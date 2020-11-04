Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Reducing Depression Through Exercise

Traditionally, doctors and psychiatrists prescribe medications and therapy to manage depression. However, these methods have varying degrees of success. The viability of each type of treatment for an individual is closely linked to how their brain is wired. For some people, exercise is actually a more effective symptom management tool than traditionally prescribed methods. Movement […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Traditionally, doctors and psychiatrists prescribe medications and therapy to manage depression. However, these methods have varying degrees of success. The viability of each type of treatment for an individual is closely linked to how their brain is wired. For some people, exercise is actually a more effective symptom management tool than traditionally prescribed methods.

Movement causes the brain to release endorphins, which are mood-boosting hormones similar to cannabis. Acutely, people can experience a “runner’s high” and feel a significant elevation in their mood during exercise. After continuing an exercise routine for an extended period of time, the endorphins’ effects tend to last longer and lead to more prolonged positive feelings. In addition to feeling negative, low self-worth is also a symptom of depression. Exercise can increase a person’s confidence as they build more strength and endurance, which can improve self-worth. It can also help prevent a person from isolating through workout buddies, gyms, or going outdoors and become a healthy way to cope.

Any exercise will provide some benefits in boosting a person’s mood. However, aerobic exercise tends to be the most effective. In a study, people who engaged in light stretching experienced a symptom reduction of 31%, while those who did moderate intensity aerobic exercises experienced a 55% reduction. Higher intensity exercise tends to work the best, with a directly proportional relationship between the level of vigor and symptom alleviation.

While everyone can benefit from the mood-boosting powers of exercise, people with a higher level of reward processing in the brain tend to experience the greatest reduction in depression symptoms. These people frequently have more severe symptoms and are less likely to respond to medication or therapy, so they process the release of endorphins more intensely. That being said, it is hard to discern a significant change before completing eight weeks of an exercise plan, so people who stick with it are the ones who benefit the most.

This solution requires time and energy, and it may be difficult to find out if it even works for a person until eight weeks have passed. However, especially in people who haven’t responded to traditional treatment, exercise can significantly decrease depression symptoms and improve life quality.

    Frank Michelin, Consultant

    Frank Michelin provides consulting and customer support/call center services to medical supplies and related companies in the United States. As an outsource company, Frank focuses on the elderly. For Frank, the most rewarding aspect of his career has been the knowledge that he is helping the elderly. Furthermore, Michelin appreciates the interaction and relationships that he has developed with people; employees, vendors, and clients.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    3 Things You Do Every Day to Fight Depression & Never Knew

    by Mildred Sanchez
    PeopleImages/Getty Images
    Well-Being//

    How Exercise Boosts your Brain

    by The Conversation
    Community//

    The emotional benefits of exercise

    by Leanne Spencer

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.