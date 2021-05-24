Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Redirecting Bad Behaviors

When children reach preschool age, their interactions with one another allow them to encourage good or wanted behaviors. At the same time, there are negative or bad behaviors that will also surface. One of the most effective ways of dealing with these behaviors is through redirecting them with positive activities. Here are a few ways you can do that with your preschooler.

Choose an Alternate Activity

When you see a preschooler getting frustrated because something isn’t working out as planned, you should intervene before that frustration turns to anger. For example, if the child fails to make a skyscraper with building blocks, they suggest that they build a shorter, longer structure. Maybe they can create a zoo for their toy animals. This will encourage their creativity as you help them build something a little less problematic.

Reduce the Use of Electronics

Too much time spent in front of a television or tablet can adversely affect your young child’s cognitive and emotional development. The bright and colorful movements of characters on the screen result in a high production of dopamine, which is the same hormone overload that drug addicts experience. In children, this surge of dopamine can result in ADD, ADHD, and other cognitive difficulties. You should limit your child’s screen time to two hours or less per day.

Promote a Healthier Diet

Eating healthy isn’t just about adding more plant-based foods to your child’s diet. It should also include eliminating processed foods that contain food dyes, additives, sugar, and trans fat. These products inhibit the body’s ability to process the nutrients it receives while contributing to child obesity, heart problems, and other medical conditions. By teaching your child healthy eating habits at preschool age, you’ll help them develop good dietary habits that will last them throughout their lifetime. As they adopt a more nutritious diet, you’ll also notice positive impacts on their cognitive development, emotional health, and physical growth.

It’s important to remember that young children won’t be able to reason logically or rationally in the same way that teens or adults reason. For that reason, it’s better to redirect bad behavior. This allows you to alter how they react to similar situations in the future by helping them develop better problem-solving skills.

