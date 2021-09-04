Rebecca Marcus Mangerel: “Schedule time off”

Schedule time off. Of course, this can be hard but even just taking one or two days off can make a huge difference. A staycation is totally doable if it’s not feasible for you to go away. Sometimes a night in a hotel can feel like a restorative vacation.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rebecca Marcus Mangerel.

Rebecca Marcus Mangerel, LCSW is a trauma informed, integrative psychotherapist and speaker in NYC specializing in anxiety and relationships. She has expertise in mindfulness-based, attachment, and relational practices and uses these tools to empower individuals to heal and grow from life’s inevitable challenges. Ms. Marcus Mangerel (or Rebecca) has a private practice where she helps millennials and teens overcome their fears so they can live a life filled with meaning and joy.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in upstate New York. I was always inquisitive and interested in people from a young age. I tended to have more adult conversations and was told that I was very emotionally intelligent for a child. Although I had many advantages and blessings as a child, I also experienced some chaos and trauma that led me to seek therapy on and off starting at a young age. These experiences ultimately led me to find my calling and pursue a career as a psychotherapist, as I witnessed the power of the human spirt and its natural resilience.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

There was a combination of factors that led me to pursue my career.

I had always been interested in psychology and having gone to therapy in adolescence and beyond, I was intrigued by the magic of the healing process and the self awareness and insight I was gaining. I had also worked in a daycare center for summers doing college and saw the challenges that many children and parents faced. Working as a caregiver at a daycare center, I was limited in the resources I could offer and the help I could provide. I also volunteered at a crisis hotline in college and realized that I was again only able to offer a limited amount of support unless I pursued graduate school in a counseling related field. It was this combination of factors that led me to realize my calling was to become a social worker and a psychotherapist.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Dr. Ray Schwarz, PhD my clinical and counseling psychology professor, with whom I also did an independent study on the mind body connection while an undergrad at SUNY New Paltz. He guided me to find my passion for holistic healing in the mental health space. He was an amazing mentor who guided me through different options for pursuing graduate programs in the mental health and counseling fields. He was always kind, non-judgmental and provided a safe space for me to find my calling.

My mother, Debra Marcus also guided and supported me in applying to social work school and continues to support and encourage me every step of the way.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“THE CURIOUS PARADOX IS THAT WHEN I ACCEPT MYSELF JUST AS I AM, THEN I CHANGE.” ~~CARL ROGERS

Self-acceptance and compassion are such a key part of any healing process and essential components to combatting burnout.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am currently creating a continuing education workshop on using mindfulness practices to combat burnout in the helping profession. Being in the helping profession myself and living through this ongoing pandemic I know how easy it is to be burnt out. The more we learn about burnout and chronic stress, the more power we have to choose how to intentionally respond.

You are a successful business leader. Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Persistence- I experienced many instances where I could have given up along the way of my social work career. I dealt with burnout in agency work and even some in the private practice setting as well, but the more I learned about the stages and signs of burnout the more I also I had the ability to learn about what I could do to intervene. I always knew that I wanted to have a private practice since day one, but there were many times that I doubted my ability to do this. if I hadn’t persisted and kept going when I wanted to quit, I might not be where I am today. Instead of quitting I rested. I found ways to tackle my burnout and now have a wonderful practice that fits the lifestyle and work life balance I want and need while also giving me meaning, fulfillment and income.

Intentionality-I remember first hearing this word from my supervisor, who certainly inspired me at an addiction treatment center where I worked. During our supervision, he said “It’s important to have intentionality; the interventions you use in individual and group sessions. When you do this, you’re going to have more effective treatment.” I also learned about this concept of intention more recently as I began to venture into my own solo practice. That most of us float through life just getting by day-to-day may feel like we don’t have any control over the type of career that we want or the things that happen to us. To the contrary, we actually have a lot of control. The first step is figuring out what we want to do. After that being intentional about how we’re going to do that, how we spend our time and the actions that we take.

