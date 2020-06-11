Recovery and Mental Health

Last Friday’s Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald radio guest, Peter O. Estev, was nothing short of a divinely timed and a universally synchronized interview for myself, the loyal international listeners and the podcast subscribers. The predominant theme throughout our very raw, candid and vulnerable conversation with one another was predicated on healing, recovery, and addiction. Escalated and heightened times currently felt and collectively experienced, and all as a result of the global COVID pandemic — coupled with the racial pandemic — certainly proved to be appropriately timed for Peter’s guest appearance unfolding precisely how and specifically when… it was universally intended to. I am immensely appreciative for the synchronicities having aligned exactly as they did. Thank you, Peter!



I was thoroughly impressed with Peter’s uninhibited, no-holds-barred candour when openly revealing, and generously divulging his backstory; one which encompassed pain, addiction and recovery. Peter was both deliberate and intentional in providing the listeners and the podcast subscribers, with the foundational premise for how his journey of transcendental healing, momentous growth, and ongoing development had catapulted him into self-empowerment, personal mastery, and ultimate victory for his relationship with self. Peter assuming full responsibility, total accountability and overall ownership for all of his choices – good, bad, and indifferent…is precisely what has fundamentally enabled Peter to transform his life journey to one of elevating others to do the same both personally and professionally. His painfully raw and brutally honest messaging has unsurprisingly; afforded Peter the legitimacy and the credibility of his esteemed clients, peers, colleagues, friends and family. Peter acknowledges his past but certainly no longer lives or chooses to dwell there. It has, however, been the starting point in Peter’s life in which to contextualize his initial beginnings.



Fast forward to living in the moment – – Peter is far more driven and staunchly compelled to the process itself of connecting the dots when measuring his own growth throughout the trajectory of his own life. The story-telling aspect of Peter’s life, and Peter choosing to publicly share his story – – has been both powerful and profound for the cathartic healing of innumerable others. It has also been the catalyst for others breaking down the doors and pushing through the barriers of their own pent up shame and concealed silence. This is in fact what embodies purposeful leadership in action so as to shift profound change and interpersonal growth for the overall benefit of the collective. When one actively elects to tap into the strategies which have yielded the best results for solving our own problems – – it is instinctual for one to actively impart that same solution to the rest of the world so as to equally uplift, inspire, and encourage others in the solving of non-isolative challenges and hardships.



So often in life, people can have a tendency to subconsciously become addicted to their pain and to their internal darkness rather than to alternatively, choose to become addicted to their inner growth and to their sacred healing journey. Both ends of the spectrum elicit the same outpour and expenditure of outgoing energy. However, where one side of this pendulum is cathartically intuitive; the other side often proves as counter-intuitive. One choice is more heavily concentrated on remaining stuck and immobilized in the past by the past, whereas, the more constructive sphere of energetic space is what catapults us into momentous traction toward ultimate soul-fulfillment and purposeful living. It is a choice!



I want to thank you, Peter, for all the ways you continually choose to pay it forward and are of invaluable service to the collective! I congratulate you on your sobriety, our friend! I applaud you for all the richly impactful ways you have actively turned pain into inspiration, and empowerment for the purpose of uplifting yourself and others! What a beautiful message you are sending out to the world!

On behalf of both Peter and myself, we wish to thank you the #ThriveGlobal reader! We appreciate you kindly taking time out of your own schedule so as to read this Feature Article, and for additionally clicking onto the enclosed podcast link of our amazing conversation with one another! For anyone wishing to further connect with either or with both myself and Peter…please know that it would be our mutual honour and privilege to assist you in whichever capacities you might deem to be a suitable fit for yourself!



WHO IS PETER O. ESTEVEZ?!

Peter O. Estevez was born in Mexico City, Mexico and migrated to the United States at the age of 10. Peter is an entrepreneur and partner in several companies in the energy, gas and oil sector in Mexico.

Peter is a philanthropist and an advocate for recovery and mental health, as well as the writer and author of his upcoming book, Coming Clean -13 STEPS TO A HEALTHY LIFE. He is the host of the top-rated podcast, “Coming Clean Podcast”.