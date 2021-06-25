Rebecca Newkirk of Becca Newkirk Coaching: “Don’t overthink it”

The first thing here is that you have got to learn to prioritize. I’m not saying that you can only have one thing that matters to you forever. What I am saying is that when your energy and attention aren’t focused, you are making things unnecessarily difficult.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rebecca Newkirk.

Rebecca is a therapist and Clini-Coach®. As a therapist she specializes in complex trauma leading to high levels of self criticism, perfectionism, and people pleasing. As a Clini-Coach®, she supports people who don’t necessarily need the one-on-one support of therapy, but still felt debilitated by perfectionism. Rebecca has two small children and reads fantasy novels to escape the reality of her own imperfection. Learn more at beccanewkirkcoaching.com.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Absolutely! I was raised by both of my biological parents, and have two half sisters. My mom was incredibly permissive and overly generous with praise. My father was intensely critical; of himself, of my mom, and of course, of me. They say that children fill the role they feel is necessary but missing in the family. I took on the role of the “sweet one” who was able to “make people happy” and “keep the peace”, especially between my sister and my dad. In my little mind, this necessitated being excellent at all the things. It meant I needed to be an easy child, a quiet child, and the one who was most likely to be able to calm down dad when he was angry. I learned not to trust my mother’s gratuitous praise, and to covet any praise at all from my father. It meant that when I didn’t get it, or worse, got criticism, I was absolutely crushed. I desperately craved my parents’ approval and love, but although my parents were very explicitly affectionate with me, I often didn’t trust that they meant it, or if they did, that maybe something had changed in the five minutes since they had last told me. Like many perfectionists, I would stay up late replaying conversations I felt I should have handled differently, or silently condemning myself for not being good enough if one of my parents had been unhappy that day. I leaned hard into what I like to call “escapism” and found some books to lose myself in, which is still one of my main coping skills today.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I am, unabashedly, a collector of quotes, so this may be a harder question for me to answer than it should be. But if I had to choose just one it would be Anais Nin, “And the day came when the risk to remain tight in a bud was more painful than the risk it took to blossom.” I have come to believe that we are not supposed to stay stagnant. We are in a constant state of growth and development, and it is when we stop growing and changing that we stop truly living. In so many moments and places and relationships, I have been comfortable and wanted it to be my forever. But what I found was that a quiet nagging of discontent in the back of my mind would eventually get so loud it would drown out any comfort I was getting from the circumstance. Something would need to change. Unfortunately, leaving the familiar and comfortable is always painful and uncomfortable, but when we try to ignore our instincts and stay, it is much more painful in my experience. As far as I can tell, the most challenging part of the whole process is the liminal space when you are not ready yet to do things the new and improved way, but have grown too much to be comfortable with going back into the familiar.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I use books to escape. So for me, reading and television have always been about living out the empowerment that I crave so much in my real life. I gravitate towards fantasy novels with Chosen One arcs (because who doesn’t want to be the Chosen One?!?). The most recent was the Mistborn trilogy by Brandon Sanderson. It is a lovely combination of a coming of age tale, and also a Chosen One story.

I do, on occasion, read therapy books as well (they’re not nearly as good at making me feel like an empowered heroine). John Bradshaw’s Healing the Shame that Binds You is one that I found particularly helpful.. When I taught graduate classes I would show a clip of him explaining his definition of toxic shame, and I have found it so profoundly impactful, that I use his definition regularly in my work.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The first thing that comes to mind is tenacity or stubbornness. I cannot tell you how many times I have been told that I won’t be able to do what I am setting out to do. I have had friends tell me to cut my losses, business coaches telling me that I needed to start smaller, and there were so many times that I wanted to give up. I’m honestly surprised sometimes that I didn’t give up. It was a decision every single day, and I had to be stubborn and single minded enough to put everyone else’s thoughts and opinions out of my decision making.

The next thing that comes to mind for me, is grit, or in my case, a willingness to get uncomfortable. I remember when I decided I was going to transition my therapy practice to online instead of in person. Oddly, I made this decision about a year before COVID gave us a quick and dirty lesson on working from home. I was sitting with my husband at a restaurant. Our infant daughter (and first child) was asleep on my chest, and I asked if he was ready. We discussed how bad it was going to get if we succeeded (failing wasn’t discussed), and how hectic and challenging our schedules were about to get. We looked down at the baby and made a promise to each other right then and there that we were going to remember why we were doing it, and decided to start looking preemptively for a couples therapist.

Last but certainly not least, is ambition. You have to really want it. I could only envision one life and future for myself, and that was this working. I needed to support my family. I needed to have enough flexibility to see my family, and I also needed to have a passion for my work. I created a picture in my head of what I was working towards, and although it morphed over time, I never stopped wanting it, so I never stopped moving towards it.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

Of course! When I say perfectionist, I am referring to someone who holds themselves to excessively high standards. That can mean that the person can’t sleep because they’re busy shaming themselves for all of the things they should have done differently, mentally replaying conversations, or reading and re-reading the emails they sent through the day, worrying about how they will be received. Classic perfectionists might be workaholics, or have bad boundaries, particularly with work, but sometimes also in personal relationships. A perfectionist might actually be a chronic procrastinator, or an underperformer. Oftentimes we forget that perfectionism doesn’t just push people to new heights, it is often paralyzing. New tasks feel monumental and overwhelming, and the fear of failure is so great that the person might not ever start.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

I operate under the assumption that all traits are neutral, and whether they are hurtful or helpful depends more on how and when we engage with them. With that in mind, perfectionism can be positive when it allows us to lean into our greatest potential. It can lift our standards, and support us in achieving feats we might not otherwise have achieved.

