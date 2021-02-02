Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Rediscover and Reconnect So You Can Thrive

Do you have a story to tell? I believe you do — because we all do! And telling OUR stories not only help us heal, but they inspire others to follow their life path, fulfill their purpose, and commit to their own healing.

So, here’s a bit of my story: 

One Sunday afternoon, I was flipping through the channels and saw Oprah interviewing Arianna Huffington for Super Soul Sunday. This segment aired on Mother’s Day 2014.

Oprah and Arianna were discussing the book “Thrive: The Third Metric to Redefining Success and Creating a Life of Well-being, Wisdom, Wonder, and Giving.” It’s a favorite of mine and became a catalyst to create one of my startups.

As I listened, I thought about my own journey and the steps I took to rediscover my spirit and reconnect with myself. At the same time, I realized that people all over the world seek personal and spiritual fulfillment too and want to live more meaningful lives.

But how do you make that happen, and where do you start?

I started by looking beyond my social mask and ego (the false self).

It’s common to define success by our job title, social status, money in the bank, and material things. I once defined success that way.

But this definition comes from our ego and it clouds who we truly are. By removing these associations, you can start to look within and awaken your true self. In time, you’ll even find your purpose in life.

To begin the process of ‘looking within,’ stand in front of a mirror and ask yourself:

  • Who am I?
  • Why am I here?
  • What is the meaning of my life?

This could be hard and you might not have the answers or like what you see.

When I did this several years ago, I saw a woman who was overworked, exhausted, depressed, and disconnected. This was my “final straw moment.”

Even though the experience of looking within might be difficult and painful, it does offer a beautiful life lesson:

YOU have the power to find those answers and in the process, you’ll be able to redefine your meaning of success. When you do, you can live a more meaningful and purpose-driven life.

  • A life where you no longer live behind your social mask or through your ego.
  • A life where you stand in your truth.
  • A life where your health and well-being come first.
  • A life where you have a positive impact on your family, friends, and community.
  • A life lived with love for oneself and love for all.

I’d like to close this post by sharing some of the most powerful things I learned on my journey to self-discovery.

  • Let go of what no longer serves your highest good.
  • Be fearless.
  • Practice forgiveness.
  • Be open to all kinds of possibilities.
  • Surrender and trust in God with all your heart.
  • Know that a power greater than you is always available to assist you. All you have to do is ask for help and it will come.

May your journey bring peace, self-awareness, healing, blessings, and oneness — to guide you towards your purpose in life.

For more inspiration follow me on Instagram @dearjenny.co

    Jennifer Taormina, Transformational Coach & Business Strategist

    I'm Jennifer Taormina, the founder behind Dear Jenny. With over 20 years of experience, my journey has taken me from consulting for Fortune 500 companies to building a small business in San Francisco and two tech startups to becoming a transformational coach and business strategist.

    I guide ambitious women to go within and connect the dots between work, love, and growth to cultivate a business life that makes them truly fulfilled.

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

