Red-Haired Girls In Alexandran Love! My Suicide Story Documentary Series With Christian and Joe Massa

There is a fiery and boisterous energy, which arises from women, who invoke the color red. Truth is abundant and evident. Something is universally pleasing and nourishing to the Heavens when red-colored women gather themselves for truth’s telling. In fact, the audacity of their speech rings aloud for those who have been in turmoil; struggling with their own basis of truth. When red women speak, they liberate others, who were trapped in inabilities of conveying their feelings, through the artistry of words. Literally breathing air into the mental and spiritual psyche of individuals, who have been suffocating in silence. Of course other colors of women have the power to speak truth. Yet, there is something about the red-colored one’s, which sends ripples of Universal healing and love, throughout Earth’s timing. A particular dynamic shaking up illnesses within the normal, while ensuring we are exposing all of our wounds.

(Photograph By Joe Massa; Edits Lauren K. Clark)

In episode 4 of My Suicide Story, we are introduced to the narrative of Alexandra. A young, red-haired maiden, who uses the allure of art, as healer for depression and mental illness. Art becomes her, and she is a manifestation of its healing. Alexandra’s story is not only profound, but life questioning. She is beautiful, well-spoken, and yet she brings up the significance of mother. The role that mother plays in the well-being, and wellness, of their children is so important. Not having that connection to mother can determine how healthy a child will be. For Alexandra to open up about her own disconnection from mother was more than a brave endeavor of those red-colored women. It was a reminder of our spiritual connection to Universal mother. Should we be disconnected from her, there is a dysfunction, that arises. Even if mother is around, if she is disconnected from her own skills, of nurture and tenderness, a fragmenting of her child’s spirit can happen. The unfortunate reality is that a woman does not always become mother; not in the way we know her to be.

“My favorite form of therapy is art therapy and it drives my passion for psychology. I want to be an art therapist so I can help people who struggle with issues like I have.” My Suicide Story: Episode 4-Alexandra’s Story

What makes Alexandra’s story so reflective of red-haired, spirited women, is how precise she is in detailing the experience of her suicide story. The way she speaks upon it, makes it comfortable for the listener. Highlighting every point and arena of different times when she wanted to commit suicide, is what makes her suicide journey a relaxing one. Despite the graphic details of her experiences, Alexandra colors her narrative in a way, where listeners feel safe upon hearing it. There is nothing to fear when reflecting upon Alexandra’s story. She guides us through every pain. Simultaneously, she is able to couple that pain with hints of joy. As she weaves the trauma through, her spirit and feminine essence, mental comfort is created. Viewers are not overwhelmed by the levels of intensity in her experiences. In the way of red colored maidens, she guides them through, and allows Universal tapestries to comfort hope into the spacing. Alexandra is crafty and skillful in showing viewers how depression, and suicide, can happen to anyone. She looks normal. She looks healthy, and her image is the wake-up call we all need. Within each of us, is an Alexandra; no matter how her red is colored.

One of the pivotal moments of Alexandra’s story is a telling that I, personally, had never heard before. When Alexandra speaks of feeling worse after awaking from her suicide attempt, there is this aura of guilt. Yet, why does she feel guilty? Why is she the one who should? What was her crime? Being unloved? Why is she supposed to carry the guilt? Why must she bare the responsibility of society’s ignorance and inability to appreciate those sacred Spirits, who are brought to melt away a space’s rigidity? It is especially telling, when our red women are marginalized, made invisible, and then blamed. Why are they the scapegoats for people’s failure in treasuring the Universal gifts they bring? They are misunderstood, unappreciated, and when life’s harshness becomes overwhelming, we blame them for wanting to leave its door. Was it really Alexandra’s fault because too many refused to appreciate her spiritual beauty, mystique, and wonder?

“Waking up from a suicide attempt those moments are the hardest I’ve ever had to deal with because when you try and take your life the heartbreak and pain doesn’t go away if you don’t succeed if anything it just gets worse and it’s amplified. You feel even more hopeless. You feel even more alone, and now you’ve hurt people. You’ve hurt yourself. . .” My Suicide Story: Episode 4-Alexandra’s Story

I knew there was something special about Alexandra, when first being attracted to her story. Once she mentioned her intrigue for the use of art in its wonder, I knew that she was part of that wonder. That majestic wonder of returning to fiction, in order to paint a better reality. That, Ladies and Gents, is called. . .ART! Alexandra is truly a sacred and special being. In her having survived two suicide attempts, shows that clearly the Creator needed her here. She would not be allowed to leave without finishing her assignment. Evidently, her assignment is a very important one. It is one that no else can perform, but her. Very obvious, don’t you think? Otherwise, she would have been allowed to leave, during those moments when she had the chance.

Learning more about Alexandra’s testimony, I began to experience a kind of deja vu. One where I had met another red-colored woman, who specialized in the arena of mental healing, through art. It was of calm and of knowing. Understanding that there are people, throughout the world, who are in tuned with that level of power. They are gifted with a level of Universal artistry, in order that they spread healing throughout humanity’s domain. This is their path. Their beauty is so radiant, that some lower energy Beings had rather destroy it, than observe it as a source of elevation. Such levels of rejection and hatefulness can be so painful, inviting one to end their life.

In Alexandra’s story, there were clearly angels, who had come to comfort her. They had come to save her. She was worth every fight because her being is just too sacred. Even through words, one may not be able to convey her level of work, and its riches.

Alexandra is a testimony, and a prime example, in how those artsy spirits are everywhere. Not only are they present, but they show up to comfort other spirits with the same mission. The creators, artists, musicians, and others, who have used the arts as their movement of life, find comfort by others of that world; once they have reached a certain downfall in their life’s journey. Interesting enough, they arrive at the right time, in colorful spacing.

There is so much to write, regarding Alexandra. The words of red-colored women is never done. Their truth must be repeated. And when they re-tell it, a great platform must be presented for them. Red women have a certain magic about them. They are able to go into the ugliness of truth; bringing it for examination. Red women have the power to delve into ugliness; bringing out treasures from its very journey. That’s the uniqueness of red women. That is their unique travel within Universal spacing. So, when you hear red women, do not simply listen. Allow them to drive you into the ugly truth. Finding yourself in a more treasured, you!

For more information on My Suicide Story: Episode 4-“Alexandra’s Story,’ you can click on the following link: https://www.mysuicidestory.org/episodes/episode-04-alexandras-story

