Reasons We Are In Love With INLOVE Magazine.

(Image: Editor In Chief Elena Vasilevsky)

When we think of trends, we think of gorgeous models, runway shows and fashion magazines. The magazines tell us what trends are in, the latest news and about the best products on the market.

What we see when we purchase a magazine is the finished product. What we don’t see — is the time, the effort and the heart that goes into creating a magazine from start to finish.

INLOVE magazine is a trendsetter in every way. From fashion to brands, to the latest aesthetics and the most relevant talent. INLOVE is a lifestyle, it is a community that reflects on positivity and passion. Created to inspire people, places and special brands on the market.

INLOVE magazine stands out because they feature A-list celebrities through fashion, beauty and cover stories. Every issue has exclusive content that inspires a fascinating life.

I was fortunate enough to learn about INLOVE magazine and sit down with the editor-in-chief, Elena Vasilevsky, to discover her passion and triumph. I quickly realized that Elena’s purpose for the magazine, was beyond fashion.

When Elena began INLOVE magazine, she partnered up with a charity to help orphans in Ukraine. Every issue of INLOVE that is purchased helps a child get education, support and the proper care that they need.

INLOVE continuously supports orphans in Ukraine through Sublimitas. Donations of all measures fund their work with charitable organization Sublimitas (501(c)(3).

When you purchase INLOVE magazine, you are supporting the charity. Imagine, being an orphan child but knowing you are taken care of and you are loved. That is the feeling Elena Vasilevsky gives these children every month.

Every issue spreads love and ignites passion, while offering emerging talents and brands a chance at success. INLOVE believes in opportunity and believes that we all have something that makes us unique.

Although there is fashion and beauty when we look at INLOVE magazine, the mission behind the magazine helps you fall in love with life. Thanks to INLOVE, the possibilities are endless.

