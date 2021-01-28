Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Reducing Employee Burnout - Kyle Boyce Rogers

For most people, their jobs consist of performing the same tasks repeatedly daily. While this type of repetitive work is necessary, it can lead to employee burnout if proactive steps aren’t taken. The following guide can help employers and managers keep their employees motivated, energetic, and productive.

Monitor Workloads

Businesses that promote from within do better in reducing employee burnout because managers understand their teams’ workloads. Having worked in those positions before getting promotions, managers in these organizations are familiar with the time, energy, and labor involved in performing the assigned tasks to each team member. This helps them measure workloads and assign extra help when it’s needed. As a result, burnout is less likely to affect those team members.

Offer Greater Flexibility

A benefit of the Covid-19 pandemic is that it has forced most businesses to offer remote working situations. Simultaneously, this isn’t feasible for every position, such as those directly involving customers’ services, which still leaves many positions that can be turned into remote working opportunities. You can offer full-time remote work positions or positions in which the employee is only required to spend a few hours in the office each week. This greater flexibility will bring variety into the workplace and help boost overall morale.

Organize Healthy Breaks

Breaking up the routine helps alleviate stress by taking your employees away from their work areas for a few minutes. This doesn’t necessarily mean inhibiting productivity. If you organize daily meetings, have them in a courtyard instead of in a boardroom. You can also conduct meetings during walks around the exterior of the business’ property. Many businesses have also started an exercise or yoga program at the beginning of each day to ensure everyone is getting enough physical activity. The early morning workouts also help boost productivity by raising energy levels.

You can find many more suggestions for preventing employee burnout by searching for solutions online. You can also try some of your ideas. The goal should be to infuse workdays with a little more variety, fun, or personal growth. This can help your employees feel better about their positions within the organization, which will help them stay motivated.

    Kyle Boyce Rogers, Real Estate Investor at Rivers and Valleys LLC

    Kyle Boyce Rogers is a Greenville, South Carolina real estate investor and business professional. he has more than a decade of industry experience and is currently a real estate investor at Hills and Valleys, LLC. He has worked hard on his own home, and thanks to his experience with the custom build process, he recognizes the difficulty and ins-and-outs of the real estate industry. Outside of real estate, he has put a lot of time towards the success of the family business - Classy Kids, an early childhood education program. He has spent much of his life working, but always makes the time to be with his wife and children, whether it be on the couch, on the golf green, or at church with the rest of the community.

