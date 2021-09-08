Reed Shusterman: “Be careful with your time”

Be careful with your time. If you’re going to do something unpaid or for not enough to pay your bills, think critically about how it will help you accomplish your goals. Don’t take jobs just because a friend is offering it. Don’t burden yourself with work that isn’t accomplishing something for yourself. Money is a perfectly fine motivator, but make sure you’re getting paid enough for your time.

Reed Shusterman is the writer/director of Blood Born, (trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4unxjlKCpw) his first feature film in either capacity. A longtime student of film, he has spent the last decade as a Story Editor, screenplay consultant and Script Reader at various companies including NBC and CBS, as well as serving two years as the Director of Programming for the Burbank International Film Festival. In 2016, his short film Goblin Queen (viewable here https://vimeo.com/210151270) won awards across the festival circuit and was released to tens of thousands of views online. In addition to his film work, Reed is the General Manager of the cattle farm and development parcel La Guaria Ranch in Costa Rica, and is a year into being a first-time father, which is even more amazing and more difficult than being a first-time writer/director.

Blood Born is out now on Amazon Prime (https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B097J6Y37V/), as well as the Kings of Horror YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o2LyrNmTE90) and Watch Movies Now! YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kb9HVycSta8).

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I grew up in a suburb of Baltimore, Maryland as the child of two hard-working parents and the youngest of three brothers. It was a good, relatively unremarkable childhood. I was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes when I was three, but with the help of my family, never had any major health complications from that.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve always liked telling stories. I made a storyboard when I was 6 for a horror movie called ‘Terror on the School Bus.’ In seventh grade, I wrote a comedic short story that made everyone in class laugh when I read it aloud, and I’ve been trying to recapture that feeling since then.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your filmmaking career?

I was in Costa Rica filming a promotional video on a big farm in the mountains. I’d been standing in the shade when I heard my crew start shouting. I couldn’t hear them, so I stopped where I was, which was apparently the wrong move. In the tree right above me, there was a nest of killer bees, which started swarming at me.

I took off at a full-speed run but got caught by a couple of them stinging my head. It hurt like hell, but there weren’t too many of them. And my lovely producer stood in the middle of a cow field as she picked the bees out of my hair.

The pain was getting worse and worse, it was burning. And I needed something to cool it down. The cooler and med kit was a good hundred yards away, but I had a chilled can of Diet Coke in my hand, which I poured over my head while screaming like a little girl.

Thankfully, the crew was kind enough to make sure I was okay before laughing at me.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

I had the opportunity to have tea with Neil Gaiman once. He was everything you’d expect him to be and more.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My wife has been the biggest supporter of my career over the last few years. It’s one thing to be supportive of your husband making a movie, which can put a strain on any relationship. It’s another thing to do that while pregnant, especially when your husband’s movie is a horror movie about pregnancy.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Something my father told me once when I felt down and stuck. ‘Do one thing.’ I wrote it down in the moment and have kept that sheet of paper right beside my desk chair for the last fifteen years. Nothing is going to change if you don’t start somewhere. You don’t get to the top of the mountain in one step. You don’t suddenly get a career in a single leap. Just do one thing, and then do one thing after that, and so on. And eventually, you’ll get to where you need to be.

I am very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

It’s important to have as many different perspectives as possible contribute to your film because that’s the only way to avoid a myopic perspective on the world. I’m a cis straight white male, I got that point of view covered. If you make space for different voices within your storytelling, you end up with a much more nuanced, textured, and globally relatable finished product.

In Hollywood, it’s not good enough to put out race-blind casting notices. Ask for ‘any skin color’ and you’ll get 95% (or more!) white actors auditioning. It’s a self-perpetuating cycle that you have to consciously get out of. We made a point of doing that for Blood Born, which I’m proud of.

The crew of Blood Born was very diverse, and particularly skewed very female. It wasn’t a conscious decision, but it turned out to be a huge blessing. The movie is about pregnancy and motherhood, and their input really helped me craft a story that was true to the characters’ experiences.

