Recovering From Burnout in Your Career

Burnout is something that is faced by many individuals today. Especially for those in leadership roles, burnout can be an unavoidable consequence of taking on too many responsibilities – unavoidable because many leaders are forced to wear multiple hats in their careers. However, reaching the point of burnout does not mean that there is no hope for you. There are ways to recover from burnout and return to your work with a refreshed mindset and new energy.

Seek Professional Support

It is essential to have a support system in place that you can turn to when you’re beginning to feel the effects of burnout. However, even though these individuals may be sending words of encouragement and distraction your way, it is sometimes necessary to take this a step further and seek professional support. There is never any shame in having to seek out therapy to recover from burnout. After all, burnout can take a severe toll on one’s mental health, causing anxiety, depression, irritability, loss of friendships and more. Seeking out this professional help will assist you in feeling more comfortable confronting your burnout and will help you develop the resources needed to recover from it.

Reflect On Your Accomplishments

When experiencing burnout, one might easily forget the past accomplishments they’ve had in their career. This loss of confidence accompanied by the other effects of burnout can significantly decrease an individual’s performance. It might seem a bit ridiculous at first, but giving yourself affirmations is a huge part of building your confidence and reclaiming the energy that burnout stole from you. You can begin each morning or even each week by listing some achievements you’ve had recently. These don’t all have to be related to your career – some can be associated with the type of family member you are, a personal accomplishment you had, or even related to your appearance.

Take Care of Your Body

It might seem stressful to have to incorporate exercise and healthy eating into an already busy schedule. Not to mention that when you’re burnt out you’ll have even less energy. However, exercising and eating healthy are key components of what it takes to rebuild your energy. There is a reason that doctors have been emphasizing these areas for centuries. Exercise and healthy foods are natural medicines for your body, and they can do wonders in helping you rebound from career burnout. Sleep is another honorable mention among these remedies. It might seem tempting to stay up late to finish work tasks, but the more rest you get, the more energetic you will feel for work the following day. Putting these tips into practice can reduce your recovery time.