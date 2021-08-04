Rebeccah Silence: “Decide to Decide”

At times it feels like wellness or elevating one’s well-being, is diametrically opposed to high achievement and high performance in one’s career. The stress, mental energy, long hours, lack of restful sleep and preoccupation that result from a high-achievement life seem to directly inhibit wellness. And yet, in order to sustain the creativity, flexibility, mental acuity and resilience that are necessary for high performance, wellness and wellbeing of the mind, body and soul are also mandatory. So how do we achieve both? This is the question I’m hoping to answer through conversations with high-achieving leaders and influencers who are practicing their own philosophies about how to maintain their wellbeing.

Rebeccah Silence is a speaker, coach and international media personality. She survived cancer while pregnant and has impacted hundreds of thousands of listeners through her radio programs and appearances.

She is the Creator of the HEALING IS POSSIBLE movement and courses, and she is the host of the Tougher Together, Breakthrough Podcast.

As a certified world-class Emotional Healing Coach, Rebeccah is uniquely qualified to facilitate breakthroughs to wellness and transformation while she inspires hope and possibility in even the most challenging times.

She is best known for healing heartbreak, helping others heal their traumas and her clients frequently tell her that she brought them “back to life”!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

Thank you for having me. My life has been a series of fortunate events and the perfect Bootcamp to coach the most challenging cases back into possibility and healing. I grew up in an abusive environment as a child of an alcoholic and from a young age, I wanted to make sense of what I had gone through to help families heal. I began as a Music Therapist, interning at the State Psychiatric Hospital in Denver, CO. That hospital is where I became committed to learning more about human behavior so that I could teach people how to heal through their emotions and learn empowered coping skills to support them in designing their lives, their way. What often happens is we don’t know how to cope with or navigate hard emotions, trauma, and challenging circumstances, but we can learn.

I realized while interning at the hospital that there are people that want to heal. I spent several years working in Drug and Alcohol Rehab facilities and then got a Master’s Degree in Counseling. From there I became an Integrative Holistic Emotional Healing Life Coach, got on the radio, and began my private practice and retreat company. It’s been a beautiful 15+ years supporting thousands in my practice, and hundreds of thousands of listeners get inspired to heal and fully live their precious lives.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My first coaching mentor, Carol Reynolds, said to me in a seminar in front of at least 45 people, “Rebeccah, you are a leader who isn’t leading.” She was right. I was a broke, bulimic, single mom living in victim consciousness most of my waking hours. That moment was the beginning of me taking responsibility for my impact and stepping into leadership of my own life. At the time, I did not consider myself to be a leader. I am grateful that Carol taught me how important integrity is and that she saw in me what I could not see in myself back then.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

There are so many mistakes to choose from! The biggest mistake has been getting attached to the results and outcomes that my clients and community have. In the beginning, I thought it was my job to help people get where they wanted to go. That philosophy creates dependency and is disempowering. What I know now is that it is my job to help people connect to their internal guidance system, to keep the bar high, and to speak to the greatness in every person that I am blessed to meet. What is funny about this to me now looking back is how frantically I would run around “trying to help” when all I had to do was to be still, listen, and watch people help themselves.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Wherever you are in your healing journey know that it’s OK to want to quit, just don’t. Keep going. The world needs you healed so that you can make your difference.

My 5 step process to heal, repair and reinvent can carry you through the downs and the ups on the way to your goals. Obstacles are never a sign to quit, they are always a test in your commitment.

Step 1: Decide to Decide. To achieve success and to make the difference you want to make, you have to decide that the only option is to win at making your difference. There will be haters. There will be obstacles. And none of that is more powerful than your ability to commit and to decide that you will cross the finish line and win at your dream.

Step 2: Identify: Where Are You Now? Once you’ve decided now it’s time to take a hard look at reality. What are you doing that gets you closer to the goal? What are you doing that will take you out of the game? And what are you going to do about it?

Step 3: Face The Music. You are the one responsible for whether or not you quit or stay in the game. You got the results that you have now. No hero is coming to rescue you. It’s up to you to wow yourself and only then will you wow your audience and make your impact. And you can do it. The question is, will you? I challenge you to surprise yourself. You are more powerful than you give yourself credit for. I guarantee it.

Step 4: Look Forward. It’s much easier to focus on the past and what we don’t want than it is to focus on where we are going. Look ahead and keep your vision bright in your mind, body and spirit. Whatever is going on, when you decide to get better your life, results, and impact can only get better with you.

Step 5: Follow Your Yes. We all have an internal guidance system that when we get still and slow down lets us know what is a no and what is a yes. The key when you discover a no is to determine what the yes is instead. For example, if I don’t want to offer a particular service, which service do I want to offer instead?

You are essential and your gifts deserve to be developed and given away. When you make your mission about service and being your best for others, you can’t fail. Also, if you are waiting for validation that the time is right or you are doing enough, it’s not coming. You will never know the ripple and impact you have made but what you can know is that you showed up and gave all of you, at your best, to the lives in front of you.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

I show up as me, flaws and all, and I care a lot about anyone that enters my sphere. I love life and no story or life isn’t a miracle and gorgeous. I love people. I fall in love with everyone I meet. I really do. I want people to get the most out of their lives and to get the chance to meet and experience the best version of themselves.

I’m also really consistent. I’ve been doing what I said I would do and showing up on the radio, on Facebook Lives, on time for my clients, and at every event that I’ve scheduled for 15 years. Even when I don’t “feel like it” in a moment I won’t let myself off the hook when it comes to being my best and being my word.

