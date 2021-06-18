Reem Aubdool of VM Director: “Concentrate on providing value, not on sales”

Concentrate on providing value, not on sales — As marketers, we always have targets to reach, but when you become obsessed with the figures rather than the value your company provides to customers, you lose the human touch. Of course, sales are significant, but when you provide value and build a relationship with customers, sales will flow more easily.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Reem Aubdool.

Reem is a Marketing Strategist, founder of VM Director, and a highly qualified marketing expert who has 13 years prior experience leading marketing and sales teams within several small to medium-sized businesses. She specializes in helping service-based business owners to refine their internal processes, increase their visibility, and in turn, their sales at a fraction of the cost of a Marketing Director.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thank you so much for having me; it’s a pleasure to be a part of this series.

I didn’t start off in Marketing, but I did eventually fall into it. That was 13 years ago now. I started with an undergraduate degree in Psychology and intending to work with children. However, after I graduated and worked with children for six months, I realized it wasn’t quite for me! So when I came across an opportunity to work for a small IT firm as their marketing assistant, I decided to go for it. I then decided to do my MA in Marketing. I’ve worked for several SMEs since! I still find psychology fascinating and often use it in marketing, especially when considering consumer behaviors.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

I once had to present a product we were trying to market for use on a yacht! I was so nervous that I was just reading off the presentation I had, trying to get through it as fast as possible. But, unfortunately, I hadn’t paid attention to the fact that I was pronouncing Yacht how it’s spelled rather than ‘Yot.’ It was only when a colleague pointed it out to me after, which of course brought on a rush of embarrassment! I have to admit, thankfully, since then, I have perfected my presentation skills and haven’t mispronounced the word yacht since!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I would say that would have to be my dad. Getting to where I am today has taken a lot of determination, which I definitely got from him. Originally coming from Iraq and having to flee war, we arrived in the UK, and my father found himself in a position where he couldn’t find a job and three children to support (he was a university professor in Astrophysics), so he became a self-taught software developer. Three years later, he started his own business and has been running it for 20+ years. He taught me no matter the circumstances, if you have the will, there is a way!

He was also the one that pushed me to go into marketing. He saw something in me that I didn’t see at the time. He believed that I had a business-orientated mindset. As a stubborn teenager, I resisted at first and insisted on studying Psychology, but, well, here I am today!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I’ve built a company that brings experts together and provides valuable marketing skills to smaller business owners with a smaller budget. Most smaller businesses can only afford to hire marketing assistants who don’t have the expertise to put a targeted marketing strategy in place. Hiring someone with that kind of expertise can cost them $80K upwards. This makes it very difficult for small business owners to compete with the bigger businesses in their industry. So, I’m offering these businesses a way to get this expertise without the hefty price tag.

I also don’t see other marketing professionals as my competition but my allies. So I’m sticking to what I do best, strategy! And bringing in other experts to work on different aspects such as websites, email marketing, social media, and PR.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Determination- Having started my business during a global pandemic, with two children to homeschool and a baby, determination was undoubtedly a characteristic that I wouldn’t have succeeded without. I was determined to make my business work, and even though the late nights, early starts, juggling children, and working drove me near to insanity, I knew one thing for sure, I was going to make this work! Knowing your limitations- As entrepreneurs, we often try to do everything ourselves, but realizing that we all have our limitations is an essential part of being a successful business owner. We all have a zone of genius and our zone of incompetence. To truly grow, we need to learn to spend more time on what we thrive at and outsource the things that are not our strengths. Once I realized that I didn’t have to do it all or take on business that wasn’t in my zone of genius, things started to change for me, and I began to get in the clients that valued my services. Passion- People can feel when you’re passionate about what you do, and customers want to put their trust in someone passionate about what they do. It’s much more difficult for you to sell a service or product if you don’t believe in it. I’ve often heard from potential customers that it’s my passion that attracted them to me in the first place.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am currently organizing a Virtual Marketing Summit to raise money for Children with Cancer UK. The line-up includes Instagram expert John Ferrara, PR expert (and my fantastic business mentor) Rebecca Cafiero, and the CEO of one of the largest women’s networking groups Leona Burton. I had the vision to hold an event to raise money for charity and thought, what better way to do this than doing what I do best, marketing! For me, it’s a win-win, as it brings together two of my passions, raising money for charity and providing value to business owners! I’m so grateful to all the speakers for giving up their time to help me bring this vision to life!

