Red Weekends: Hank Penny

The color red, while connected to its depths of mystery is also known for its playful charm. You see it in fairytales. There is Little Red Riding Hood (whom we are all very familiar with). Clifford, the big red dog! That’s for starters! Furthermore, one also comes to view those childhood treasures of candy, red apples! Don’t we all remember those, during harvest festivals? Life has its many surprises, when it comes to the color, red! Yes! The color red is a blessed jewel! Lastly, there is the color of, love, and its sacred nature, into love’s haven!

Red trucks. Red stripes! It all comes back to those adventures of childhood. Nevertheless, who is to say that we can carry them into adulthood? Who is to say we can’t?

One of the more blessed trends correlates into those moves into adulthood; bringing one’s childhood along, for the ride! Isn’t something when adults can continue to partake in the bounties of childhood, while continuing adult responsibilities? After all, do we have to leave our childhood, behind? Not at all! Music is the perfect example of that!

Red wagons. Red wagons. What a treat they must be! As little children, some of us were granted the real task (and joy) of riding in our red wagons! Supeb adventures! We drove very fast in our wagons! Most importantly other children were permitted to come along, for the ride! That’s just how hopeful and spectacular our adventures within our little, red wagons took us! They were always masterful to a tea! We drove fast in our wagons! We drove slow. They were ours, for the taking! For the taking, indeed! Lastly, riding in a redwagon was a precious tool, concerning the life lessons we were sure to encounter. Should we get in an accident, while riding in the red wagons, we could cry! OR We could get back up, again! It was our choice! A choice in how we rode our little, red wagons!

Hank Perry