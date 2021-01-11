Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Rebecca Mardikes’ Unrelenting Work Ethic Has Made Her A Top Model in the U.S.

By
Rebecca Mardike
Rebecca Mardike

Ever since Rebecca Mardikes was 18 years old, she was always modeling. However, she didn’t expect to make a career out of it, as she was too busy excelling in academics and sports. Mardikes played soccer for ten years, and was the third overall recruit for the high jump event in track and field. She also has a Master’s degree in journalism from the top journalism program in the country, the University of Missouri. Mardikes had a number of different options at her disposal, but she made the right decision to stick with modeling, as she is currently considered one of the country’s top models.

When Mardikes completed her Master’s program, she set her sights on the big apple as she relocated to become a fashion publicist for a top PR firm in New York. While working in PR, Mardikes secured fashion placements at top publications such as Forbes 30 under 30, Vogue, Harpers-Bazaar, GQ, Vanity Fair, InStyle, and ELLE Magazine. During her time as a fashion publicist, Mardikes was able to establish relationships with top brands, as well as modeling agencies, propelling her to fully immerse in the modeling world. 

Working as an intern for the notorious Rebecca Minkoff was instrumental, as she did in-house private modeling for Rebecca Minkoff during her PR internship. Her work with Vogue Magazine in London was also integral, giving her the confidence and belief that she could make it in the world of fashion. This catapulted Mardikes to become a staple in the industry, working with big brands like Express, Drunk Elephant, Lucky Brand, Lee Jeans, Athleta, Edition Hotels, among many others.

Mardikes is now at the top of her industry, as she has been featured on prominent events like New York Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, and Miami Swim Week. When Mardikes isn’t busy traveling the world for her modeling career, she enjoys baking, reading, writing, and is a well-versed chef. She is a big thrill seeker, and loves extreme sports like skydiving, jet skiing, and flying in helicopters over scenic destinations.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

