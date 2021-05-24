Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Recharging as an Educator

Working as an educator is one of the most rewarding jobs you can have, but it also demands a lot of energy. Burnout is a very real problem among teachers, even those who genuinely love their jobs. The last few months of the school year are the hardest since that’s when it feels like everything comes to a head, but it’s also why the summer break is so welcome. It’s your chance to take a break from teaching and recharge your batteries. How you go about that will be up to you, but here are some tips that might help.

Reflect on the School Year

Things move pretty fast during the school year, and it can be difficult to take some time to reflect on what has worked for you and what hasn’t. Once you have the chance to look back at everything that happened during the last several months, think about a few issues you encountered in the classroom and how you could resolve them when they come up in the future. You don’t want to beat yourself up over them, but you can use the hindsight that you now have to come up with new plans for the next year and start your summer vacation guilt-free.

Read a Book

Since you won’t have to worry about educating others for the next few months, take the time to educate yourself by reading a book or two. This can be a great way to relax if you like to read for fun anyway, but it might give you some good ideas for lessons when the next school year rolls around.

Go on Vacation

If you have a full-time teaching schedule, you don’t have many opportunities to go on vacation. Yes, you can find a substitute to cover for you for a few days if you need it, but your curriculum doesn’t end just because you take a break. On the other hand, you’ll have plenty of time for yourself when the summer rolls around. You don’t need to disappear for three months, but simply going someplace fun and relaxing where you don’t have to think about teaching for a few days or weeks can work wonders. Once you’ve had some time to breathe, you’ll be more than ready to face the new school year once it rolls around.

    Shannon Burton, New York Educational Professional

    Dr. Shannon Burton is a High School Principal and Professor of Education with experience in business, healthcare, and Mathematics. He is a sought out educator with a vast amount of experience training future teachers throughout the state of New York.

    Dr. Shannon Burton got his educational start as a public school math teacher in Yonkers, New York. After 8 year successful years in that position, he moved into the role of Assistant Principal for Mathematics and Public relations. In addition, Dr. Burton has also served as a middle school principal in inner-city New York. In this role, Dr. Burton worked to help close the achievement gap. With his help, students graduated from 8th grade with over 9 New York State Regents Examinations completed.

    Dr. Shannon Burton has also spearheaded the opening of a new middle school which is currently under candidacy for the International Baccalaureate Program. He also serves as a visiting professor for a variety of local universities in New York. In this role, he teaches a variety of graduate and undergraduate level courses in business, mathematics, and education.

