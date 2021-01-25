Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Red vs. Blue

....in a Post COVID, WFH, Remote, Digital, Tech World

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Buzzword galore (nice article title)!

But really, something to take a good hard look at is the whole Red vs. Blue state, which I recently uncovered in my latest read by Scott Galloway. The Red vs. Blue state will be something that more and more organizations will need to consider, as they tug on more data and make privacy, well, less private. The conversation, in my opinion, is something of extreme importance. In the words of Mr. Galloway himself, “technology has advanced to the point where the widespread disruption we’ve been expecting for decades started to share the roots of the largest consumer sectors in the economy.” In other words, technology is no longer cool tools or productivity hacks. Technology is becoming more and more intertwined with how we actually live life, not live a better life or more productive life, but actual life: how we eat, how we move, how we communicate, how we receive our necessities, how we learn, etc.

Now, consumers and organizations need to realize there are two ways to go about this – Red or Blue. Here’s a quick example laid out in Galloways book “Post Corona” (great read): iOS vs. Android  –  iOS (blue) offers a higher quality, better branded product, for much more cash upfront, but much less exploitation on the back end, versus Android (red), a decent product for a low upfront cost, but the sacrifice is your data and privacy. As mentioned by Galloway, Android phones poll 1,200 data points a day vs. iOS’s 200.

Further explained:

Red equals low-cost players from airlines to fast food. They will seek to take advantage by exploiting and monetizing customer data to pass the savings on to their customers and compete. Amazon, Google, Facebook and more operate like this now, but they may be shifting (I doubt it). The bottom line is that the customer is their product.

Blue equals premium players. They will wrap themselves in the blue flag of privacy and collect a nice margin for the courtesy of not exploiting customers data (ex. “your information belongs to you”),  paid for via subscriptions, bundles/rundles or even “donations” (check this out by Signal – Whatsapp communicated some of its “redness” and Signal is killing it by taking massive market share).

Even with this, where do we draw the line? Will Red vs. Blue create more divides? We already know what a money divide, geography divide and digital divide look like – if you have more money, live in the right country and have access to technology/internet, you have more opportunities. Is it fair to state that there could be a privacy divide? If you have the resources (money, bitcoin etc.), can you keep your data and life more private than you would without the resources (leaning towards low cost services/products that are headed by an organization that exploits your privacy and data)? This is the question. Or you can just stop using technology. But, here’s the scary thing: technology is so intertwined with how we live life and survive, the probability of not using any technology is slim to none.

So where do we draw the line? I don’t have the answers! Maybe you can tweet me.

Nunzio Presta, Founder & CEO at BuyAndSellABusiness.com

Nunzio Presta is an ex pro athlete turned entrepreneur. He is also the Founder & CEO at Buy and Sell a Business, an online marketplace where people can buy, sell and grow businesses or franchises every day. He is a thought leader on digital marketing & entrepreneurship through acquisition and a mentor to many entrepreneurs, small business owners and franchise owners. Nunzio graduated from the Ted Rogers School of Management at Ryerson University with a Bachelor of Commerce. He is also a loving husband and a father who loves to cook!

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“Align your policies with your actions”, With Jason Remilard and Debbie Reynolds

by Jason Remillard
Community//

“How and who uses this data”, With Jason Remilard and Josh Rickard

by Jason Remillard
Community//

“An Anti-AI-bot” With Fotis Georgiadis & Dr. Martin Zizi

by Fotis Georgiadis

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.