Reese Warren: “Don’t let anyone steal your dream”

Reese Warren started her journey as a performer at the tender age of three. She enjoys acting, singing, dancing, playing guitar and modeling. At nine years old she became a champion tap dancer at the National Countdown Competition. Three weeks after she turned ten years old, she became the youngest TAP medallion recipient with The Artists Project.

She is now a co-host with Ryker Baloun for The Artists Project You Channel, The Artist’s Report and a reporter for FTS Kids News.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you for having me. It’s my pleasure.

Well. I’m eleven and a half so I am still a kid. Hahaha

I was born in Riverside, CA. I have 5 older siblings, two sisters and three brothers. We are a blended family. My Mom and Dad were high school sweethearts that married other people and then got back together and had me.

We all lived together in a big house in Murrieta that I have lived in my whole life. All but one of my siblings is moved out now. I hang out with my cousin a lot; she is also my best friend. I have a big family and we are all very close.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to your specific career path?

I started my journey as a performer at the age of three when I won my first pageant title as Petite Miss Murrieta Valley. It’s funny, I saw an episode of Toddlers and Tiaras and told my mom I wanted to do that. I love to sing and play guitar, to act and do voice over work, dance and model. I became a national champion tap dancer when I was nine. Three weeks after I turned ten, I got involved with The Artist’s Project, which is a non-profit dedicated to artists helping artists. I received the TAP medallion from founder Michael Bezjian, which gives me free headshots for life. It’s a great organization and I co-host a You Tube series called The Artist’s Report with my friend Ryker Baloun. In 2020, I started to focus on my You Tube channel and continue my training as a performer in all of my skills.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your entertainment career?

The thing that sticks out the most for me is, when I think I don’t do a good job for an audition is a lot of the times when I get a call back or book the job, BUT when I think I do an awesome job for an audition, I don’t get it and of course never hear back from anyone. hahaha

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Something funny? Hmmm. Ok. Well, we made a lot of mistakes when I was first starting, and we still do make mistakes all the time that we have to learn from. My mom used to do my self-tapes with an old, wrinkled sheet and it looked horrible. Hahah and of course trying to get lighting and sound correct was always challenging, because by the time it was right, I had forgotten my lines.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

WOW. I have a lot going on in 2021. I have been working on my music and will be dropping my first original song in the spring. I have merch also dropping with the release of my song. I shoot new episodes for my You Tube Channel every week. I use my channel to continue to work on my acting skills, show my music and connect with my fans. I hope that what I do in all areas brings positivity and a good feeling to anyone watching or listening.

Most young people your age don’t have to balance work and school. Can you tell us how you manage to balance your schoolwork, auditions, and time on set?

I am so lucky in this area! I am home schooled three days a week and normally go to campus only two days a week. Since COVID, I am 100% homeschooled. My Grandma is a teacher, and she comes over two days a week to work with me. We work around the auditions and set time. I shot two movies while in COVID, but it was pretty easy to work around my school schedule for them. I shot a voice over commercial from my CLOSET. That was SO FUN.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Well, first I am always grateful to God for leading on this journey. My Mom and Dad have always been 100% supportive of everything I do. They help me with everything I need. A family friend, Bobbie Starr, who used to be a manager and she is a headshot photographer, saw me dance and sent a tape into Carol Lynn Sher of CESD who then agreed to meet with me. That is how I got my first agent and have been lucky enough to stay with such an amazing agency. My friend Ryker Baloun took me under his wing, and we grew together over the last year. He brought me into The Artists Project, where I have met so many people who could help my career. Michael Bezjian is a Getty photographer and the Founder of The Artists Project.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s jump to the main part of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

I get asked similar questions on this all the time. I get asked how to get into the industry all the time. I can tell you that my Mom and all of my coaches over time have not “sugar coated” things for me. My mom makes sure of it. She is big on not being surrounded by “YES” people. With that said… here are the 5…

If you don’t love it, if you don’t believe in yourself, don’t do it, it’s not worth it.

I have had to sacrifice alot of family time for my dream. I miss birthdays,holidays and hanging out with my friends for this career.

2. The industry is HARD. You’re gonna get more no’s than yes’s

When I have an audition and it’s the“cattlecall”of 100 girls in the room,before COVID, and I know that the chance of me booking is slim to none, I still have to try my best.

3. Getting an audition is HARD and to be thankful for every one that you get

It can get tiresome. Auditions come in cycles. Agents and Managers don’t like you to decline auditions because it is lucky that you get one in the first place. So, sometimes you may have same day auditions and you have to learn a lot of pages of sides for the audition and you never hear anything back from anyone. Feedback is non- existent. It’s definitely something you have to learn as you go.

4. Online is not real, don’t listen to anything negative

Balancing fans and the fact that people want to know you and share your life with you that you don’t know is a challenge. Loving and appreciating your fans and realizing they have their own thoughts about your life and what’s going on in it is delicate. So, the bigger you get in the public eye, the more hate you are gonna get. Remembering to not listen to it is the key.

5. Don’t let anyone steal your dream. You have to work hard and commit to it. It won’t just come to you.

I have family members that are not supportive of what I do. I wish them well and love them anyway. Stay focused. Eyes on the prize. 😉

You are a person of enormous influence. How do you think you can use social media as a platform to be a positive influence to your fans, and for society at large?

Love and respect. I have been brought up with this mindset. Treating all people with love and respect is important to me. I believe you will see from my social media that I believe in spreading positivity and love throughout the world. It’s important that my fans know that I believe in them as much as they believe in me. We are a partnership, and they are on this journey with me.

If you had the ability to choose to work on any TV show or film, or work alongside any co-star, or with any director, what or who would that be, and why? You never know who might see this article, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to work with Scott Marshall. I have had the privilege to read for him and he is such a nice man. I did a table read for him for an upcoming movie. I would love to work on a project with him.

