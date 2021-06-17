Rebecca Samakow of Forkable Foods & WeWork: “Find a way to test it and each day try to tackle a little more towards achieving your goal”

If you’re nervous about diving in headfirst try dipping your toes in the water. Find a way to test it and each day try to tackle a little more towards achieving your goal. It’s also great to reach out and talk to people who are in the industry you’re trying to get into.

As a part of our series about entrepreneurs who transformed something they did for fun into a full-time career, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rebecca Samakow.

Rebecca Samakow is WeWork’s Director, Legal IP but over quarantine she leaned into a passion of hers, cooking. She developed Forkable Foods, a culinary web series, as a way to share her love of cooking with her colleagues and friends, allowing them to stay connected in a time of uncertainty. Her passion project soon gained popularity and expanded beyond her circle, hosting weekly classes for the public with delicious themed dinners and cocktails for all to enjoy.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I grew up in a house that was centered around the kitchen table. My grandmother learned to cook by helping her Grandmother in the kitchen, my father learned to cook by helping my grandmother in the kitchen and I had the privilege of learning from both of them by helping them out in the kitchen. They both are just incredible home chefs, and nothing was out of their repertoire. Chocolate Souffles on a Tuesday? Sure, no problem. They introduced me to a world of flavor from a young age and I definitely get my passion for cooking from them.

What was the catalyst from transforming your hobby or something you love into a business? Can you share the story of your “ah ha” moment with us?

The catalyst for me was really the Pandemic. I guess you could call me a ‘Pandemic Pivoteer’. A few friends from work were trying to stay together even though we were all physically apart and I was asked if I would consider teaching a virtual cooking class. I’m not a classically trained chef by any means but I know how to build good flavors and execute a great meal, so I said sure and sent out an ingredient list and video call invite. First class was a great success and I’ve been teaching classes since March 2020. I made a food Instagram called @theforkable around the new year and started sharing recipes, tips and videos. I guess you could say that news started spreading around and I was asked by few places to teach cooking classes for their members and that’s when I started thinking that I could take my passion and have it provide some income.

There is no shortage of good ideas out there, but people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

You definitely need to have a plan in place and a good support system. For the plan, I set out what I want to accomplish, and I try to tackle it week by week. Even if you’re taking baby steps keep progressing forward. As for the support system, surround yourself with people who encourage and support you with your dreams. I have an amazing team that I can bounce ideas off of and who help set me up for success. Some days can be overwhelming but my fiancé, Kurt, always encourages me to keep at it and I have nothing lose by trying, but if you don’t try you’ll regret it.

What advice would you give someone who has a hobby or pastime that they absolutely love but is reluctant to do it for a living?

If you’re nervous about diving in headfirst try dipping your toes in the water. Find a way to test it and each day try to tackle a little more towards achieving your goal. It’s also great to reach out and talk to people who are in the industry you’re trying to get into. Ask them about how they started out and if they have any advice for someone just starting out. It was really informative for me to get some insights before I started out and to know I can always reach out if I have any questions.

It’s said that the quickest way to take the fun out of doing something is to do it for a living. How do you keep from changing something you love into something you dread? How do you keep it fresh and enjoyable?

You have to make some time for yourself in the process. If you’re hustling non-stop you may burn out and that’s when you can start to dread doing it. I’m a big planner so I make sure that I am carving out some time with friends and family and most importantly some time for self-care. Having the down time energizes me to get back in the kitchen and inspires me to try new techniques, cooking methods and flavors.

What is it that you enjoy most about running your own business? What are the downsides of running your own business? Can you share what you did to overcome these drawbacks?

The best part about running your own business is having control over what you do and don’t do. You can really decide the path you want to take on your journey and create your own look and feel. The only downside in starting your own business is you have a lot of responsibility and obligations to it if you want to do it right. It’s going to be a grind with a lot of trial and error. Everything is going to be a learning experience. What helped me get through those hurdles was knowing that I will get out whatever I put into it. Everything I do is for my personal benefit so why not give it all I have? If I put my best effort into it that’s all that anyone can ask of me.

Can you share what was the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

I never realized how much goes into the social media aspect of the job. I have so much respect for people who manage social media for a living. The photography, the editing, the angles, the hashtags… I could go on forever. I thought it was just snap a quick photo and post it. There’s a whole method to the madness and I’m barely at the tip of the iceberg. I still have so much to learn and do still but it’s definitely exciting to try something new!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was a kid I wanted to make a cake for a family friend’s birthday. I got a standard boxed cake mix, grabbed eggs, water, and oil… only problem was I unknowingly grabbed the frying oil that was used to fry chicken. To my defense, it was on the bottom shelf of the cupboard and I didn’t know there was another bottle in there. It was strained and ok to reuse for frying but definitely shouldn’t have been used in a cake mix. So, every now and then my family loves to remind me that I made a fried chicken cake that no one would eat. Lesson learned: always inspect the label and contents.

Who has inspired or continues to inspire you to be a great leader? Why?

My father is by far my greatest inspiration. I may be bias, but he set the bar pretty high for role models. He always encourages me to work hard and put my best effort in and never settle for second best. He’s incredibly smart, caring and compassionate and always put family above anything else. He encouraged my sister and I at a young age to have a strong work ethic. If we wanted something we had to work for it, but he’d always be there to lend a helping hand if we needed it. Every day I work hard to make him proud of me.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I really started this as a way for people to develop a new passion and skill set. My goal was to make at least made one person more comfortable in the kitchen and that they would actually take something away from working with me. I hoped to bring a smile and ignite a passion in people they never knew they had. Seeing my students develop week after week and gain more confidence in creating a delicious experience for their loved ones or friends is truly one of the most rewarding experiences. I have a friend who went from never cracking an egg to making most meals for his family. He has much more confidence in picking up a recipe and trying it out. He has found a new love for cooking and being in the kitchen and creating something that truly brings you joy makes each day a little bit brighter.

