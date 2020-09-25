Rebeca Orozco: “Fitness for the Soul”

My absolute number one I always teach is to learn to breathe correctly. I am aware that it is automatic; but to give yourself the chance to breathe deeply you are creating ease in the body. “Inhale, hold, exhale, hold” and repeat. Whether it is through meditation, exercise, the ‘Whim Hoff’ method, or what have you, do some breath work.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rebeca Orozco.

Rebeca Orozco is the owner of RozBodyFit LLC and for almost a decade now, has sparked change in the mindset behind wellness and fitness with her peers and colleagues all together. In terms of fitness accomplishments she first challenged herself and lost 70lbs, headed straight into a bodybuilding bikini competition becoming a Nationally Qualified Champion in her first show; all the while building herself owned business, sharing insight in true health, and what changes weight loss into sustainable health as a Certified Mobile Personal Trainer in Las Vegas. Today, she is Founder of the Wellbeing Program “Fitness for the Soul” at Las Vegas’ Newest Residential Resort Community, Tuscan Highlands.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Thank you for having me, it is such a pleasure to be here sharing this moment with all of you today. RozBodyFit is my baby. I have been an avid Personal Development student for most of my life and have created several successful enterprises in different industries.

Fast forward to today, I am the Wellness & Fitness Director at one of the most extraordinary high-end, (as well as revolutionary) resort-style multifamily communities, Tuscan Highlands, in Las Vegas. I loved creating this project from an idea very dear to me. “Fitness for the Soul” is my personal philosophy that I have developed; one I have disciplined for many years now. Working on this means, bringing an entirely new wholesome & connected wellness experience to our clients. By doing so, I truly am following my dreams and serving my community.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Looking back at the time when things shifted for me, I had more than a decade of property management under my belt and was currently working part-time, making more than I ever had in my career, with an outstanding company, Pinnacle — managing outrageously stunning A+ luxury living properties. I was perfectly comfortable living the dream but truly felt unfulfilled. I was not doing what I believe is my soul purpose and calling, therefore I quit. And that was the first step towards completely submerging myself into my duty to serve the community health forward with RozBodyFit. I absolutely had to get out of my comfort zone to be authentic to my true goals and aspirations.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I think the typical person would say leaving college early was a mistake, but honestly, I disagree. I genuinely do not think I made any mistakes. I was mentored, coached and guided every step of the way throughout my journey. If anything, I was extremely fortunate, and I am very thankful everything came together the way it did. That does not mean I did not struggle, of course I struggled; but having hardships doesn’t make you a failure, it just gives you more experience on what you are capable of handling.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am very fortunate to be surrounded with a ton of people who have supported and uplifted me. However, I believe the first seed to propel me in this direction is motivational speaker Jim Rohn. I was 17-years-old listening to his Weekend Seminar CD’s instead of the radio at all times for many years. Soaking up everything he had to say was what fed my mind and drove me to where I am today.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

It started one person at a time, and now I have the opportunity to be working with Tuscan Highlands and the health-forward multifamily community we are building together. Together, we are questioning what it means to truly be healthy and that means finding new mediums we may not have tried before, while looking at the holistic meaning of health and wellness. Teaching people it is not just fitness and fad diets. Inner peace, mindfulness, and balance bring stability and create harmony in the body overall. If one person can lead this life and spread it, it will ripple, and the masses will feel these vibrations we send to the collective.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

My absolute number one I always teach is to learn to breathe correctly. I am aware that it is automatic; but to give yourself the chance to breathe deeply you are creating ease in the body. “Inhale, hold, exhale, hold” and repeat. Whether it is through meditation, exercise, the ‘Whim Hoff’ method, or what have you, do some breath work.

Number two, better your self-talk. How do you better it? Become aware of it. One way to do so is to try writing your thoughts down into a personal journal, do whatever it takes to realize how you talk to yourself about yourself and others.

Number three, caring for our personal hygiene. When you take care of yourself and excel at it you will not only look good, it makes it easier to feel good which will make a drastic difference in how you carry yourself in unexpected ways.

Number four, action is a must. You have to start. Putting our ideas, dreams or simple thoughts into action; even if it’s only small steps to get you closer to your goals, ambitions and desires.

Number five, lastly, know what you are using as fuel. Educate yourself about the fuel you are using to provide nutrients and energy in your body. What kinds of chemical reactions are you provoking your mind and body to use and work with? A lot of us tend to misunderstand or even ignore the fact that we are one and it is all connected, mind body and spirit.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I created RozBodyFit because that is the movement, I believe in. I created the “Fitness for the Soul” Well-Being Program for the residents and community of Tuscan Highlands to elevate personal health and fitness for a healthy mind, body and soul; which is our mission at RozBodyFit LLC. This supercharged program brings a wholesome wellness experience to the community by creating a comfortable environment where we can come together to learn, share, and teach each other from our own expertise, experiences and knowledge. We bring wellness specialists from all walks of life, backgrounds and practices to harmoniously share our passion for wellbeing, not only to bring value to our community; to bring awareness and healing.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

I was fortunate enough to have the mentorship that helped me work and build on an incredibly stable foundation early in my entrepreneurship career. I’ll share with you all, the top five tips I was blessed to have learned from such phenomenal mentors.

1. Believe in you! Your ideas, dreams, goals, ambitions and desires! They are yours to bring to fruition. They want to come to life, the life you will need to birth. Your belief will be a crucial part for you to bring life to them.

2. Take action, now. Most people wait until… Until I have, until I buy, until I get… Nonsense! Just start with what you have, when you can, the best you can, period.

3. Stay Consistent. Consistency really is key. Without consistency, ideas and dreams dissipate in thin air and become nonexistent yet again.

4. Take care of your mental health. We all must learn to take time for us to recharge our batteries, our soul, our brain. Take time to rest, to become mindful, aware and awakened to our surroundings and ourselves.

5. Never Quit. Whatever you choose to do, simply keep going. Even if you find points of pivot, keep going and do not stop. Perseverance, despite life’s difficulties and delays, will get you to your final destination of success.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health is something I care deeply about. Don’t get me wrong I support all the causes mentioned; because I believe we are all deeply affected by all of these causes, as a society I feel we all must choose to be and do better. I feel, education is one of the most important tools to utilize in helping us understand our impact and how we can change our lives to better align ourselves with what truly matters. Mental health is finally getting some attention and normalization which I’m so thankful for. It has created a new way to raise our young generations with a deeper patience and consideration. Emotional intelligence is so important. Unfortunately, growing up it was such a taboo and extremely suppressed around me. I’m so glad to be a part of the change of becoming more aware and helping those around me open up to understanding and acceptance.

