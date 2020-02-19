Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Recharging on the Weekends: Think P.E.P.

Maintaining a work-life balance can feel like fighting windmills. P.E.P. will help you take control of time and gain renewed perspective, optimism, and joy.

By

Several years ago Life Magazine conducted the Great American Weekend Study, and discovered that 47% people wait until Thursday night or later to plan their weekends.  I don’t even need to tell you what happens when we wait too long to plan—the weekend slips through our fingers and before we know it’s Sunday night, and we didn’t do anything fun or refreshing. 

It’s more essential than ever to stay in balance—to mindfully fill your downtime off with activities that really recharge you.  If you spend your time on the right things-you gain renewed perspective, optimism, and joy.  The key is to plan ahead, building around a framework for deciding what to do.  Think PEP…  

Physical Activity 

Escapes 

People 

…and pep is exactly what you’ll get if you build a mixture of each of these into your weekends.  These are three essential components to your personal life, and each needs to be regularly nurtured in order to give yourself maximum energy. 

PHYSICAL ACTIVITY 

Taking care of our bodies through sleep, exercise, a healthy diet, and regular medical check-ups provides the physical well of energy we draw upon to accomplish everything we need to doYet, this is often the first thing to go, when we are stressed.  

What do you do to ensure you get enough rest, make your way to the gym, eat well, go to the doctor’s?  Share your strategies here so we can all be inspired!  

ESCAPES

Hobbies and activities that instantly transport us to a place of joy provide one of the most efficient ways to recharge our batteries.  Reading, dancing, gardening, golf, playing Frisbee with your dog, or sauntering through a museum can get you quickly out of your head and into another world— renewing your spirit, and giving you the opportunity to come back to work with a new perspective. 

What activities do you find to be essential to your spirit? When was the last time you did that activity?  What would it take for you to build it into every weekend

PEOPLE

When overwhelmed with work and stress, it’s very easy to take our relationships for granted or get disconnected. Keeping our relationships strong feeds our spirits, grounds us, enforces our identities and brings out our best selves.  All very important in a time of transition, in which we can feel lost.  Spending time with the people who know and love you can remind you who you are, and give you renewed confidence for tackling your greatest challenges. 

What are the ways you stay connected to the people who strengthen you?  Facebook, twitter, and the internet are one dimension—what about in person contact as well?  

If you think of your weekend as divided into 7 units of time–you can decide which PEP activity you will do in each time slot. 

  • Friday night
  • Saturday morning
  • Saturday afternoon
  • Saturday evening
  • Sunday morning 
  • Sunday afternoon
  • Sunday evening
  • Sunday afternoon
  • Sunday evening

Of course, you can also leave some time slots empty–and devote one or two to errands and chores (which can also be grounding).  But, make sure you plan ahead–so you get the most out of your time off and effectively recharge.

    Julie Morgenstern, Time Management & Productivity Expert at Julie Morgenstern Enterprises

    Julie Morgenstern is one of the country’s leading experts on organization, business productivity and time management. The author of five best-selling books, a consultant to large corporations and a sought-after speaker, Morgenstern has appeared on Oprah and NBC’s The Today Show, and helped thousands of people transform their homes, businesses, and attitudes about every kind of clutter. The New York City-based Julie Morgenstern Enterprises has been successfully in business for over 25 years.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Work Smarter//

    How the Most Successful People Manage Their Time

    by Eric Barker
    Unplug & Recharge//

    The Keys To Reclaiming Your Weekend

    by Jonathan Alpert
    Community//

    5 Ways You’re Wasting Your Weekends

    by Farah Jassawalla

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.