REBIRTH

Trusting these new ways of being through the momentous changes on the planet...

By

You’ve been reborn my friend.

Literally.

Again.

You’re not meant to know much from this fresh space of being.

Surrender into it the best you know how.

Know that you KNOW enough.

Know that you ARE enough.

You are so supported by this existence.

The old foundations that do not serve you have been dissolved, because you don’t need them. 

A new foundation has been set, largely in the unknown, where the magic resides 💫

You may never again feel the old, familiar sense of grounding and stability that you’ve become accustomed to in this life.

No outdated, false anchor points based on the deeper illusion of safety.

Trust. 

You can find a greater sense of stability within than ever before, it just won’t feel like it ever has before.

Trust that.

Don’t believe anything that doubt-filled mind tells you as it clings on for its own dear life…

Surrender into this new way of being and celebrate it instead of fearing it.

It’s what you’ve been waiting for your whole life 🙏✨

💚

    Dan Regan, Empowerment Coach at Activating Authenticity

    Daniel Regan is an Empowerment Coach, Breathworker & Gene Keys Ambassador who’s zest for life, mystical adventure and vehement love for sharing and awakening others into self realization has led him to ​travel the world presenting Gene Keys Wisdom, breathwork modalities and various self-mastery systems with people from diverse cultures and backgrounds.⁣

    He is pioneering a new way of BEing in these times of great change and opportunity on the planet. Dan specializes in anchoring individuals and teams into their core stability through exploring the subconscious and unconscious aspects of the psyche that are waiting to be revealed and catalyzed in this life.

