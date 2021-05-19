On some levels, discovering a love of art can be one of the most meaningful stages in a person’s life. And nowhere can someone’s love of art be more highly cultivated than in an art class. Somehow, creating art allows us to put ourselves in touch with the artistic traditions of the past. When we truly begin to practice art rather than observe art, in other words, we become a link in a chain of an artistic tradition that stretches back many thousands of years.

Here are just a few great reasons to take an art class; indeed, doing so can be a life-changing experience!

When you take an art class, you’ll truly be able to discover where your natural gifts for the visual arts lie. Perhaps you’ll find an interest in sculpture. Maybe your true calling lies in painting. Maybe charcoal will become your preferred medium. When you learn about the fundamentals of artistic practice, you’ll learn more about yourself. Creative work does not get better than that!

In a positive sense, art classes allow you to think more critically about the work that you do in your personal life and your professional life: If you’re working towards a promotion at work, for example, an art class can teach you much about perseverance, self-improvement, and setting long-term goals. That is a win-win situation if there ever was one!

After you’ve spent some time learning how to work in an artistic medium, you’ll discover a newfound appreciation for the work that went into your favorite works of art. Do you want to truly appreciate the herculean effort that went into Michelangelo’s “David”? Try taking a sculpture class. Have you ever wanted to develop a more in-depth understanding of Van Gogh’s paintings? Try recreating “The Starry Night” in an art course. Practicing art can teach us a great deal about the nature of art itself.

The practice of art is a calling for many people. But it is sometimes more than that: The process of creating a painting, sculpture, or drawing can help us to strengthen our cognitive skills. As we age, these skills can keep us youthful and healthy. And we’ll have fun in the bargain!