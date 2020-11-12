Reduce stress through family relaxation

In our country, the number of families who resort to meditation seeking balance, relaxation, and well-being at home has increased, the consultancy specialized in stress reduction through mindfulness. Learning to manage stress improves relationships and the home environment, providing opportunities to enjoy life as a family, which in turn is a fundamental basis for enjoying adequate physical and mental rest.

According to the consultant, stress is the cause of a great majority of family conflicts, arguments, and problems of coexistence. When we come home tired after a hard and difficult day at work, our state helps to create a tense environment at home.

Learning to manage stress is one of the tips that every professional therapist recommends improving family well-being.

Tips to Create a Healthy Home Environment

It emphasizes that the home environment is essential to combat the stress that we face in professional life. The first and most important thing when starting to combat stress at home is to create an environment conducive to relaxation.

Avoid clutter or at least limit it, the lack of organization can cause high levels of cortisol, known as the stress hormone.

Use boxes to store what you do not use and keep it out of sight. Chaos creates moodiness, attention disorders, and anxiety.

Avoid loud noises.

Find a suitable temperature; neither cold nor hot.

The dim light gives the environment a climate of relaxation.

The power of flowers and plants. They have a direct and immediate impact on people's spirits and happiness.

Allows access to natural light: undoubtedly a source of vital energy for people. This energy reduces stress and avoids altering people's biological clock.

Photos. Use paintings, frames, and family photos of happy moments. This will remind us of the feelings we have between the people in the family.

The importance of colors. As far as possible, look for light-colored sheets with a pleasant texture. Rest is the most important period to take care of stress. Being rested is essential.

Mindfulness Exercises to do as a Family:

In addition to taking care of the physical environment, the practice of some simple meditation exercises can mean a substantial change in the quality of life, helping to reduce stress, improve rest and promote a healthy climate.

Exercise 1: Sleep soundly

This is an easy exercise that can be done at any time of the day but comes in handy when children have trouble falling asleep. Lying on the bed they must focus their attention on the breath, while the air enters and leaves the body. Children like to play, so they must be able to bring their head to their breath 10 times, and follow the entire path of their breath, while the air moves in and out. Another option is to bring your head to your belly while going up and down each time you breathe. Little by little your thoughts will calm down and the movement will rock you to sleep.

Exercise 2: Breath vowels

This practice comes in handy for the whole family to relax. It can be done sitting in a circle or lying on the floor. It consists of taking all the air possible through the nose and expelling it through the mouth saying the vowel A until running out of the air, the same with the E, with the I, with the O, and with the U. The one who lasts the longest saying the words wins. vowels. Normally when we are nervous or stressed, breathing tends to be cut and altered, with this practice we will feel a greater relaxation and inner calm. When doing lying down, it is easier to breathe from the abdomen, allowing more air to enter.

Exercise 3: Our conscious body

This exercise consists of focusing your attention on a part of the body every time you see a car of a certain color, parts of the body, and colors that will have been previously defined. For example, The head: red, the back: green, the legs: yellow and the chest: blue. When children go by car or bus and see another red car, they close their eyes for a second, bring their hand to their head and breathe towards that area, with their mind they imagine inhaling and exhaling towards their head or towards their hand. When the action of focusing attention to a part of the body and to the breath is performed, our mind travels to the present moment, the amount of thoughts decreases, we are more aware of our body and we learn to relax it.