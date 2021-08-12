Rebecca Biestman of Reputation: “A thirst for knowledge ”

A thirst for knowledge — Digital marketing is constantly evolving, and as a result, digital marketers need to stay on top of best practices, platform updates or change tactics quickly. Someone who enjoys learning will thrive in marketing, especially in a digital role.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rebecca Biestman.

Rebecca Biestman leads Reputation’s global marketing organization, which consists of brand marketing, product marketing, demand generation, digital marketing, corporate communications and customer engagement. In addition to her responsibilities as CMO, she plays a key role in leading diversity, belonging and inclusion efforts, as well as Reputation’s customer advisory board.

She joined Reputation from Dialpad, the only cloud-native business communications SaaS platform. Before Dialpad, she held various marketing leadership positions for RMS, the leading risk modeling software company, servicing the world’s largest insurers and financial institutions. While at RMS, Rebecca also launched the company’s inaugural Social Impact program. Before moving to technology, Rebecca specialized in B2C marketing for CPG and retail, working for both Earth Essentials and Gap, Inc. (Gap Digital).

Rebecca received her undergraduate degree in Political Science from UC Berkeley and her MBA in Marketing and Corporate Social Responsibility from UC Berkeley’s Walter A. HaaS School of Business.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thank you for having me! I joined Reputation in March 2020 as CMO and currently oversee our global marketing organization, including product marketing, demand generation, corporate communications and customer engagement. In addition to my marketing responsibilities, I also play a key role in leading our diversity, belonging and inclusion efforts, as well as Reputation’s Customer Advisory Board.

Over the past decade, I have held a number of executive marketing and brand management roles, including vice president of corporate marketing at Dialpad, where I led global marketing programs. Prior to Dialpad, I was the head of marketing and social impact for RMS, the world’s leading risk management software company. Earlier in my career, I held marketing and brand management roles at Gap, Inc. and Earth Essentials.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Early in my career I was very overeager and always moving 100 miles per hour. I would send emails prematurely, without proofreading them and they were often filled with typos (even to executives at my company). My first manager told me, “just slow down, you’re not doing your good work justice.” I regularly remind myself that to this day. I often read back through emails I sent and realize that they went out too quickly, so I suppose the funny part is that I still haven’t learned!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My first boss after I graduated from business school gave me an amazing opportunity by essentially creating my dream job, and taught me so much about the inner workings of a business at the highest level.

She gave me insight into best practices on cross functional collaboration, executive team dynamics, and how to appropriately coach teammates to inspire their best work. To this day, I still use many of the valuable lessons that she taught me. She also gave me a lot of executive visibility and opportunities for direct interaction with senior leadership early on in my career. Those lessons — much more than input on actual day-to-day job performance — helped propel my career to the next level.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Unsolicited feedback from channels like social media and review sites gives businesses a wealth of unstructured data and an opportunity to engage at a deeper level with customers and identify areas for improvement. However, managing it in large volumes and deriving actionable insights from it is a challenge for many organizations — especially those with multiple locations. Handling those channels can be logistically challenging, time-consuming and data can remain siloed.

Reputation makes managing unsolicited feedback more streamlined — it aggregates all data collected from a business’ digital channels and translates into insights that can make targeted improvements and grow an organization’s bottom line. Our feedback-to-action platform allows businesses to customize solutions that generate meaningful insights.

Reputation brings together social media management, customer experience management and digital experience management to create reputation experience management (RXM). In creating this new category, we have changed the way companies make use of their data. With more than 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Amazon and Salesforce, we work with some of the largest companies in the world across a variety of sectors like retail, healthcare, automotive and hospitality.

One great example is our customer Storage Asset Management — a self storage management company, its marketing strategy really focuses on the third-party owners of self storage spaces. Their marketing strategy is heavily focused on SEO, and customer reviews can play a huge role in moving a business to the top of search results. Since utilizing Reputation to solicit reviews five years ago, they’ve seen tremendous growth and customer engagement.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

My enthusiasm is one character trait that has played a key role in my success — when I am passionate about something, it is reflected in my work. Additionally, my thirst for knowledge and interest in learning has helped propel my career forward — as I mentioned earlier, some of the most impactful experiences for me resulted from having executive visibility early on in my career. Lastly, my candor and transparency as a leader has helped me effectively manage and inspire high performing teams.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We are halfway through 2021 and have already launched so many exciting projects that are constantly evolving. One that stands out to me is our RepScore Portal — its the first tool of its kind to provide at-a-glance rankings of businesses based on consumer feedback data from online channels. Measured on a scale of 0 to 1,000, it transforms millions of structured and unstructured data points into direct insights that business leaders can use to improve their customer experience. When a company increases their Reputation Score, they increase their revenue, so we really believe that this tool can help businesses of all industries thrive. You can check out the portal at repscore.com.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

Digital marketing is a cost-effective way to reach many potential customers at once in an environment where they already spend a lot of their time. What many leaders need to understand is that it is not a magic wand. It is both art and science, and needs to be well-thought out in order to achieve the best results. A few of the biggest mistakes I’ve seen fall into one of three categories:

Expecting rapid results and growth: It may take a few months or even a couple of quarters to develop the content, assets, and build campaigns that drive the results you are looking for. However, it is important to A/B test, optimize, and try new strategies before getting frustrated. Setting a strategy and forgetting it: Digital marketing requires constant monitoring, optimizing, and iterating on your strategy. The “set it and forget it” mentality does not bode well in this function. Digital is fast paced — creative can get stale with an audience in as little as 90 days depending on the frequency of ad unit being served. Creating a strategy that is too complex: Beginning with a more detailed strategy might be overwhelming, especially for those new to digital marketing. Start simple and iterate until you are pleased with the performance. Then scale into the more detailed model.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

A successful digital marketing blueprint at a high level will likely mirror a business’ integrated marketing campaign. Outlining goals, a budget and a clear plan are critical to success for any marketing program. At a high level, a blueprint could follow this cadence:

Start with clear goals: Take an honest look at your goals and objectives and getting really specific about both your upper funnel brand awareness goals and your lower funnel demand generation goals. Establish KPIs and benchmarks per month or quarter and then work backward to define the media channels and budget needed to achieve your benchmarks. Outline your resources and budget: As you map out your resources and goals, you need to define the following:

The talent and people the campaign will require to make it successful.

