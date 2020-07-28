Recovering Your True Nature

Dr. Roxanne Howe-Murphy, EdD, #1 International Best Selling Author, Founder, Deep Living Institute and Deep Coaching Institute.

With a background in rehabilitation and higher education, I felt a calling to bring forth deeper work. For over 20 years, I’ve been engaged in research on the human condition, teaching, writing, leading retreats internationally, and coaching. With this depth of experience and decades of my own inner work, I’ve helped seekers of all ages recognize and unhook from the inner personality mechanisms that keep them stuck or unfulfilled while engaging in practices that lead to deeper levels of satisfaction and authentic empowerment. This is my third book on the life transformations that are possible, practical and profound, using the Enneagram as a vehicle for experiencing freedom from the compulsions of the personality and greater levels of presence.

I live in New Mexico, USA, and love the amazing beauty of the area, the diverse cultural riches and the astounding array of artistic expressions that humble and inspire me.

What inspired you to write your book?

There is a great desire in the hearts of so many people to grow and evolve, yet that desire is often stymied, and it can be difficult to understand why. I wanted to address this challenge to help readers realize that the resolution to much of the human angst is resolvable.

Deep hurt runs through the veins of individual lives and in the collective human experience. This suffering, which is expressed in many forms, is rooted in a disconnect between one’s inner depths and the overwhelm of life’s demands. In the over ten years since I started writing the original edition of this book, there’s been a profound increase in social, economic, environmental, and political upheavals that magnify this division. What we need, what so many seek, is a relationship to our integrated, whole nature. It has never been more important for we humans to reconnect with the deeper truths of our nature. When we do so, we discover and build our capacities for using our unique life force for our own highest good, and for the good of the collective.

The Enneagram is often narrowly described as a personality typing system, but when used fully, as it is in Deep Living, it gives us a map for healing the inner divisions, awakening from our most restricted and confined existence so that we may recover our liberated and expansive nature. Thus, I was inspired to offer a new edition of this book in service of healing and wholeness.

What do you want others to get out of your book?

It is my hope that readers will feel that their real inner experience has been recognized and named, perhaps for the first time, and with that, they experience relief that they are not alone in the world. They discover their unique path to recovering their wholeness.

I hope that this book will be used as a valued guide to life—a book that will serve as a companion, a resource, a reference, and that will be well-used time and time again, to support readers in feeling more at home in themselves.

My great wish for all who read this book is that they will continue to experience increasingly expansive love and presence in their lives. It is not only possible, but also probable to have this experience on a regular basis. And it is absolutely practical.

Who is your audience?

I have found that there is a range of people in my audience who share the common thread

of realizing that the external world cannot provide them with the answers they seek about life. My readers are curious about and committed to going below the surface of life to understand themselves better, be more at ease with themselves and have more effective and satisfying relationships. Those who consider themselves to be on a spiritual quest tend to carry lingering questions about their authentic nature or hope to have an inner hunger met. Most of my readers are women, but an increasing number of men are exploring the big questions about the territory of the inner life.

Are you planning another book?

I am in the midst of writing a book on an entirely new body of work that I call EnneaCrossings™, which has been in development since 2012. It brings together two powerful ancient symbols of conscious awakening: the Enneagram and the cross-cultural cross. This integrated symbol is an invitation to our awakening heart and experiencing the dynamism of our inherent interconnectedness.

I am very excited about it, and have been leading retreats on this work for the last several years.

Where can we get your book?

#1 Best Selling book, Deep Living with the Enneagram: Recovering Your True Nature(revised and updated) is available for purchase in print and Kindle on Amazon and other online booksellers and can be ordered from your favorite indie bookstore.

What is one thing you would tell others if they want to write?

Create times of inner quiet and solitude in order to become more attuned to the authentic urgings from your inner being. Learn to discern between these often-quieter authentic messages and the constricting, editing, and louder warnings that are symptoms of an active inner critic. If you are called to write, start now. Put pen to paper or fingers to computer keys without attachment to any outcome. Write first for yourself.