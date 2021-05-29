Rebecca Lamarche: “Don’t let teachers tell you that you’re a bad actor”

Don’t wait to find an agent, just jump in if you’re serious about acting. Again, a lot of acting training programs will tell you not to for a host of reasons, which seem to make sense at the time. At the end of the day, there are opportunities for people at all levels and most agents will try to be a part of your growth and development. I also always suggest for people who are just getting started to do background work. You learn so much about how a set works, watch actors work and get paid. Plus, you never know who you’ll meet or who’s watching *wink*.

As a part of our series about stars who are making an important social impact, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Rebecca Lamarche.

Rebecca Lamarche is an Actor and Filmmaker who specializes in producing and casting. Her immersion in the business informs her work on both sides of the camera making her an intuitive filmmaker and performer. From network television through to indie features, Rebecca doesn’t compromise when it comes to telling great stories; putting passion and dedication into every project she does coupled with an easy-going “Canadian” sensibility. In her [limited] spare time, Rebecca enjoys pistol shooting, taking her dog for walks in the woods, traveling and practicing hot yoga.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you share with us the “backstory” that led you to this career path?

Thank you for having me! I wasn’t someone who grew up always wanting to be in film. I’ve always had a lot of other interests. Something I initially struggled with in considering a career in acting was that it seemed selfish and self-indulgent — a notion I completely reject now haha. As I explored the arts, I realized how much of the human experience is expressed and shared between people and that really changed my opinion. Now here we are in a global pandemic where television and film have been an emotional and psychological life-line for so many people!

What I love about acting is that it challenges you to continuously grow as an individual. It’s an exercise in empathy and looking at the world with a fresh perspective. I actually started my career in acting and journalism, though I love journalism, film production called to me and I’ve shifted to telling stories that way. I guess fundamentally, I’m really a storyteller.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

Haha oh God, well, one of my favorite auditions of all time was one that was a complete flop. I was wrong for it from the get-go. I didn’t get the job, but it was one of my favorite audition experiences. It was for an indie feature film, set both in actual warfare but also…dance. hahaha I think you get where I’m going with this. I had told my then-agents that I wasn’t a dancer but they said no dancing was needed. Suspicious, but okay. Later that day, the night before the audition, they send me a casual note about preparing a dance along with the audition. No context. I picked out something vibey from Ariana Grande and called it a night.

Cut to audition day. After audition scene work and improv, it was time to dance. I ask where to plug in my phone.

“Just dance to the music in your head”.

No problem. I start vibing.

Then, in all seriousness, they look at me and say, “You’re going to win the war with this dance. I need to see more aggression, more fight.”

“Not a problem”, I said. I pulled any move I had seen on the different reality dance shows of the time. Full out. I’m going for it haha. I think for a second I even believed I was nailing it.

The director was really kind and was vocally cheering along the whole time. It was ridiculous. I left feeling amazing and really proud of myself for not choking or panicking but just having fun and trying my best. That’s worth something, that’s how you grow. I think it’s a really good reminder of how ridiculous this business can be and to not take yourself too seriously or to stress over every audition, most aren’t for you anyway. I also moved on and found an agent who understood where my strengths actually were and submitted me for great fits. My career started to grow from there. Even embarrassing situations are good, as long as you can grow.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

It’s such a cliché, but a lot of young people are pressured out of pursuing a career in the arts because of its inherent lack of structure and financial risk. But I’ll say, and so gratefully, that when the world seemingly shut down this past year because of COVID, I’ve never been busier. It’s a robust, global industry.

What I would suggest to aspiring actors is counterintuitive and against what many “guru’s” say: invest in yourself outside of acting. I always recommend that young actors go to post-secondary school for something other than acting. I think it’s really important to have a job or career that you enjoy, and that keeps you stable, while you pursue acting. Everyone thinks that they’re going to need crazy flexibility in the beginning but almost no one is that lucky! I also think it makes you a more interesting person and gives you more life experience to draw upon for your work.

For filmmaking, I would suggest that you get involved from the ground up. Work as a general production assistant or even a driver. Just get in, help out, and ask questions. I think film is a wonderful career that isn’t locked away behind a fancy degree. Once you know what you’d like to specialize in, or where your gaps of knowledge are, you can then take classes or register in a program that better serves your journey.

Is there a person that made a profound impact on your life? Can you share a story?

When I was about 12 or 13 my mother decided to go back to university after having four kids. She enrolled in a Master’s program that took longer to accomplish, but it was on weekends that worked best for my parents. It was across the Canadian-American border which meant that she slept away every weekend. Somehow my mom kept up her crazy, involved, and nurturing pace as a mother while getting a 4.0 in her Master’s degree, across the border, with four kids — and my sister, Sofia, was very young. My father completely supported her and did a great job of taking on a more domestic role in the family on top of being the primary breadwinner.

It was cemented for me then that it is never too late in life to change your life, invest in yourself, and pursue your dreams. It was also a great and early lesson in how relationship dynamics can and should bend and evolve over time. My mother has flourished as a French-Immersion teacher and my father became a great cook on top of his many talents! Win-win for all of us!

