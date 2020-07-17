Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Rediscovering You …

You deserve to feel empowered …

Do you wish you felt more self assured walking into certain situations? Would you love to rebuild your confidence after a set back or recent transition?

The Core Integrity Workshop is Returning!

Three month program designed to address beliefs that no longer serve you, take action toward your personal dreams and goals you may be putting off, a kick ass values assessment to aid you in designing you personal blueprint.

This “Inner Core” Coaching Program was created several years ago and it is designed to help you grow and increase your self awareness.

This program helps women feel empowered by addressing challenges in their professional and personal world, to achieve emotional, mental and physical alignment with your core value system, learn to love boundaries, all of this to manifest LASTING CHANGE.

This program is designed for you to make a commitment to your vision, to write and continue to edit your story and write your own blueprint.

This is the ideal time to get in touch with your vision and core beliefs to stand in your boldness and create your own 
statement and decide how you want to show up to your family, friends and those you do business with.

Our world is changing, and the energy around us is calling us to do the same.

Email me at [email protected] to meet (complimentary) with me and learn more. I look forward to hearing from you!

Susan Hilger, Founder Susan J Coaching

Founder of Susan J Coaching, an entrepreneur, artist and free spirit, specializing in creating confidence through authenticity, one on one as well as team calls.

