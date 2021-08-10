Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Reece Oliver – Health is Wealth

Enthralling people with his love for wild animals is Reece Oliver, who appeared in Ross Kemp hosted Britain's Tiger Kings.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Reece Oliver
Reece Oliver

The big cat keeper is fully licensed to keep these wild animals, and the Broxtowe Borough Council has also permitted him to house them at an enclosure at his farm.

We come across tons of people in this world who only work towards their personal goals and aspirations. But how many times have we heard about people going beyond boundaries to make a difference in the lives of other beings? Reece Oliver serves as one of the classic examples of people from the latter category who, for the love of animals, went against all odds and created a habitat for wild animals, including two lions, a puma, and other wild animals.

Who is Reece Oliver, you ask? Well, this youngster hails from Strelley, Nottinghamshire. He enthralled people when he rescued two cubs from a European circus, while his Puma Rogue came from Lincolnshire rescue centre. He is a true-blue animal lover who battled to keep his wild ones at the back of his garden, where he even built an enclosure to nurture them.

Reece Oliver garnered more attention when he made his appearance on Britain’s Tiger Kings, a two-episode documentary by Ross Kemp. This documentary featured his lion kingdom. Ross visited Britain’s Tiger Kings, involving people in England who house dangerous wild animals. Right now, Reece Oliver is running to become a councillor to get elected for the Liberal Democrats on Nottinghamshire County Council.

The incredible kingdom of wild animals that he has created as a licensed wild animal keeper include two African lions, a Canadian Puma. Talking about rescuing the big cats from the European circus in the ITV series, Reece Oliver revealed that many from his village were against his decision to house them in his back garden and also showed concern for their wellbeing. However, he battled legally to keep and nurture them. Though he agrees that a big plot of land isn’t enough compared to sanctuaries, he has submitted a planning application to make the den bigger.

Reece Oliver keeps posting pictures of his wild animals, whom he considers his children and has happily created a world of his own with these wild ones. To know more, follow him on Instagram @reeceoliver_official.

    Paul Ade, Editor of Thrive Global at Author

    As an organization, we exist to empower the new generation of thought leaders, developers, creators, digital marketers and entrepreneurs, to learn new skills, grow their careers, chase their passions and create financial freedom for themselves, their families, and their lives, all while living out their true purpose. Our global campuses and pop-up workshops will help to eradicate poverty. We are part of a global movement to increase diversity in tech and grow new economies in underserved communities around the world. We enable millennials to become what they want to become in life by learning new skills and leveraging the power of the digital economy

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Entrepreneur Reece Larkin Shares Insight On How To Avoid Stress And Stay Productive

    by Samuel Sope
    Community//

    Alicia Reece: “Do The Work and Get the Experience”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    How Being Determined To Achieving Your Goals Helps Devan Reece Jones Avoid Stress & Burnouts

    by Stanley Gatero
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.