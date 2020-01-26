Recharging With Downtime

Many people feel so busy they feel they just don’t have time for a day off. So they keep working hard, day after day. Motivational speaker, Brian Tracy, encourages people to take a FULL day off where they do not think about work at all. The benefit of this allows your brain to rest and recharge. You will be more productive after time off than if you keep trying to push it.

It is good to not only take a day off but engage in a fun hobby or downtime activity. When people take the time to do their hobbies, they are even more energized, fulfilled and motivated to work hard. There is a new energy and life when people are doing things that they are passionate about and love. They seem to work faster in the job so they can be awarded a little spare time for a prized hobby.

Decide what day you can take off 100%. (This will not be perfect, but aim for this).

Clear your calendar; tell people you are booked (appointment with yourself or family) and only put personal things on that day.

Determine a hobby that you would like to do that you really enjoy. Often this is something that you have not done in years (play instrument, woodworking, etc.) Dust off the old tools and use that skill.

Make time to do this hobby at least 2 hours a week.

Watch how your energy is renewed.

How often do you take a full day off? How long has it been since you had a hobby?