In the trailer of the new Pixar movie, Turning Red, there’s a shot of a girl wearing a medical device on her arm, a Continuous Glucose Monitor for Type 1 Diabetics, just like the one I wear. It only lasts a split second, it’s in the background, not the main character. And that brief view, even for me, even in my 30s, was exhilarating. It’s a rush to see someone like yourself onscreen. Everyone deserves the chance to feel that, and so the more I can be part of making that feeling accessible, the better.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

My passion project for years has been and still is, a feature-length version of my short film Goblin Queen. But in lieu of a budget big enough for epic fantasy, I’ve currently got some more horror movies I’m working on and hoping to direct, as well as some other genre scripts. Unfortunately, there’s nothing I can talk about in detail yet, but soon.

Which aspect of your work makes you most proud? Can you explain or give a story?

The ability to make an audience feel things. With my short Goblin Queen, I was able to watch an audience experience it, and watching their reactions (and hearing some of them cry) was the best feeling. Unfortunately, I’m not sure I’ll get that in the same way with Blood Born, but from the reactions of people who have seen it, I know I’ve struck some nerves. To me one of the scariest things in life is change, and with this movie, I feel like I’ve captured that. If through this movie, I can help one person who wants to become a parent to process how insane and terrifying that is, I’ve done a good job.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t use high-level but tentative connections unless you’re sure it’s worth it. If you use your connections once and you’re not good enough yet, those connections aren’t going to want to help you again when you go back for help 5 years later. People in Hollywood have long memories, which can hurt you if you try and show your stuff before you’re ready. But that can also be helpful — just because you haven’t talked to someone in a decade doesn’t mean they won’t answer your email when you reach out. Festivals and networking events are what you make of them. They can be fun, but most laurels aren’t worth much on their own. They can be a great way to meet others in similar stages of their career, but the chances are small of a festival being the thing that breaks your career open. Be careful with your time. If you’re going to do something unpaid or for not enough to pay your bills, think critically about how it will help you accomplish your goals. Don’t take jobs just because a friend is offering it. Don’t burden yourself with work that isn’t accomplishing something for yourself. Money is a perfectly fine motivator, but make sure you’re getting paid enough for your time. When you’re in charge of a set, everyone is relying on you. So don’t forget to take care of yourself. Whether it’s a short nap, a healthy snack, some caffeine, or a walk around the block… Whatever question someone wants to ask you can wait a few minutes while you refresh. When you’re getting ready to make something, you’re gonna be worried about stuff going wrong. Stuff WILL go wrong, but it’s not going to be something you planned for. Maybe there will be wildfires in the area forcing you to pay crazy overtime to the on-set fire marshal. Maybe that great idea for a wide shot that took three hours isn’t actually interesting when you get into the editing room. Or maybe there will be a global pandemic when you’re in the middle of a post. But you’ll get through it. Keep living, keep creating, and you can try again.

When you create a film, which stakeholders have the greatest impact on the artistic and cinematic choices you make? Is it the viewers, the critics, the financiers, or your own personal artistic vision? Can you share a story with us or give an example about what you mean?

The most important thing, to me, is ‘What do I want the audience to think and feel?’ That drives every creative choice I make. Do I want them to be scared? To laugh? I was fortunate enough on Blood Born to have total creative freedom, though what was achievable was limited by the small budget on the movie. So the filmmaking process was ‘How do I make the audience feel a certain way for this scene? Can we afford that plan, or do we need something cheaper?’

And then, after the shoot, you can’t be married to what you thought you were doing. No matter what you meant when you wrote the script or shot the scene when you get into the editing room, sometimes what you shot doesn’t match the plan. So it’s a balancing act of pushing the footage toward what you want the end result to be, but also trusting the material that might be leading you in a new direction.

We had to cut a few things that we shot from the final edit of the movie, scenes we spent a lot of money on, shots that I was particularly proud of. But they didn’t serve the end result of what I wanted, so they had to go

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Don’t be an asshole. I think that’s a good philosophy to live by. Being an asshole takes work. It’s so much easier to be nice. People should do that.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

I love talking to anyone who knows what they’re doing in their field. There’s nothing more interesting than smart people talking about things that they enjoy. But, especially as a filmmaker releasing a movie during a pandemic, I’d love to talk to other people in the business, over drinks, coffee, lunch, breakfast, second breakfast.

How can our readers further follow you online?

Blood Born is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

