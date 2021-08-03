Redefining Failure To Achieve Success

We can all recall a time in our lives when we were faced with the rude awakening of failure. Whether we were turned down for an opportunity or unable to meet our own goals, we have all experienced it in one way or another. Despite the very human nature of failure, it isn’t something many of us want to acknowledge or discuss. Oftentimes, we decide it is easier to be swept under the rug and forgotten like a bad memory. We can find ourselves shrinking in its shadow when really we should be using it to thrive in the future, one filled with many more successes to come.

Failure isn't a pleasant sensation, but it can be used as an opportunity. An opportunity for what? To come out stronger and better for it on the other side. Below, will be my top tips for coming to terms with failure and subsequently flourishing.

The first step in picking ourselves up and dusting off is adaptation. So we may not have accomplished what we set out to do, that doesn’t mean the story is finished. In fact, there are many chapters to come and failure is just one part of the tale. Recognizing this allows us to peer into a future where this minor distraction was what drove us forward into a better tomorrow, not what derailed our progress. Adapting to the situation will clear our minds and help us see that the best is yet to come.

Failure may not be a positive aspect of life to confront, but it provides a key moment to contemplate and reevaluate our own past decisions and strategies. We may find ourselves disheartened by the idea, but we can channel that emotion into productivity. What exactly did I learn from the experience? Why wasn’t I able to achieve my goal? What could have been done differently? The answers to these will help us prepare for what lies beyond the horizon.

We’ve found ourselves at a crossroads of sorts. Failure may be a bump in the road, but it also allows us to stop and consider the best way to proceed. We shouldn’t let a no prevent us from accomplishing what we set out to do. Take the time and new perspective to reevaluate the circumstances. We can use our own compass to discover what we WANT our next move to be. When deciding, we may consider paths we hadn’t noticed or outright ignored previously. The number one lesson to be learned is to not let failure stop us from putting ourselves out there. After a failed attempt, it can be easier to hide away from the world and clean our wounds – but that won’t get us anywhere. If we are too afraid of failure to try again, we are missing out on all possibilities for success to come. Letting doubt creep into our peripheral will only lead to regrets and missed opportunities. Failure can be a blow to a person, but it doesn’t have to define us.

While we may not enjoy it, failure can be the first step toward success. It brings everything into clarity and provides the chance to reflect on our priorities, whether they remain the same or require adjustment to move forward. There isn’t a right way to do it, but it is essential that we examine where we are and what we can do. No one wants to experience failure, but, with the right mindset and a drive to make the most of the situation, we can overcome these hurdles and, in fact, emerge better than before.