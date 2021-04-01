Recipe for Success: Never Settle and Be Kind

We live at a time when successful women entrepreneurs can be found in just about every industry–from fashion, beauty, and food, to engineering and the various fields of science. What makes them so interesting is the great amount of wisdom that they so willingly share with everyone. Women entrepreneurs are special in such a way that they–or rather, we–face different sets of challenges compared to men. And this is what makes us so open to growing and helping others grow. We understand what it’s like to work hard night and day, knowing full well that society sees us differently compared to our main counterparts.

Sarah Bowmar is no stranger to these challenges. The founder and CEO of Apex Protein Snacks and Bowmar Nutrition, sports nutrition brands who, despite being relatively new to the market, have already amassed a strong following among athletes and fitness enthusiasts, is one the most successful female entrepreneurs in the fitness industry today.

When asked about a single mantra that has guided her in her journey to the top, she shares, “I’ve always wanted to make my mark and when I fell in love with fitness and nutrition, I knew that it was the right space for me to really establish myself. Having that in mind, I never stopped working until I was happy with where I was. And I guess that is really one of the secrets to working your way to the top–everyday you have to get up and do what you have to do to go one level higher.”

She adds, “Never settle–I used the same mindset as I was creating my brands Bowmar Nutrition and Apex Protein Snacks. I wanted to offer my customers nothing but the best I can, and it’s really paid off.”

For the unoriented, Sarah began her foray into fitness back in 2011 when she started joining fitness competitions. In 2014, she earned her Fitness Nutrition Certification and Personal Trainer Certification from the prestigious International Sports Science Association (ISSA). Since then, she has continued to further her knowledge about health and the human body, even earning a Prenatal and Postpartum Fitness Specialist Certification from the American Fitness Professional Association (AFPA). Soon after, she founded Bowmar Nutrition and most recently, Apex Protein Snacks.

“You can apply this mantra in all aspects of your life. Want a better future for your family? Keep working on it. Don’t settle with what you have now. It’s OK. Want to give back and do social good more and more every year? Strive hard to do it. By all means, work your butt off, but also don’t forget to be kind to yourself and others. Don’t judge others if they don’t have the same drive and mindset as you and forgive yourself if you’re not able to reach your goals within the timeframe you set. It happens, and the best way to move forward is by starting again.”

In addition to being an entrepreneur, Sarah is also a celebrated blogger and the author of the Amazon bestseller, “Zero to a Million Without Showing Your Butthole”. She is also an avid bowhunter and together with husband, Josh Bowmar, uses the practice to feed families in Mozambique and South Africa.

Much like Sarah, I too, personally believe in the power of kindness and working consistently to reach your goals. She is such an inspiration and I am looking forward to seeing her flourish more in the days and years to come. To know more about Sarah, you may visit her blog www.sarahbowmar.com. You can also give her a follow on Instagram @sarah_bowmar.