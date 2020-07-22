Reduce Stress by Building your Business Using These Four Tactics

One of the toughest things to do is to grow a business. The stress you encounter day in and day out is daunting.

What if I told you there was a way to lower your stress and grow your business at the same time?

I’ve been practicing digital marketing for over twenty years. I’ve realized the fastest way to grow is to give away all your great content. This, in turn, helps others learn and grow.

The quickest way to generate some traction is to contribute to groups and platforms where you can make an impact.

Here are the suggestions.

#1 Facebook Groups

Facebook is the holy grail when it comes to interaction. Visit Facebook.com/groups and you will find millions of potential groups to join. Start off with three to five groups and growing from there if you have the bandwidth. When picking groups, don’t focus on the raw number of members. Look at the metrics around the number of posts. A group could have 100,000 members and only have five posts a day. On the flip side, a smaller group could have 2000 people and 50 posts a day. Focus on joining groups that have active participation each day.

Next, make an impact. Answer lots of questions, provide helpful links. Do whatever you can to add value to the group without selling.

What you will find is that the more value you give, the more you receive. The group members will start to engage with you in different ways.

#2 LinkedIn Groups

As LinkedIn is the platform for business, this is a platform that should not be ignored. The only downside to LinkedIn is that the groups are not as active as other places. To check out the groups that are available, visit https://www.linkedin.com/groups. Like Facebook, you want to look for groups that are active and start with joining three to five. From there, make a contribution and watch the organic traffic and engagement come to you.

#3 Meet Up

If you are looking to start conversations in a local market, Meetup.com is one of the most overlooked weapons for your arsenal. Meetup allows you to search for groups that fit your interest in a given city. For example, if you’re looking to contribute content in the tech space you can join a tech group in any city across the country you would like. From here, like everything, look at contributing value without selling.

A pro tip with meetup is looking for meetup groups that are inactive that you can revitalize as the owner of that new group. As an admin / owner of that meetup you get extra benefits and authority.

#4 Reddit

Reddit is another overlooked tool that can help you advance your mission. Reddit is broken out into thousands of individual communities. These communities are then organized around topics or interests.

If your area of expertise was related to coins or silver and gold you will found dozens of Reddit groups on the topic where you can join in.

Finally, I encourage you to look for and join a few industry-specific forums or groups that are outside of the ideas mentioned above. For example, if you are in the real estate industry there are places like biggerpockets.com. This site has forums that are very active that you could make a contribution to and grow your influence.

The more you give, the more you will get. While this may sound like a lot of work, it can be as simple as investing 10 minutes a day. Those 10 minutes will not only help you grow, but that growth will start to ease your stress level.