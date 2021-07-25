Rebecca Hanscombe: “Share your story with a compassionate friend”

Share your story with a compassionate friend. Everyone needs someone they can talk to about what is going on for them without fear of being judged, shamed, blamed or hurried along. I am lucky I have a friends that I can be totally real with and no matter how rubbish I’m feeling in the moment I always come away feeling a sense of lightness and joy to share my experience and know I’m not alone.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives. How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rebecca Hanscombe.

Rebecca Hanscombe is Director & Lead trainer at the The School of Ecstatic Movement which trains facilitators in the transformational method of Ecstatic Awakening Dance. She is also a member of faculty and professional Shamanic Practitioner at the Sacred Trust a world renowned Shamanic School in the UK. She has over twenty five years experience as a teacher & facilitator of group process and 1–2–1 healing including pioneering rehabilitation through movement therapy within the UK prison system.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I had rather unusual family upbringing being the eldest in an always growing population of unruly and often traumatized, fostered children from the age of 4, These little souls became my greatest teachers. I learnt that love, hugs and to make someone laugh opens their heart.

At the age of 11 through a series of unfortunate events that left me literally with a wounded knee that dogged me throughout my teenage years with crutches both physical and emotional with addictions to painkillers, cigarettes and alcohol. I overcame all these crutches throughout my life by coming home to my body through freeform ecstatic dance.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“More Love not less is always the answer”

I realised the power of more love not less, at the relatively young age of 14. When I found myself taking the sole care of a deeply traumatised and frightened 18 month old foster brother. Only by opening my heart completely to him was I able to comfort him and I knew from that day on that love is the answer.

Love. Love is healing, love is listening without judging, Love is timing, love is creating safe spaces for people to transform themselves. Love is embodying the tools of transformation that you can pull out of your Mary Poppins bag and use at just the right moment.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

1. My students tell me most often how grateful they are that I have provided a safe and completely non-judgemental space for them to transform during my courses.

2. I have a genuine passion for taking people into a deep transformational space and I measure my success by their healing. The people who come to me are doing the work I just hold them in loving kindness.

3. Being able to belly laugh at the human messiness of life has enabled me to keep going even when everything seems stacked against me.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

I’m going to talk about the menopause and every women’s inevitable loss of fertility and youth, its a subject thats still not given the space it deserves, women are made to feel that they should ether take it in their stride, are ridiculed for fighting against it or should hang desperately on to their youth my any means necessary.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

In my capacity as a leader of women, with all the body changes, rushes of hormones, unpredictable feelings, and disproportionate responses to everyday situations, the fear is not being able to hold that space the same way as I always have. I would never want to take someone into a transformational space and not be able to give them 100% of me.

How did you react in the short term?

As an ongoing life event, before I realised that I was within the menopause I felt at certain points that I was losing my mind and unfortunately this is the case for so many other women.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

Combination Self Care, much more rest, changed my diet to bring in more alkaline foods, and cut myself some slack for my sometimes outrageous behaviour.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

I really embraced anew my own teachings of coming home to my body through both Dance, Ceremony and breath work. Tuning in sometimes moment to moment to discern exactly what I needed.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

Once I realized what was happening I created space to talk about these changes with family, friends and also my clients because this enabled me to be completely authentic, which created a more open hearted experience for everyone.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

I exchanged many stories of ridiculous, hilarious and awful experiences with a very good equally menopausal friend, Sarah.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

This whole experience over the last 4 years has bought me to a place of greater acceptance, wisdom and juiciness as a woman being liberated into the “wild women” stage of my life and I now understand how to hold this torch for other women, but also bring the humour and awareness to men who are often baffled but really want to know how best to support their women going forward.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I have learnt to love myself more and have a continuing gratitude for my amazing body and its ability to re-invent itself through the stages of my life. I remember one time when I was dancing, moving into each part of my body in turn and asking what it needed from me, I got many different answers but overall by the end of my dance I felt a deep gratitude for my body, the way that it had birthed my daughter ecstatically, its ability to hold my husband and friends equally in warm embrace, the sensations of touch and sensuality that are there regardless of shape and size, and the marvellous human experiences that wouldn’t be possible unless I had this body. But most of all I had a deep revelation that I am part of nature and this is the natural flow, to trust and have faith that actually the best is yet to come as I move into my wise wild women and rejoice in this divine feminine rite of passage.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Give yourself time alone in reflection so you can evaluate how you truly feel about what has happened. I often spend time alone in nature. I walk barefoot, sit with a tree, swim in a natural body of water, let nature heal me, soothe me and teach me about the rhythms of life which I am a part of. Let yourself grieve. Whatever the loss /change you need time as much time as you need to feel sad, upset, confused, angry. This grief can take many forms and in Shamanic terms it is said your soul needs at least 9 months to integrate these feelings. From my experience the deeper you allow yourself to drop into these feelings the more you get in touch with an aspect of grace. Know that this too will pass and if allowed to feel deeply, freely and fully there is a marvelous gift in the transition that is firstly for you to receive and then naturally this flows to others. Faith has been my gift, knowing my life has its own trajectory I can either embrace its twists and turns and move through it as the eye of the storm, or I can resist and get caught up in the chaos, either way the destiny is the same. I recognize as well sometimes I like the chaos! Share your story with a compassionate friend. Everyone needs someone they can talk to about what is going on for them without fear of being judged, shamed, blamed or hurried along. I am lucky I have a friends that I can be totally real with and no matter how rubbish I’m feeling in the moment I always come away feeling a sense of lightness and joy to share my experience and know I’m not alone. Create a letting go ceremony for your loss whatever that is, honour your story, honour your shattered dreams or broken heart. Honour your changing body. In my journey through the menopause I created ceremony to my womb to honour its purpose, physically, emotionally, and spiritually. But not only my womb all the wombs of my lineage going back for so long that have enabled me to be here at this time. When I did this ceremony for myself I felt deeply humbled thinking of my ancestors in this way and our common, fears, joys, love and laughter and all that is sacred about being a women. It feels very empowering and sacred to see myself in this way. When and only when you feel it stir within you, create something, create anything, a cake, a book, a jumper, a song, a poem whatever that creative is let it start to flow again this is the rebirth. I dance and this is my prayer, I stomp, swirl, shake, roll and shimmy, when I have a particularly powerful dance, I draw it, I write about it, A poem, a journal, a blog, this way my prognosis becomes art.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Dance, Ecstatic Awakening Dance everyday for every body. The Movement movement.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Gosh there are so many amazing inspiring women (and men) in the world but I think Marianne Williamson. She is so inspiring as a woman, I remember reading her book A return to love in the 90’s it touched me deeply and more recently her presidential campaign. The courage she possessed to get up there on those stages and talk about love and kindness as the way forward to heal a fractured humanity, moved me to tears of hope.

And actually I’m going to have to say another women

Anneke Lucas. Having worked with so many women and men that have been abused sexually through my work in both prisons and rehab setting. I feel she is an absolute beacon of hope for so many people to relate too and I love the fact that she is bringing yoga in prisons in the USA, I would love to have a conversation with her about working together in someway to bring the Ecstatic Awakening Dance into these same arenas for the healing and transformation. But mostly I just want to honor her courage and commitment to sharing her story.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.schoolofecstaticmovement.com

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!