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

In my opinion, these are some of the most prominent digital marketing mistakes that businesses make:

Not having a marketing strategy- I cannot stress enough how important it is to have a marketing strategy! If you don’t, what you end up doing is a lot of random marketing. Marketing should be holistic, a puzzle that fits together well, not random pieces that don’t fit together at all. It isn’t a bunch of ideas you’ve thought about, or someone else has tried that you put into action. Marketing should be a well-researched plan on the activities you will do to reach your goal. I recently worked with a business running google ads with no results and no strategy. After an analysis and a strategy were put in place, they signed a £100K contract and have several other leads. Not defining their target audience and messaging — So many businesses try to talk to everyone and end up talking to no one! There seems to be a fear of alienating potential customers if they niche down to speak to a specific group of customers and define who they are. One way to explain this is if you’re trying to talk to everyone, you’re trying to be heard over the other millions of people who are also shouting the same thing. The likeliness of you being heard over the noise is extremely slim. However, if you speak to a smaller group of people, who feel you understand their exact struggles, you talk in the language they know, and there aren’t millions of other people shouting the same message, then you’re much more likely to be heard, right? They are trying to run before they can walk! I’ve seen many companies start with PPC ads before they have other marketing tools in place, such as a converting landing page. Many good ad agencies refuse to work with businesses that don’t have a landing page with a well-defined customer journey as they know it won’t convert. Marketing is a process, and you shouldn’t try to skip steps as you’ll end up spending a lot of money without results! Not measuring results- businesses often run marketing campaigns without actually measuring their results! Usually, campaigns need to be tweaked to get maximum results, and if you do not measure them, you won’t know what is working, how well it’s working, and whether it’s getting you those sales you’re wanting!

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

I personally don’t believe in one strategy fits all! I think this depends on the business’s budget, goals, and the industry. That’s why so many businesses wasting time and money trying out something someone else has done for their business, and it ends up not working for them.

However, if considering a marketing campaign for coaching or consulting business, for example, this is a strategy I would consider:

STEP 1: Create an effective landing page/website- Having a website or landing page telling people who you are and why they should work with you is an essential part of your digital marketing. You control the narrative, and it can show your credibility as a business. When you’re considering working with someone or a company, one of the first things you would do is google them! If they don’t have an online presence, then it gives the impression that you’re not a serious business! STEP 2: Build a Facebook /Instagram community (depending on who your target audience is). You need to build a community of cheerleaders of your ideal clients who will be your loyal fans. STEP 3: Lead magnet to build an email list- a lead magnet is a great way to build an email list without investing vast amounts of money. It can take a little time, but a good lead magnet marketed in the right way should get you an extensive list. STEP 4 Build Brand loyalty — this is an ongoing process and comes from sharing great content and having excellent processes in place. You need to build a strong connection between your followers/ customers to your brand. This shouldn’t stop at the point you make a sale. You should have a good feedback loop in place as well as a referral program that allows current/past happy customers to refer their friends and acquaintances to you! STEP 5: An automated email campaign- Automating your email campaign allows you to put together a nurture sequence! You shouldn’t try selling to your customers right away, but let them get to know you first, show them that you understand their struggles, lead them to a webinar/masterclass or discovery call! Then you sell! STEP 6: Use Ads for re-targeting — I’ve found that the most successful ad campaigns are those that re-target. So someone is already aware of you, they may receive your emails, but they see your ad once, then again the next day, and then again the following day until they realize they do need this service! You get them, and you have a solution for them! STEP 7: Give incredible value: Give value to potential customers by holding a masterclass/webinar or workshop. It’s an opportunity for you to show off what you’re capable of, and the customer will walk away feeling they got such incredible value that they’ll.

Even though I’ve referred to them as steps, most of these tactics would occur in parallel to each other, supporting the same goal and would create a continuous loop of marketing.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion, which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

Which PPC platform to use depends on what your goals are and at what stage of the customer journey you are targeting the potential leads!

I have very successfully generated leads for businesses I’ve worked for using Google Ads. The reason Google Ads are so powerful is that the customer is already searching for what you’re offering. Google is just putting your business/product at the top of the page where they can find you easily. However, Google Ads are more complicated to set up correctly than social media ads if you don’t know what you’re doing. It’s also essential that your landing page is excellent as you could end up spending a lot of money on ads that do not convert to sales as potential customers just click back off your website! Google Ads make you visible, but it’s up to your landing page to build trust and get you the sale.