How are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting causes you are working on right now?

There are three aspects that I’ve taken on as soon as I had any influence in my career. These include, working to create more inclusive casting in meaningful roles with proper pay, championing local talent, and mentoring young actors.

Let me start by saying that I am very grateful to work with like-minded professionals who support many of these efforts and values. I think it’s important to surround yourself with like-minded individuals and to leave jobs if they don’t reflect your values.

As a filmmaker, I work predominantly in a genre that has historically been notoriously whitewashed: TV Romance and Christmas movies. For the past many years I’ve made it a personal goal to audition people of color for a variety of meaningful roles that didn’t call for a specific ethnicity, and to include interracial couples — wildly, something that was rarely seen before. Something I’ve paid careful attention to while helping to create these opportunities is the importance to make sure that these artists’ rates are reflective of the work if it were filled by a white counterpart. This might seem obvious, but when there were previously fewer opportunities, this was reflected on performer’s resumes, which are often used as a gauge in determining rates. It’s important to consider this and to have thoughtful conversations around this when structuring offers. I also believe, as many people have been saying this past year in particular, it’s very important to assess that these “opportunities” are named characters who aren’t just supporting a white character.

When it comes to championing local talent this means a few things. It means really fighting to find the best local options and getting to know the talent pool and their individual strengths. I spend a lot of extra time seeing more people, watching demo reels, and watching local television and film to see more people. I also find a lot of talent in acting classes and by observing background on set. I’ll reach out and watch their demos and then bring them in for auditions. This all culminates in fighting for locals to get the job. One of my proudest moments on this front was convincing a handful of people to go for the local performer, who was perfect for the part, over the name-talent who was ready to fly in from Los Angeles. This was for a recurring guest star and he crushed it. Of course, he’ll never know!

Lastly, I love mentoring young talent. I think that there are a lot of dangerous traps in the industry, especially for young women, and I am very vocal and involved in helping young talent get set up and armed with knowledge and confidence. I keep an open door to many parents as a resource and sounding board. I encourage them to be involved in their kid’s careers, as many of them are, and to sit in on coachings and be visibly present. I also decline invitations to speak at, or be a guest for, any institutions or programs which I have any doubts, questions, or concerns over.

I guess at the end of the day, I try to use any success or influence I have to champion our community and make it a safer and more inclusive place for all of us.

Can you share with us the story behind why you chose to take up this particular cause?

Building off of what we just talked about, I really think it comes from being a part of the community both as a performer and as a filmmaker. I care about our community and investing in people. I think I’m more tapped into a lot of the concerns and challenges in the acting community than most of my filmmaker counterparts because I’m an active member of it. I try to use my career and influence as a filmmaker to start making the changes I want to see for all of us.

Can you share with us a story about a person who was impacted by your cause?

Hmmmm I’m trying to think of something that isn’t tacky to share or that doesn’t seemingly take away from the other person’s well-earned success.

That actor I previously referenced who got the recurring role — that was a great win and one I’m happy to share because it’s inspiring that a network would agree to go from their strategic choice of a name to a relatively unknown local actor for such a large part. It’s a good reminder that there are people believing in you and pushing for you even if you don’t see it. There have been a lot of performers across the board that I’ve championed and really pushed for who were then so fabulous on set that they’ve been requested back time and time again. That’s always really rewarding too!

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

Society is largely doing the work on a social justice front and I’m just a part of the movement. I will say, almost no one else I know is passionate about local casting the way I am, so if you as a consumer enjoy that — please speak up!!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

