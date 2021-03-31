Rebecca Ruber Has A Lot to Say and You’d Be Wise to Listen to Her

Rebecca Ruber is a woman with a lot of talents, a lot of professional pursuits and, quite frankly, a lot of opinions. That’s why in addition to being a successful actress, model, fitness trainer and entrepreneur, Ruber also stars on not one, but two popular podcasts. And much like with a career that has seen her destroy several prototypical stereotypes, this perky fashionista also packs a heck of a punch when it comes to her insights, opinions and provocative questions on her boxing podcast, Inside the Ring with Rebecca Ruber. Yes, you read that right — a boxing podcast hosted by a striking actress who has previously had starring roles on the hit Showtime series Billions, in the season finale of the TV series, Limitless, and in the movie, Abnormal Attraction.

“Your dreams don’t work unless you do,” said the New Jersey-bred Ruber, who seemingly works around the clock with the many projects that she has going on ranging from a clothing line (BeSpokeSociety co-founded with Michael Sebahie), acting and modeling sessions, being an emerging fitness trainer and her two podcasts. Like with Inside the Ring with Rebecca Ruber, Just the Ghouly Things — a horror-based podcast that she co hosts with Lilly Baldassare — is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and iHeartRadio. Just listen to how Ruber delved deeply into the psyche of boxer Chris Algieri — a veteran of 47 professional fights — about a match he had against Rusian Provodnikov at The Barclays Center in Brooklyn in 2014. Ruber repeatedly pressed Alfieri to get him to share his thought processes following an early knockdown in the Provodnikov fight on a recent episode of Inside the Ring.

Ruber: “Do you remember how you felt in those early rounds? What was something said to you or that you said to yourself that kicked you into maximum overdrive and allowed you take control of that fight?”

After getting Algieri to admit, “I felt like (Provodnikov) punched a hole in my face,” Ruber later pressed the rugged boxer even more by asking this probing question: “How do you not allow your emotions to get the best of you? A lot of ring fighters just want to brawl, and when they get hit, it’s a fight-or flight thing and they get hurt more than they did the first time getting hit. How do you push emotions to the side and focus on the game plan you had originally?” Clearly, Ruber is more fight than fluff when it comes to discussing the gritty action inside the boxing ropes.

If Ruber sounds like someone who knows her way around the ring it’s because she took up boxing recreationally two years ago and quickly fell in love with the competition, fitness and mental toughness that the sport known affectionally as “The Sweet Science” demands. One would think a former Miss America and Miss Teen USA pageant contestant wouldn’t want to do anything to jeopardize her brilliant smile or those striking facial features, but Ruber is more than willing to take the same sort of chances that have made her successful in her expansive and well-rounded career.

Ruber, you see, has more layers to her career than a 10-year-old’s birthday cake. Though basketball, softball, soccer, tennis and bowling were were her passions while growing up, she showed off her smarts and serious side by needing just three years to get a business administration degree from Ramapo College of New Jersey.

That work prepared Ruber for real life and finding a way to earn a great living by pursuing all of the things she is the most passionate about. Whether she is modeling, acting, working as a fitness trainer who heavily incorporates boxing into her workout sessions, helping design BeSpokeSociety’s streetwear clothing line or podcasting, Ruber sees it all as a labor of love. She was recently flooded with positive engagements from her Instagram followers who have

incorporated her at-home workouts into their training sessions and have had success staying on track during the pandemic that closed so many gyms. She admitted that her heart was full by just knowing that she was having an impact on others with her adaptable home workout sessions.