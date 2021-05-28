Rebecca Kernes of Ants in the Pants Productions: “Just because you are nonprofit, does not mean you are not a business”

Just because you are nonprofit, does not mean you are not a business. Many people seem to forget that a nonprofit is still a business. You get your money differently than a for profit business, but you are still a business.

Rebecca is originally from Chicago and has a Master’s in Performing Arts, she can be seen and heard in various television shows, films, commercials, and audio books. Three years ago, Rebecca decided to start Ants in the Pants as she missed educational children’s theatre and wanted to give back to the community.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started Ants in the Pants three years ago because I missed performing and creating children’s theatre. I started thinking, what if kids wrote stories and professional artists made those stories come to life? And Ants in the Pants was born!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

The most interesting and gratifying thing to me is seeing the students, parents, and even teachers get so excited to create! Once they see what we are doing, everyone gets really into it. They love seeing the final shows, and many teachers have even incorporated our techniques in their own lessons to help kids get excited to write.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In one of our earlier performances, I had just arrived from another show and came out on stage at the school performance in the wrong character! We all just had to go with it! What I learned from that experience was to just roll with things. No matter how much you prepare, the unexpected is going happen. And one must stay as calm as possible, and say to yourself, alright, this is happening so I have to make it work.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

We are teaching students fundamental writing skills using a unique and fun approach. We use theatre to show them their stories and build each student’s confidence in self-expression, self-esteem, and writing skills. These are skills they can use for the rest of their lives.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Alex was one of our first students, she was 8. She joined with her two older sisters, who loved to write, so Alex was nervous that she would not be as good. We told her not to worry about that and just create, offering help along the way. We assured her we would provide the tools she needed to write. She ended up composing amazing stories and it built up her confidence so much that she decided to enter a writing contest at school, and she won! She later told us that she would have never entered if it was not for our class where she learned that writing and creating is fun and discovered she actually had great ideas.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Schools need more creative outlets. Kids learn more when they are having fun and enjoying themselves. Our programs meet a lot of common core standards, while having fun. Donate. By donating to Ants in the Pants, you allow us to keep our program at a low and affordable cost. Get involved with Ants in the Pants or other similar organizations. We are always looking for teachers and performers who want to share their talents and give back to the community. We need help on stage, with students, and behind the scenes.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I define leadership as a person or a group leading by example. Every job my staff does, I have done. If I do not know how to do something, I get in there to learn. I want everyone who is a part of Ants in the Pants to know that I have been where they are. While I may have to make some big decisions, I can only do that with the help and support of my team.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Never give up even when everyone thinks you should. The number of times I heard: Why would you start a nonprofit organization? You cannot make money that way! Seems too hard, you should just move on! I started Ants in the Pants because I wanted to perform in a meaningful and fulfilling way. Creating and being a part of Ants in the Pants has given me that opportunity, and now those same people are shocked and proud of me for creating this amazing program. Strategy and planning are important, but a little bit of luck does not hurt either. I had a plan when I started reaching out to schools and telling them all about our amazing program, but how I secured our first school program was through performing at Pirate Fest. We did a small show and a teacher saw us and gave our information to the principal. We met with them and shortly after we were not only in their school, but two other schools! It has continued to grow by word of mouth ever since. Be ready to think on your feet. You never know what is going to happen, from a school realizing you need a certain permit, to staff not showing up. I remember one time we were getting ready to perform and missing an actor. Well, I got on stage and performed, because after all, the show must go on. It ended up being an amazing show that the kids and teachers loved! Fundraising is so worthwhile and yet one of the most difficult things you will have to do as a nonprofit. I love fundraisers, but they are a lot of work. There’s so much planning, from putting together a show, followed by reaching out to people to come to the show, and day of the show, the list goes on. You are always so happy and grateful, but all I want to do afterward is sleep for 2 days. Just because you are nonprofit, does not mean you are not a business. Many people seem to forget that a nonprofit is still a business. You get your money differently than a for profit business, but you are still a business. I remember explaining that to a volunteer once, and she just looked at me and said, “That makes so much sense.” She still works for me today and has moved up to a part-time paid employee.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

To put more energy into creative learning, then test taking. Students learn quicker and retain the information longer when teachers and schools think outside the box and get creative. I know from personal experience. I am the daughter of two scientists who really showed me that learning was more than a test. I also have a learning disability and any time a teacher or adult made learning fun, I did well. It is something I carried with me through my undergrad, my masters, and my adult life. Learning is amazing and fun, and we need to make sure kids know that.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“I’d rather regret the things I’ve done than regret the things I haven’t done.” -Lucille Ball

My grandmother introduced me to I love Lucy when I was six years old, and she always used to say this quote. I never understood it until I was much older, but I always remembered it, it allowed me to try things without fear. I was able to chase my dream no matter what anyone said.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Tina Fey! She is funny, smart, talented, creative, and holds her own with men. In the entertainment world that can be hard, you have so many superficial things that people focus on to make you want to quit. She was able to push past all that and create and that is something I have always admired.