And I live what I teach. I challenge people to grow beyond their limitations, fears, and circumstances and I do that with myself too, every day of my life. It’s also been important to me to offer people hope and possibility no matter what.

Finally, I make my work and messages simple, relatable, and give people homework to chew on in their lives that I know will help.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart. You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

As a cancer survivor, self-care and living into wellness is everything to me. When I got sick, I was pregnant, and I made a powerful choice to identify as healed, healing, and living. I would not surrender to the fear that I would die or identify as sick or unwell. I started a daily practice that embodies health, life, and vitality. This practice has two parts:

First, I wake up every morning thankful for my life, wellness, and my healthy body. Then I give thanks to my body, whether I feel like it or not, and I move. I strength train for 30 minutes every morning. This practice moves energy and levels up vitality and has my body clear and strong so that I can be my best for clients, my family, and myself.

Second, I follow and trust my internal guidance system implicitly. An example of this is, I have built an army of support. I want this for everyone. I trust my body to let me know who and what will serve my highest growth. I have holistic practitioners, traditional medical doctors, a team of advisors, and a team of coaches, mentors, and producers that help me spread my promise and message that Healing IS Possible. I lean on support. I ask for help when I need it. I ask for feedback. I want to know what works, what doesn’t, and how I can be better.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

Yes! I learn something new every day. Every day, I read or write or both. The more I learn, the less I think I know, and the hungrier I am to learn more about people, behavior, love, and how to experience miracles. My challenge to you is to try this for one week. Let me know how it goes!

I also check in with my heart to make sure that it is open and clear of resentments every day. This looks like taking responsibility for my upsets and taking responsibility to heal them within myself. Today I know that I can be okay, healed and whole — no matter what. I believe that you can feel that way, too. Cancer taught me that.

I strive to be emotionally clear and willing to face the music when I am upset and unclear. It’s no one else’s responsibility to meet my needs or to heal my wounds, it’s mine and I own that. And the more clear I am the more the light in me can radiate out into the world. Try this practice on for yourself so that the world can feel and experience your light.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Decide that you are stronger than any circumstance.

Life will go your way and then it won’t go your way. None of that will be about you, it will just be life. What if nothing happens to us or for us, and it just happens? When I was diagnosed with cancer while pregnant I took this idea on. All I had control over was whether or not I would give up or fight. I fought. And I am blessed and grateful to be healthy and thriving today to share this with you. The cancer wasn’t my fault and your circumstances aren’t your fault. Life is just happening and you are stronger no matter what you are facing or going through.

Confront your lies.

Some reasons for suffering go beyond what we tell ourselves. When we lie to ourselves, we cause ourselves to suffer.” When we are suffering it could be because we are lying to ourselves. For example, “I am not enough” or “I am too much” are two of the major lies that I hear my clients tell themselves every day. It’s your right to love who you are and the life you are living. Your life is precious. There is nothing about you, whatever it is, that can’t be emotionally healed and transformed. If you don’t want to live the way that you have been living, don’t. I used to think that I had to make up for my flaws and that kept me separate from people, myself, and my mission. My best is enough and I keep learning. Your best is enough also and you get to put the weapons down that you use against yourself. Confront the lies that you tell yourself that are hurting you so that you can be free.

Fall in love with your heart.

Let yourself be the version of “you” that you’ve imagined you can be. Just for a moment, imagine that there is nothing wrong with who you are. You can have the life you’ve dreamed of. It won’t be easy but it will be worth it. For many years people told me and I told myself that I loved too hard and too fast. Today I disagree. When I love fully I am happier and I leave people better than I found them. I see the innocence and beauty in my heart and I see it in you as well. The worst thing we can do is shut our hearts down. Instead, open up your heart and fall in love with your heart so that you can experience more love, happiness, wellness, and beauty.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

A Course in Miracles (ACIM). I read a lesson every day that I had cancer, no matter how sick or incoherent I was feeling. What I learned was how to let go of control over the outcomes so that I can be present to love and allow miracles in all moments, not just the moments that I prefer.

My favorite ACIM lesson is, “Nothing real can be threatened, nothing unreal exists.” To me, this means, the results will be what they are. But who I choose to be in the process, I control. This includes whether or not I believe I can be threatened. I choose to live in a way where I give all of myself instead of living in self-protection mode. It’s not always pretty, but I am committed to living with no regrets. Truly no regrets.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

I had a coach once give me the assignment to get fully naked in front of a mirror until I loved what I saw. I was there for hours. Crying. I wrote all of the fears and judgments about myself and my body that I could think of on my naked body, in marker, so that I couldn’t run away or hide from the deepest darkest corners of my mind. I sat there and faced myself, and that gave me the strength to choose who I was going to be moving forward. It was hard, awkward, and unconventional. And it worked.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The “Healing IS Possible” movement is something that I am very proud of. I’ve created a Youtube Channel, a private Facebook group, courses, and a book that is coming very soon. When we believe that healing is possible we begin to neutralize pain and from there we can access possibilities, solutions, and real healing can begin. By promising that healing is possible, I am saying that you don’t need to know, and most likely will never know, how the healing will happen. It’s about making room for the possibility of healing that begins to energetically heal and shift people in a new direction. From there we start to change and heal patterns, traumas, and faulty beliefs that keep us stuck. We all deserve to live our most healed lives. By believing that healing is possible we are on our way.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

I would love to have a private lunch with Elizabeth Gilbert. Her work on willingness and her way of being so authentically herself while being such a strong voice for so many is amazing. Her commitment to love is gorgeous. And her words take my breath away over and over again.