Honestly, I think the place I’ve been most pleased with my perfectionism has been in parenting. Parenting is something I value. It matters to me more than almost anything else. I care about it so deeply, that I thoroughly researched and considered the different parenting choices I would want to make, long before I was ever pregnant. That meant that when I met my husband, I knew what questions to ask to make sure we felt similarly. We agreed before our daughter was born how we felt about questions like sleep training, feeding, and discipline. It’s not that parenting has been easier (is it ever easy?!) but with all of the myriad of stresses and pressure on a relationship after kids, I was happy to have one stressor already handled.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Perfectionism steals our time and energy. It causes shame and doubt, and if we let it, it can cause avoidance or complete paralysis.

The best illustration I have of this personally, is the way that I exercise. I have a very specific type of exercise that I like to do. I really enjoy weight lifting (heavy, please). But, clearly, there are some drawbacks to being into power lifting, namely that it requires bulky and expensive equipment, so you can usually only power lift at the gym. Well guess what happened in 2020. The gyms closed. So since I could no longer do my preferred workout, and I couldn’t do what I was considering a “full” workout (that checked all of the arbitrary boxes in my head) you can guess how much exercise I got last year. Perfectionism causes rigidity, and it steals opportunities from us. For many reasons I am a proponent of intuitive eating and movement, which allows for extreme flexibility and radical self care.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

Honestly, there are two common reasons for a perfectionist to freeze and get stuck. One, that are that they are afraid of failure (or looking stupid, as this is basically the same thing for a perfectionist). If you hold yourself to a completely unrealistic standard, it is better to not try and not fail, than it is to show up and know yourself to be “inadequate”.

The other reason I see most often, is that perfectionists are overwhelmed by the magnitude of a large and multi-layered task coupled with the imperative to make no mistakes, so they just don’t start. If you require an exorbitant amount of energy and research so that everything you produce is, in fact, as close to perfect as possible, it makes sense that tasks that most people see as simple might be daunting.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

The first thing here is that you have got to learn to prioritize. I’m not saying that you can only have one thing that matters to you forever. What I am saying is that when your energy and attention aren’t focused, you are making things unnecessarily difficult. So this week, choose finances and keeping the house clean, next week focus on building connection with your spouse and making work deadlines. But if you’re trying to overhaul your finances, keep the house clean, build your relationship, and also hit work deadlines, something is going to give. And the first thing to go is going to be your sense of wellbeing. Second, and I know this sounds counter intuitive, but you’ve got to engage some self compassion. That means speaking kindly to yourself when you don’t hit a goal. It means motivating yourself more gently and allowing yourself to rest. Here’s the thing, when every experience you have of needing to do something important to you is incredibly painful and upsetting, you’re going to be even more avoidant next time. Third, don’t overthink it. I know, it sounds ridiculously simple. But what I mean is, remind yourself that you can’t possibly predict every single thing that will go wrong. No matter how much preparation you do, you’re going to need to do some creative problem solving later. So why are you spending so much time trying to problem solve through a million possibilities, of which maybe one will come to pass? Lean into your impulsivity a bit. Fourth, you need to learn to delegate. That means that when someone offers you help, at least some of the time you’ve got to take it. And when someone else is doing something for you (because you already chose the things to delegate that won’t sink your ship if done poorly) let the person you delegated to, do the thing you asked them to do. Like, let them do it your way, and allow yourself to focus on the things you decided warranted your attention (see above under prioritizing). Fifth, and maybe the most crucial, is to stop making yourself earn your play. Play is part of who we are. It helps us get in touch with our creativity, and sense of self. Without play, we lose our spark. And when I say play, I mean whatever play is for you. For some people that’s exercise. For other people it’s travel. It could be game night with friends, or taking the kids to the zoo (my three year old especially likes the giraffes). Whatever play is for you, it needs to be up there in your list of priorities. Let’s face it, the to-do list isn’t going away. Your life is now, so live it in a way that matters to you, and it has the happy side effect of making you more productive.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I want to start a movement of people doing things for joy, and not for excellence. I want “being” to be an end in and of itself. When my three year old sings and dances, I don’t tell her how good she is. I tell her how much I love watching her joy. When she told me sheepishly that she wasn’t very good at painting (or reading; someone should tell her she hasn’t been taught, yet) I asked her if it made her happy, and if she enjoyed it. When she said yes, I told her that we don’t have to be good at things in order to do them, they just have to bring us joy. I want to start that movement.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I would absolutely love to meet with Toni Herbine-Blank. She is the creator of Intimacy from the Inside Out, which is a modification of Internal Family Systems therapy to be used with couples. I took a workshop from her a couple years ago and found her way of talking about and working with couples to be incredibly powerful and engaging. As a therapist, I specialize in complex trauma and don’t do any couples work, and I would love to know what got her into couples work and what she loves about it.