Self Confidence-Regardless of your skill level, if you’re not confident about what you can bring to the table, it’s difficult to really be successful. I’ve had to work on developing self confidence in myself and I still work on it. Conveying a sense of confidence and certainty to clients helps them to feel more confident in your ability to help them and provides more effective treatment as well.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I have not only experienced burnout myself and learned to combat it, but I am also trained to spot it as a psychotherapist and help individuals learn effective coping skills and distress tolerance skills to manage stress and decrease burnout.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

There are a few definitions of burnout that resonate with me :

First: a psychological syndrome emerging as a prolonged response to chronic interpersonal stressors on the job. The three key dimensions of this response are an overwhelming exhaustion, feelings of cynicism and detachment from the job, and a sense of ineffectiveness and lack of accomplishment.

Second: Coined by the psychologist, Herbert Freudenberger in the 1970s, burnout describes a severe stress condition that leads to severe physical, mental, and emotional exhaustion. Much worse than ordinary fatigue, burnout makes it challenging for people to cope with stress and handle day-to-day responsibilities.

Compassion Fatigue also has overlapping characteristics to burnout. It describes the physical, emotional, and psychological impact of helping others — often through experiences of stress or trauma. I see this a lot in the helping field.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

Flow

Alignment

Focus

Balance

Having a sense of vitality, energy, stamina and focus in work and life.

Having a work life balance.

Feeling emotionally and physically, healthy and well the majority of the time and recognizing when you are depleted.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Research indicates that chronic stress and burnout actually have negative effects on both our physical and mental health. It increases the risk of many health conditions and contributes to depression and anxiety. It also makes us overall less effective and productive in work long term. In the helping profession it decreases the quality of care we are providing to patients.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Being overworked and underpaid.

Not having a work-life balance

Not having effective coping skills to manage stress.

Too many clients (in helping professions)

Corporate work culture.

Fear/Lack Mentality.

Long hours with not enough breaks

Not enough employees to complete the work, so the employees that are there end up taking on more unrealistic amounts.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

1.Set clear boundaries around work and home. Establish clear times when you stop answering work emails and calls and stick to them.

2.Create a transition ritual that lets your brain know that you have finished work. Pre-pandemic when most of us were working in the office, the commute often served as a transition but with the pandemic many of us may still be working from home. If this is you, make sure that you do something else to serve as the transition like taking a walk saying aloud “I am done with work now” or you can also visualize sliding doors closing. You may want to change into different clothes or take a bath or a shower.

3. Practice self-care: this can look different for everyone but can be as simple as taking a real lunch break, making time to exercise, meditating, getting adequate sleep, trying yoga, spending time on nature. Creating these micro recovery moments is essential to prevent chronic burnout.

4. Have a support system. This can be a combination of friends, family, a therapist or even coworkers who you can relate to and feel comfortable with. It’s important to also make intentional time to socialize in a non-work-related context.

5. Schedule time off. Of course, this can be hard but even just taking one or two days off can make a huge difference. A staycation is totally doable if it’s not feasible for you to go away. Sometimes a night in a hotel can feel like a restorative vacation.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Ask the person what would be helpful to them.

Model self-care by example

Suggest psychotherapy may be helpful to them

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Compensate their employees fairly and appropriately.

Prioritize employee mental and physical health.

Give adequate vacation time.

Find ways to support and increase staff morale.

Have health and wellness events for staff available.

Give employees a chance to discuss if they are feeling burnt out and be open to solutions to combat it.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Promoting mental health as a priority through wellness events in the workplace.

Although social media can be a double edged sword, the fact that there is so much mental health content and therapist accounts on Instagram does help to decrease the stigma and raise awareness.

It’s also important for people to talk openly about mental health.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Trying to make extreme changes too quickly.

Not having clear intentions.

Lack of support.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would like to create a program focusing on mental health and mindfulness to bring into schools to expose children, parents and teachers to the importance of these practices and help to reduce burnout at all ages.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to meet Dr. Daniel Seigel, MD who was a pioneer in discussing the neuroscience behind attachment, mindfulness and the stress response.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

https://rmpsychotherapy.com/

https://www.instagram.com/rm.psychotherapy/

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!