Ensure your Marketing team has the tools in place before you start executing.

Consider the time it may take to complete your project.

Establish a very clear Marketing budget.

3. Create your digital media plan: Depending on your goals, decide which channels would be the best fit, keeping in mind that it will likely be a mix and you need to consider how they can work together. For example, if you are running paid digital display and paid social, do your creative.

4. Map out your content strategy: Content mapping is essential to a marketing campaign because it allows you to review existing content assets, plan for new content, and determine how much each piece of content can be used to effectively reach and engage your target audience.

5. Monitor, test, optimize, repeat!

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

Out of the many PPC networks that have been launched over the last decade, there’s no denying the Google Ads is still the #1 network to use for increasing pipeline. Why? With the total amount of traffic and keywords offered, you will be able to target nearly any global demographic. From local niche services, to enterprise products and branding — this kind of reach is a marketer’s dream for sales growth and ultimately can be the difference between success or failure for a business.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

At a high level, digital marketers should know the answers to questions that are asked when planning an integrated campaign — follow up questions and details to the answers will be different, but answering the following questions will create an effective PPC campaign:

1 . What is the overall goal? Before launching a PPC campaign, you must determine your goals, which can include the following:

Generate a certain amount of leads in the next 60 days

Drive leads that convert into a certain amount of dollars into your quarterly pipeline goals

Generate brand awareness and drive as much traffic to the site as possible in 90 days

Whatever your goals may be for a PPC campaign, they must be realistic and measurable.

2. What is the overall campaign budget? It is okay to not be entirely sure about what you should spend to reach your campaign goals, however, you should have an idea of the range of your particular budget. Basically, how much are you willing to spend on this campaign? And if you spend 10,000 dollars, will your ROI help you reach those goals?

3. What resources do you have to support your PPC efforts? The size of your budget and complexity of your campaigns will dictate how much time and resources you should dedicate to managing, analyzing, and optimizing your PPC efforts. Having the right talent in place and resources devoted to your efforts will tremendously help you hit your campaign goals.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

A successful email marketing campaign can foster unprecedented growth for your business. The three best practices my team follows focus on specific targets, engaging content and a deep understanding of analytics:

Keeping your target list clean and accurate — “Email hygiene” is paramount if you want to run a successful email campaign. Using a compelling call-to-action — Make sure you’re clear, concise, and compelling with your CTA, so you create a sense of urgency behind your campaign. Carefully analyzing the engagement — Paying attention to the analytics — open rates, click-throughs, conversions — helps you form a clear picture of what needs to be corrected and/or adjusted for your campaign to be a success.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

I am always interested in learning about tools that can help you manage team workflow and create a cohesive, connected customer experience. My favorite project management tools, Asana and Workfront, are great for collaborating cross-functionally and helping your internal team work efficiently.

When looking to create a cohesive customer experience, I would recommend investing in an automation tool like HubSpot — it gives marketers the ability to create consistent, one-to-one cross channel journeys that deliver a consistent, connected customer experience. It is all about optimization — optimizing the efficiency of the campaign process, optimizing your marketing team’s time, and optimizing the overall customer experience.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

A successful digital marketer needs the same things that one would need across other disciplines. My top five are:

A comfort with data — While marketing has creative elements, good marketing is rooted in research and data helps us improve. In order to foster any kind of growth, you need to be able to analyze both quantitative and qualitative data, draw insights and use it to make improvements. Strong project management skills — At a company of any size, digital marketers will be simultaneously planning, executing and measuring. Digital is very channel-specific and can tie into other disciplines across a business, so the ability to stay organized, collaborate cross-functionally and provide leadership is essential for success. A deep understanding of social media — Not everyone is a social media expert. A successful digital marketer isn’t just someone who posts on their personal channels frequently — they understand social media at an enterprise level, are aware of major platform updates, and how to leverage paid advertising and automation to foster growth for a business. Storytelling and sales skills — A marketer’s job is to tell a story about a business that makes people want to buy from them — that is true whether you’re working for a consumer brand or a B2B tech company. A successful digital marketer understands the sales process and can harness storytelling across channels to create a pipeline for sustainable growth. A thirst for knowledge — Digital marketing is constantly evolving, and as a result, digital marketers need to stay on top of best practices, platform updates or change tactics quickly. Someone who enjoys learning will thrive in marketing, especially in a digital role.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

One of the most exciting parts of marketing is that there is always something new to learn. I like staying on top of the latest news from industry publications, but I also find value in reading books and podcasts that cover the broader business world. Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas podcast and the Start with Why Series by Simon Sinek are both great sources of inspiration to sharpen creativity and leadership skills, which are both essential in marketing.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am passionate about making sure that women and girls of all backgrounds see themselves in business and technology. I would further the current movement of elevating more women to the highest level of business and making sure that girls of all ages could envision a career for themselves in STEM fields, even if they’re interested in a more creative discipline like marketing.

How can our readers further follow your work?

You can add me on LinkedIn or you can visit us online at Reputation.com.

