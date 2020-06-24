Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Take Risks- Pratham Singh

For entrepreneurs, taking risks and business growth go hand in hand. Entrepreneurs take risks on a regular basis, no matter how big or small they may be. Based in Delhi, Pratham Singh says this is not to say that entrepreneurs take risks just for the sake of it – successful risks are calculated and based on an underlying motivator. If you are interested in some of the most common reasons for risk-taking in the modern-day business world, see below for five.

1. Risks can be calculated

When taking a major risk, it is important to calculate the potential results and have contingency plans in place. While there are success stories of entrepreneurs taking the ‘ultimate’ risk, no risk which could see your business go completely under is advised. “Take calculated risks. That is quite different from being rash”.

2. You’ll never know until you try

For the majority of entrepreneurs, a risk is a case of ‘what if’ and is seen as a means of advancing their business in some way. No matter how calculated it is, you can never be sure that a risk will pay off, however, there is only one way to find out. As Frederick Wilcox said, “Progress always involves risks. You can’t steal second base and keep your foot on first”.

For entrepreneurs, one of the necessary skills is being able to take calculated risks. When you’re starting your own business, it’s going to be risky by default, because there’s no guarantee you’ll succeed. You need to take some risks if you want your business to thrive. While you can be irresponsible in your risk-taking and need to be careful, that doesn’t mean you should avoid any risky investments or ideas. You need to embrace risk as an entrepreneur, as long as you do so in a responsible and informed way. In order to achieve true success, you must rely on innovation and use new ideas to achieve your goals. You’ll always learn from it

You’ll learn something valuable when you take a risk, regardless of whether you succeed or fail. Even if you fail with your risk, learn from the experience. Identify where you went wrong and what could have been done differently, then use this knowledge the next time you take a calculated risk. If your risk succeeds, you’ll have your success and also understand what worked well and helped you reach a new goal for your business. Do not let failure get you down; it’s a natural part of being an entrepreneur and it just means you need to keep working hard.

Most entrepreneurs are risk-takers by nature. Many entrepreneurs risk all that they have when they decide to launch a business. For entrepreneurs, there is no secure monthly income, and spending time with family can be a challenge. Here are some of the risks that every entrepreneur and investor should evaluate and minimize before starting a business.

Financial Risk

An entrepreneur will need funds to launch a business either in the form of loans from investors, their own savings, or funds from family. The founder will have to put their own “skin in the game.” Any new business should have a financial plan within the overall business plan showing income projections, how much cash will be required to break-even, and the expected return for investors in the first five-year timeframe. Failure to accurately plan could mean that the entrepreneur risks bankruptcy, and investors get nothing.

People who have created two or more successful ventures will tell you: You need to know how much you are willing to lose before you even start thinking about starting something new. And you need to do everything possible to make sure you don’t exceed that figure.

Successful serial entrepreneurs adhere to the basic principles of risk management: If you’re going to play in a game with uncertain outcomes:

1. Don’t pay/bet more than what you can expect as a return, and

2. Don’t pay/bet more than you can afford to lose.

Both of those ideas can be summed up with the phrase “acceptable loss,” a concept where you consider the potential downside of whatever risk you are about to take–such as starting a new company or some other venture that is going to consume a lot of your time, capital, or other assets–and put on the line no more than you find it acceptable to lose should it not turn out the way you want.

These wildly successful entrepreneurs are living proof that success is not about being risk-aversive or about taking uncalculated risks. Success lies somewhere between the two. To future-proof your company from disruption, you’re going to have to take some risks – and make some mistakes along the way. When you stumble, knowing how to make your failures work for you will get you out of the slump, even propel you to the next level of possibility and success.