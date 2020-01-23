You’ve been reborn my friend.

Literally.

Again.

You’re not meant to know much from this fresh space of being.

Surrender into it the best you know how.

Know that you KNOW enough.

Know that you ARE enough.

You are so supported by this existence.

The old foundations that do not serve you have been dissolved, because you don’t need them.

A new foundation has been set, largely in the unknown, where the magic resides 💫

You may never again feel the old, familiar sense of grounding and stability that you’ve become accustomed to in this life.

No outdated, false anchor points based on the deeper illusion of safety.

Trust.

You can find a greater sense of stability within than ever before, it just won’t feel like it ever has before.

Trust that.

Don’t believe anything that doubt-filled mind tells you as it clings on for its own dear life…

Surrender into this new way of being and celebrate it instead of fearing it.

It’s what you’ve been waiting for your whole life 🙏✨



💚

@Dan Regan

📷 – Bruce Rolff