Rediscovering the Art of Love and Relationship in 2020 with Dr. Elena Eustache

What makes for a healthy romantic relationship differs from couple to couple. Forming a trusting and positive partnership takes effort and time. And unfortunately, it doesn’t just happen overnight. For any relationship to grow strong and stay strong, you need to put in some work. It is no secret that it takes more than just love to keep a marriage strong and healthy. Obviously strong feelings for each other is a necessity, but with the many responsibilities of life, fitting in quality time with your significant other can definitely take a backseat.

Now more than ever, finding love has become a priority for many. As much of 2020 has come with restrictions and quarantine as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Americans everywhere have been yearning for love and relationship. But with dating scene riddled with dysfunctional dating apps that encourage hook-up culture and finding sex fast, finding a partner has never been more difficult, especially with the minimization of social gatherings across the country. But one Los Angeles-based love aficionado is setting the bar when it comes to dating apps.

Dr. Elena Eustache of  the renowned Eustache Institute is  currently developing an unparalleled app that is focused on dating and relationships.  Though she’s known for flashy clientele like celebrities, athletes and even royalty, Dr. Eustache innovates an app for anyone and everyone looking for love. While many are stuck in this vicious cycle of endless first dates and casual and meaningless sex without commitment, Dr. Eustache’s dating app called Love the App puts an end to directionless dating. When signing up for the app, users have the choice to clearly state their intentions. Users are prompted to choose one of the following options: looking for a committed relationship, looking for marriage, or looking for marriage with the opportunity and/or intention to have children. Unlike any other app before,

Love the App defies the odds of typical dating apps like Tinder, Bumble and Hinge.  But Dr. Eustache isn’t just working on a progressive dating app like Love the App. The love and relationship guru is additionally anticipating the  release of her next book, How to Be Feminine. Inspired by a culture where women have been encouraged to become high-ranking professionals in the workplace, the book helps women get in touch with their feminine side again and teaches them how to set healthy  boundaries when dating. In preparation for the book’s release, Dr. Eustache is currently filming a seminar that will air on Tony Robbins’ Mastermind platform. Through the course, Dr. Eustache will give women the guidelines on how to maintain health, happiness and polarity in their romantic relationships. How to Be Feminine is due to release in January 2021.

The initial stages of a relationship are filled with butterflies and constant verbal affection. The problem is, as time goes on, those butterflies tend to fly away and so do the “I love you because…” soliloquies. Of course it is normal to not be as “lovey dovey” as when you first met, but don’t forsake all verbal affection.

Tell your partner you love them often, but don’t stop there! Tell them why you love them. Whether it be for taking the kids to the mall when you clearly need some relaxation time, bringing you flowers one random evening, or simply for being him. Whatever it may be, say it loud and say it proud!

Despite the challenges of 2020, Dr. Eustache is committed to helping people rediscover the lost art of genuine love and relationship. Whether through Love the App, How to be Feminine, her upcoming master class, or even through her Los Angeles-based institute, Dr. Eustache supplies services and tools for success.

To learn more about Dr. Elena Eustache visit her website.

http://www.drelenaeustache.com/

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

