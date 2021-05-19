Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Reasons to Take an Art Class

On some levels, discovering a love of art can be one of the most meaningful stages in a person's life. And nowhere can someone's love of art be more highly cultivated than in an art class. Somehow, creating art allows us to put ourselves in touch with the artistic traditions of the past. When we truly begin to practice art

Reasons to Take an Art Class - Deanna Rogers

On some levels, discovering a love of art can be one of the most meaningful stages in a person’s life. And nowhere can someone’s love of art be more highly cultivated than in an art class. Somehow, creating art allows us to put ourselves in touch with the artistic traditions of the past. When we truly begin to practice art rather than observe art, in other words, we become a link in a chain of an artistic tradition that stretches back many thousands of years.

Here are just a few great reasons to take an art class; indeed, doing so can be a life-changing experience!

Discovering Your True Talent

When you take an art class, you’ll truly be able to discover where your natural gifts for the visual arts lie. Perhaps you’ll find an interest in sculpture. Maybe your true calling lies in painting. Maybe charcoal will become your preferred medium. When you learn about the fundamentals of artistic practice, you’ll learn more about yourself. Creative work does not get better than that!

Honing Critical Skills

In a positive sense, art classes allow you to think more critically about the work that you do in your personal life and your professional life: If you’re working towards a promotion at work, for example, an art class can teach you much about perseverance, self-improvement, and setting long-term goals. That is a win-win situation if there ever was one!

Appreciating the Arts

After you’ve spent some time learning how to work in an artistic medium, you’ll discover a newfound appreciation for the work that went into your favorite works of art. Do you want to truly appreciate the herculean effort that went into Michelangelo’s “David”? Try taking a sculpture class. Have you ever wanted to develop a more in-depth understanding of Van Gogh’s paintings? Try recreating “The Starry Night” in an art course. Practicing art can teach us a great deal about the nature of art itself.

Building Mental Agility

The practice of art is a calling for many people. But it is sometimes more than that: The process of creating a painting, sculpture, or drawing can help us to strengthen our cognitive skills. As we age, these skills can keep us youthful and healthy. And we’ll have fun in the bargain!

    Deanna Rogers, Vice President at Classy Kids

    Deanna Rogers is a Greenville, South Carolina entrepreneur and business owner. Additionally, she has experience and continues to enjoy working as an interior designer, model, and community influencer. As woman experienced in leadership roles, she believes in empowering other women, and seeks to provide an example of a woman who is able to have it all. Originally a southern belle, she has continued to carry the Southern morals of kindness, compassion, and community. She still favors the southern aesthetic, and enjoys documenting her design journey through Instagram and her blog - Custom Home Southern Tone. Her major work is as the Vice President and Co-Owner of Classy Kids, an early childhood program with more than 30 years of operating experience. A Mother herself, she prides herself on the ability to provide a innovative, safe, and effective educational experience.

