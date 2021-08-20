Reasons to Commit to a Healthier Lifestyle

When we think about getting into shape, most of us tend to do it for all the wrong reasons: maybe it’s to look like a celebrity or get back at your ex. These are superficial reasons that aren’t changing the fundamental reason you want to do better for yourself. So today, we’re looking at a few reasons why you should commit to a healthier lifestyle, as listed in a The Chris McKay Show article.

Your Body Will Thank You for It

Changing your lifestyle in how you eat and exercise has an enormous impact on your life down the road. It helps as an adult fight off type 2 diabetes and heart disease, and if you’re older, staying active helps reduce the risk of falls and even improves your cognitive function! You should also be consuming enough water to help refresh your cells and flush harmful toxins from your body.

You’ll Have More Energy

The more you work on your body and keep it in shape, the better it runs. Think of it like a car. You don’t give your body the right fuel and neglect to work on it. It doesn’t run as well, if at all. Keeping healthy and in shape lets you enjoy things you maybe weren’t able to before. Even something slow like walking keeps you more energetic and awake during the day!

Live Longer

As the years go on and health science gets better, we learn ways to extend life expectancy. To quote the National Institute of Health, “people who engaged in leisure-time physical activity had life expectancy gains of as much as 4.5 years.” And we’re not only living longer, but we’re living healthier and better lives.

Set a Good Example

If doing it for yourself isn’t enough, then do it for your kids. According to a recent study, 19.3% of children aged 2-19 in the United States are obese. If that doesn’t seem like a lot, think of it in these numbers: 14.4 million children in the US are obese. In order to hopefully change their ways, set a good example by leading by example. Changing how you eat and exercise, even in small ways, gives a message that the kids can change.