Recovering from Burnout

If we’ve learned anything about the modern workplace in recent years, it is that burnout is a growing problem. It is not an inevitable aspect of work-life, but it can be difficult to avoid. There are many articles about knowing the signs of burnout – cynicism, negativity, exhaustion, irritability, feelings of pointlessness, or helplessness. There area a multitude of self-tests online that help you take a step back and recognize your burnout symptoms. But what do you do if you realize that you ARE burnt out?

Ask for help

A large portion of burnout comes from struggling to juggle everything in your life by yourself. Realize that this is not the case. One of the best ways to take the weight off of your shoulders and start the healing process is to ask for help – from your significant other, your friends – even your co-workers or boss could be helpful in sharing the workload.

Find ways to be Grateful

One of the major signs of burnout is cynicism and hopelessness, or the feeling that nothing you do really matters. It can be a struggle to find a positive viewpoint when you are in the midst of burnout. Take time each day to try and re-evaluate your place and what you do.

Rethink your Career

Career change is the most extreme way of healing from burnout, but it may be a necessary step to take. If a cancer is attacking your body, you wouldn’t hesitate to cut it out – your mental health should be taken just as seriously. This is a difficult decision to make, but if your workload, work culture, or field is causing you so much stress and pain then seriously consider if it’s worth it.

Make Time for Yourself

A major cause of burnout is the lack of a healthy work-life balance, and feeling that your work has taken over your life. Shift your priorities and make time for yourself. It’s important to have limits on your work and be willing to say ‘no’ to extra workload. Even just scheduling breaks for yourself can be invaluable to your health

Burnout is among the fastest-growing causes of mental health struggles in the modern workplace. Recovering from burnout can be a struggle, but your health is worth it, especially when your work is such a large portion of your day-to-day life.

The best way to combat burnout is to attack it at it’s core – the prolonged stress of being overworked, overwhelmed, and under-appreciated. There is no simple cure to an issue that builds over months, but you can take the steps to start working through it. Just know that you aren’t alone.