Oh God, I wish someone had told me that I wouldn’t need as much flexibility as I thought I’d need at the start of my career. Not only is this idea fanned, so to speak, but it’s encouraged. People love the idea of needing all this time to audition. The reality is, for the vast majority of people who are starting in acting, you will hardly go out in your first few years. Make sure you’re financially stable and start investing in yourself in other ways. Also, acting is an expensive career to get into. You need money for classes, headshots, gym memberships, transportation and all-around upkeep! I suspect that this would be relevant to many fine art careers, but specifically for acting, I encourage everyone to invest in themselves in another career that they truly enjoy. For me, it just so happens to be filmmaking, but it can be anything. It helps with your mental health. Everyone hears about the rejection but what you don’t hear about are the long stretches of silence. Those, to me, are worse because you don’t even have the chance of being rejected. Being rejected at least means you’re “in” it. You’ve been seen. You’re on the radar. Almost every single successful actor I know has long stretches of silence at some point throughout their career and every actor I know has talked about struggling with it. I think having a complimentary career, or one that you can make harmonize with the particularly unique on-call lifestyle of acting is a very good thing and will ultimately keep you in the game longer. Why quit when you feel joy from your day-to-day work, have the financial freedom that comes with it, and get to work professionally in your artistic pursuits as well? This is something I sing from the rooftops. I think conservatory training can be a very good thing depending on your goals, but I actually always encourage high school students to study something else in post-secondary school which interests them while pursuing acting. It also just makes you a more well-rounded person and therefore artist. A lot of self-proclaimed guru’s say that if you have a plan B, that’s where you’ll end up. I think that’s a toxic mindset to be spreading and prefer to empower people. Don’t let teachers tell you that you’re a bad actor. If training feels wrong, it’s probably wrong for you. I don’t think acting is a technical art. There are technical components to it, but that’s not the work itself. Again, there is a very strange guru culture amongst acting coaches. Many of them play off of the success of clients who likely would have succeeded without them. Now, I love acting coaches and use them myself, but the culture around a lot of these places are dangerous on so many levels. Try every class you can until one resonates, then do that and try new ones. The amount of people, myself included, who have been told by coaches paid for constructive feedback that they don’t have what it takes and should just give up is staggering. Don’t wait to find an agent, just jump in if you’re serious about acting. Again, a lot of acting training programs will tell you not to for a host of reasons, which seem to make sense at the time. At the end of the day, there are opportunities for people at all levels and most agents will try to be a part of your growth and development. I also always suggest for people who are just getting started to do background work. You learn so much about how a set works, watch actors work and get paid. Plus, you never know who you’ll meet or who’s watching *wink*. When getting involved as a filmmaker, don’t let people take your creative contributions in a combination that doesn’t result in you being paid nor credited. This is pervasive and I’ve gotten into real fights over it with people that I trusted. At the end of the day, if you’re contributing original material, they can’t decline you both pay and credit. It’s a painfully uncomfortable conversation, and sometimes fight, but important. If you’re not being paid or credited, the experience counts for nothing because you can’t build on it.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Wow. Most amount of good to the most amount of people… Hmmm I think it would be a way to better manage and share Earth’s natural resources, such as drinking water and agriculture, as well as access to vaccines and medications. I also think supporting women in birth control rights are instrumental in growing a healthy and functioning society.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

“Life is short” — I think about this almost daily. It reminds me not to compromise in the pursuit of my goals; reassess and re-evaluate what these goals are; not to take myself too seriously; to make time for family, friends and puppies; and to try and enjoy the process every day.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Haha of course this is a tough one! I’m going to include two. Lunch or breakfast with the Obama’s — yes, Michelle and Barack. They live together, I can go to them. No biggie. They seem to be some of the most articulate, thoughtful and down-to-earth people on the planet. I think they do the work, walk the walk and don’t just do lip service (which they also do very well). I’d be curious to hear their thoughts on many social and humanitarian issues surrounding economically robust plans that support climate change efforts and food scarcity in wealthy countries, as well as, gender and racial equality issues. I’d also love to hear Barack’s jokes in person.

For brunch, I’d want to meet Jessica Chastain — because she’s my favorite actress and there’s champagne at Brunch!

Thank you for having me for such a thoughtful and interesting discussion!

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!

About The Interviewer: Growing up in Canada, Edward Sylvan was an unlikely candidate to make a mark on the high-powered film industry based in Hollywood. But as CEO of Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc, (SEGI) Sylvan is among a select group of less than ten Black executives who have founded, own and control a publicly traded company. Now, deeply involved in the movie business, he is providing opportunities for people of color.

In 2020, he was appointed president of the Monaco International Film Festival, and was encouraged to take the festival in a new digital direction.

Raised in Toronto, he attended York University where he studied Economics and Political Science, then went to work in finance on Bay Street, (the city’s equivalent of Wall Street). After years of handling equities trading, film tax credits, options trading and mergers and acquisitions for the film, mining and technology industries, in 2008 he decided to reorient his career fully towards the entertainment business.

With the aim of helping Los Angeles filmmakers of color who were struggling to understand how to raise capital, Sylvan wanted to provide them with ways to finance their creative endeavors.

At Sycamore Entertainment he specializes in print and advertising financing, marketing, acquisition and worldwide distribution of quality feature-length motion pictures, and is concerned with acquiring, producing and promoting films about equality, diversity and other thought provoking subject matter which will also include nonviolent storytelling.

Also in 2020, Sylvan launched SEGI TV, a free OTT streaming network built on the pillars of equality, sustainability and community which is scheduled to reach 100 million U.S household televisions and 200 million mobile devices across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV and others.

As Executive Producer he currently has several projects in production including The Trials of Eroy Brown, a story about the prison system and how it operated in Texas, based on the best-selling book, as well as a documentary called The Making of Roll Bounce, about the 2005 coming of age film which starred rapper Bow Wow and portrays roller skating culture in 1970’s Chicago.

He sits on the Board of Directors of Uplay Canada, (United Public Leadership Academy for Youth), which prepares youth to be citizen leaders and provides opportunities for Canadian high school basketball players to advance to Division 1 schools as well as the NBA.

A former competitive go kart racer with Checkered Flag Racing Ltd, he also enjoys traveling to exotic locales. Sylvan resides in Vancouver and has two adult daughters.

Sylvan has been featured in Forbes, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and has been seen on Fox Business News, CBS and NBC. Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Los Angeles and Vancouver.