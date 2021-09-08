Reese Weil: “Listen to Jazz as much as possible”

Listen to Jazz as much as possible. — Jazz is the root of music and history combined. It is our culture. Don’t Rush tempo. — Tempo is like a true gentleman, you’re supposed to walk and never run!

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Reese Weil.

Reese Weil is a classically trained guitarist from Chico, CA who began playing guitar at the tender age of four. Heavily influenced by artists like the Beastie Boys, The Beatles, Steely Dan, Tame Impala, Sublime, and Jack Johnson, Weil’s signature tone incorporates a breathy melodic delivery that flows smoothly into tight rhythmic pockets, usually reserved for an emcee. After attending Berklee, Weil set out to make a career in music and played hundreds of shows across Northern California which led him to catch the eye of producer (and founder of Mighty Oak Records), Marty James. While creating Weil’s new EP, the two coined the term “lake-pop” to describe the new genre of feel-good acoustic guitar merged with beat-heavy, aggressive mixes that they have found themselves creating. This eclectic mashup of alternative-pop genres seamlessly blends Weil’s world-class guitar playing with James’ gritty breakbeat signature production style, making for a unique representation of the Northern California lifestyle — a cornerstone that both Weil and Mighty Oak Records have built their identity upon. All about small-town dreams with big city passion, Weil embodies the DIY spirit of NorCal with his songs having been dubbed as “the sound of the 530 area code”. Eclectic and gritty, yet soulful and uplifting at the same time, Weil’s music speaks to people with lifestyle hobbies that are characteristic of the NorCal area such as snowboarding, skating, surfing, x-games, and several others.

“Music has been the way that I have expressed myself my entire life,” says Weil. “It’s been the one constant and kept me sane when life felt too heavy. I will always pour all my soul into every song and performance I’m working on.” Weil is eager to hit the road touring the west coast with the release of his new music this summer as he feels that the songs from the EP are the first true reflection of him as an artist. “This is the best music I’ve ever made.”

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Northern California. The part with pastures and orchards not beaches, Chico is about 90 minutes north of Sacramento. We have creeks, canyons and lakes to enjoy. We are always outside playing sports or up in the music room making lots of noise.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I grew up around studio equipment and instruments. My dad played in bands I started playing guitar around 4 years old! I had to have my hair like Richie Valens everyday and I was obsessed with his sound. I realized very early that my life would revolve around music. My amazing family noticed this deep love for music and had a guitar cut down to size and fit for me at Main Street Music in Chico, Ca. From that point on I was practicing and learning to read music everyday.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I think the most interesting thing that has happened to me is simply learning how to listen and create freely without overthinking. You can truly say a lot with a little.

Interestingly enough, I will just leave this at that!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was first starting out playing guitar, I would sneak into my dad’s jam sessions and plug into the PA without the band knowing. I loved to hide under the mixing board with a guitar and solo over the other guitar player. I thought at the age of four that this was what you did, play loud and outshine the next guy! The band was very kind and let me have my moment in the sun, and I feel this really influenced me to play for life. I’m still friends with my dad’s guitarist to this day, and he always reminds me of those amazing times!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m really excited about my new EP. It’s my best work by far and I’m excited to play the songs live and try to earn some new fans. I am also playing guitar on Marty James’ new record which is cool because he produced my EP and we have a great relationship.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity is our arts and cultures are critical for the world’s unique history to be highlighted. When you have a mix of sound or visual art that is used to create, you get a unique fusion that is truly individualistic. Without diversity, we end up with a very narrow-minded society. It is critical that we weed out ethnocentrisms and create unity throughout all corners of the world.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t play too loud. — At my gigs my wife sometimes is my sound girl and occasionally I tend to like the music a little loud in this here band! (sublime plug)

Play piano more. — Theory and songwriting is just magic on the piano.

Take vocal lessons. — Guitar is my first instrument and I always wished I was classically trained in voice as well.

Listen to Jazz as much as possible. — Jazz is the root of music and history combined. It is our culture.

Don’t Rush tempo. — Tempo is like a true gentleman, you’re supposed to walk and never run!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Find other things that stimulate your brain other than music and make time for that as well. You need a well-balanced mind for longevity. Always stay connected with your roots and stay focused on why you started playing music in the first place. This is certainly a marathon, not a sprinters sport!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Unity! I don’t feel unity is being pushed enough. We have plenty of people that divide us but who will unite us?

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mom and dad always helped and supported my musical development. I was taking classical lessons weekly and coming home and playing through tunes at night with my dad growing up. Almost every night we were discussing theory and talking about different musicians. If you heard his piano playing you would wonder why he’s not a household name! He would always have a brilliant way to remember musical rules.

Such as two lines to make a “D” which means 2 sharps in its key center. Or for another example 4 lines to make an “E” that means 4 sharps in the key. Bam simple is genius!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my lyrics is “we’re all sand and we just blow away” Life is like a big old beach we will be gone soon enough enjoy the ride

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Bob Dylan is probably the person I would love to sit down with. He won a Nobel peace prize as a songwriter. He is very humble and brilliant. I would love to hear stories from his life and personal perspective. His way with words is truly one of a kind.

This is a small reason why during his recorded speech he said,

“When I started writing my own songs, folk lingo was the only vocabulary that I knew, and I used it,” he said. “But I had something else as well. I had principles and sensibilities and an informed view of the world, and I’d had that for a while. I learned it all in grammar school” Dylan

How can our readers follow you online?

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/reese.weil

IG

https://www.instagram.com/reeseweil530/

Twitter

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!