It’s imperative to understand who and where your target customers are, their purchasing habits, and what you’re trying to achieve before deciding which PPC platform to use. For example, a business I recently worked for generated more leads using LinkedIn ads as the product they were selling is in a very specific niche.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

Three things you need to know before considering a PPC campaign are

Who you’re targeting- It’s impossible to have a good PPC campaign if you don’t know who you’re targeting. Also, you would need a much larger budget to successfully bring in leads if you’re too broad with your targeting. What are you trying to achieve — You need to be very clear on your goals and what you’re trying to achieve. To measure how successful your ads are, you need to have well-defined goals. Do you have a converting landing page? — I’m starting to sound a little bit of a broken record but, that’s how important this is. I’ve seen too many businesses spend far too much money on ads that don’t convert due to their landing page.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

Three things I would suggest would be:

Automate! — By automating your email campaigns, you can create a nurture sequence that will help customers get to know you and your business better, create segmented email lists that are automatically updated, Consistently engaging with potential and existing customers and deliver more engaging content! Use intriguing subject lines — Naturally, we are curious beings, so when you use intriguing subject lines in an email, that tends to hook the reader into opening the email to find out what you’re talking about. Don’t go straight for the sale but nurture your leads first. Customers aren’t going to buy from you if you constantly want to sell to them. Think of it this way, we’ve all experienced that annoying sales assistant that follows us around a shop when we just want to browse, so you end up leaving the shop! Likewise, if you’re trying to sell, sell and sell in your emails, those leads will end up leaving your list. Instead, share interesting, engaging content that makes them want to hear what you have to say.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

These are some other digital marketing tools that you can leverage:

Storytelling— Storytelling is such a powerful tool that is often overlooked. It helps your customers build a connection with your brand. Although it’s being more broadly spoken about now, it’s a tool that marketers and advertisers have been using for decades. Building a community — creating a loyal community is so essential in the digital marketing world as not only will they be potential customers but also your future marketers. This is because loyalty and word of mouth is such a powerful marketing tool. Retargeting- Businesses concentrate so much on bringing new leads and new followers that they often forget the power of re-targeting. For a previous business, I worked for, 70% of their new business came from existing contacts. That’s why I always put a re-targeting tactic into a strategy.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The 5 things you need to create a highly successful career in digital marketing are:

Be creative — By being creative and thinking outside of the box, your marketing is much more likely to stand out, and you can position your company’s brand as a thought leader. In addition, a creative approach often means more engaging content that provides value to customers. A great example of an innovative digital marketing campaign is from a non-profit called Charity Water. They put GPS trackers on their drilling rigs so that people can follow the process and see where their money was going. They’ve been very successful in building trust from their donators. Be willing to learn and grow continuously- Digital marketing is a fast-paced, ever-changing sector. You’re constantly having to learn new skills and move with the times. Otherwise, you’ll be left behind. When I did my MA in Marketing over ten years ago, digital marketing was a small part of the whole course. Social media and marketing automation has moved miles in the last ten years and even the previous five years! I’ve had to learn and grow continuously to keep up. Concentrate on providing value, not on sales — As marketers, we always have targets to reach, but when you become obsessed with the figures rather than the value your company provides to customers, you lose the human touch. Of course, sales are significant, but when you provide value and build a relationship with customers, sales will flow more easily. Be analytical- always be analytical over the marketing you are carrying out. By analyzing and finding anything that could be working better, you’re much more likely to have very successful campaigns. I see too many marketers afraid to admit their campaign could be doing better in case they are seen as ‘failing’. I consistently analyze and tweak campaigns to ensure I get the absolute best results. There will always be campaigns that fail, it’s how you turn them around that matters. That brings me onto my final point, the fear of failure! Don’t let the fear of failure stop you from being creative and innovative with your marketing. You don’t have to do what everyone else does. Sometimes taking a leap, trusting your instincts really does pay off, so don’t be afraid to try new things with your marketing! Just as long as you have a way of measuring the results to ensure your marketing is working. A great example of a risky campaign that paid off, is Apple’s ‘Think different’ campaign. At the time Apple was struggling to position themselves in the market and was failing as a company, until Apple’s ad agency came up with the campaign of the must have product for that person who dared to ‘think different,’ which at the time was seen controversial. That was the start of Apple’s success.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I listen to a few marketing podcasts such as online marketing made easy by Amy Porterfield, Marketing School by Neil Patel. I also love to listen to self-development podcasts such as mindset mentor with Rob Dial or On Purpose by Jay Shetty.

I often read marketing blogs like HubSpot and Neil Patel when there are certain topics I’d like to keep up to date on and have recently read the book The mindful Marketer by Lisa Nirell.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d love to start a movement to change the hierarchy and bully culture within organizations, small and large. I’d like to see a time where all employees are valued and heard no matter their status within an organization, gender or race. After all it has been shown that happy, valued employees are productive employees.

How can our readers further follow your work?

You can connect with me on LinkedIn orfollow me on Instagram. My handle is @vmdirector. You can also find more information about me on my website www.yourvmdirector.com.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!