and earn cash!

Earn $10 for every person you share the Thrive app with.

By

You’ve experienced first hand how the Thrive app can change your life, so why not share it with those closest to you? That’s why we’re introducing an exciting new program to help you give the power of Thrive to your friends, family, and coworkers.

Starting March 1st, you’ll earn $10 for every person you get to download the Thrive app! Here’s how it works:

  1. Share the Thrive app. Tap on your profile icon in the top right corner of the app. Tap Invite Friends. Share the QR code or link with someone you think would benefit from the Thrive app.
  2. Earn cash: For every new user who installs the app, you’ll earn $10.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected].

