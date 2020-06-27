Recovering Mentally and Physically From Living in Isolation

And the United Kingdom, and most of the world, have been shutting themselves during this Pandemic, it’s important to address how this lifestyle change affects our health. More than anything, people experience depression & anxiety from social isolation, but you are also hindering your physical health due to inactivity.

Here are a few main points to address so that your quality of life doesn’t drop during the quarantine.

Restart Your Exercise Routine

Being cooped up inside, you’ve probably given up on the idea of working out regularly, if you had done so before. Exercise is linked with increased longevity, decreasing depression, and improving mental clarity.

Going to the gym probably isn’t a good idea in the meantime, which is why you should focus on workout out indoors, in your yard, or at public parks (if they are open). You’d be surprised how much you can do with just bodyweight exercises, but you can buy some dumbbells or elastic bands to change things up.

I put this at the top of my list since exercise is free (outside of a gym), and you can do it just about anywhere. If you have no idea how to form a more advanced workout routine, I’d recommend consulting with a personal trainer in London to help put one together.

Meditation

We know that it is not easy to remain calm and positive in times of pandemic. Anxiety, uncertainty, and above all, anxiety can play tricks on us in terms of mental health. However, you need to know that there are meditation techniques that can help with those bad feelings and that you can take an active role in how to improve what you feel.

Grounding is a technique that’s very simple and clear. It consists of concentrating on one or several objects and simply analyzing them. The idea is to concentrate only on what is in front of you and try to get other thoughts out of your head.

It is a technique that allows you to be in the here and now through the five senses.

Take a warm bath, touch the water with your fingers, feel its temperature and texture. Focus only on that and how nice it is to feel a source of heat during the winter. Do this for several minutes, and breathe slowly.

Nutrition

If you haven’t been watching what you eat, now it is more critical than ever to make sure you’re getting the right nutrition. Not only should you bolster your immune system, getting sufficient vitamins will help your mental health.

Some nutrients you should monitor include:

Vitamin D3: As most people don’t leave the house, they aren’t converting sunlight into vitamin D3. This vitamin is important for vital functions of the body, including the immune system, calcium absorption, and treating mental health disorders. If you can’t get sunlight, you will have to take a supplement.

Vitamin B12: This vitamin also important for multiple functions, but it’s primarily needed for nerve & brain health. If your diet is low in animal products, you probably will need to supplement with it in some form.

Niacin: Niacin is present in meat, legumes, and fortified foods, but you may not be getting an optimal amount. This nutrition can help reduce the severity of diabetes, as well as help people recover from pneumonia.

Just as it’s important to get enough nutrition, we shouldn’t be overindulging on certain foods. Eat too much sugar and saturated fat will only make you feel more anxious, and can increase inflammation. Your calories should instead come from complex carbohydrates, healthy fat, and lean protein sources.

Control Over Your Life

The duration of quarantine or the degree of government-mandated confinement depends on what the health authorities deem necessary. What we do while confined is entirely up to us. We do not know what life will bring, but we can live it negatively or positively.

Some examples of helpful things you can add into your weekly schedule:

• Connect with friends or acquaintances with video calls or simply by phone. It serves in place of real-life interactions, and it gives you some idea of what’s going on in the outside world.

• Plan out what you need to do every day, week, or month and stick with the plan. It gives you a sense of control over your life, even if it’s small things like doing the dishes or working on your car.

• Start creative projects for which we could never find the time. This could include starting a blog or reading that book you never had time for.

