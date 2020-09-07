Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Reasons to be cheerful – post-COVID

Post-Pandemic, we’re all looking ahead to happier times. But after the year of COVID, we may have a different perspective on what will make us happy. With a nod to the late, great Ian Drury, here are some things I will be thankful for when we get through the pandemic. Sitting in traffic. Never again […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Post-Pandemic, we’re all looking ahead to happier times. But after the year of COVID, we may have a different perspective on what will make us happy.

With a nod to the late, great Ian Drury, here are some things I will be thankful for when we get through the pandemic.

  • Sitting in traffic.

Never again will you hear me complain about Melbourne’s traffic. I will love seeing all these fellow Melburnians in cars crammed around me going nowhere fast! But going somewhere – eventually.

  • The middle seat.

I don’t care where I sit. OK, so I’m squashed in on both sides would love to go to the bathroom (but don’t dare). But I’m on a plane again! Joy! After months of Melbourne and weeks of my 5km radius!

  • Being unable to get a dinner reservation.

My favourite restaurant is fully booked. Can’t get a dinner reservation – AGAIN. I’m so glad they survived the pandemic and business is booming for them.

  • Meetings.

Remember when we used to joke about ‘death by meeting’? Well, post-COVID, I can’t wait for meetings. Lots of meetings. Face-to-face, with an actual person (not a screen). I will relish driving in traffic into the office for a meeting we could have so easily had on Zoom.

  • Late dinner guests.

The dinner is getting ruined as my guests are late again. Bless ‘em.  How I missed our regular dinners, no longer care if they are late. Better late than never.

  • 8am soccer matches in mid-winter.

I’m so looking forward to the weekends when I can drag myself and my kids out of bed on a freezing winter morning to stand on the touch line and watch them play soccer. At last my kids are back playing sport. I never thought I’d miss being a taxi service to all their sports and activities. Bring it on!

  • I forgot my mask!

I didn’t forget my mask, I no longer need it! No need to stress.

  • I can turn on the radio and won’t hear from the Premier.

God love him, but if I will relish going days, even weeks without hearing from hi.

But the real reason to be cheerful post-COVID will be that no-one’s dying of COVID-19 any more.

Lesley Williams is the founder and publisher at Major Street Publishing, an independent business book publisher, based in Melbourne, Victoria.

lesley williams

Lesley, Publisher at Major Street Publishing

Career publisher specialising in books on business, leadership and investment. I am a hands-on publisher who loves the whole publishing process, from commissioning, content development and editing, production, sales and marketing. I believe that every book should be a quality publication that its author is immensely proud of. My company, Major Street, offers specialist business book publishing services, customised to the requirements of our authors. We build strong author-relationships and give ongoing support.

Specialties: Working with thought leaders and experts in business, leadership, property and share market investment, financial planning and superannuation.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“Taking the time to listen to each other.” With Charlie Katz & Valérie Grandury

by Charlie Katz
Community//

“See Opportunity Everywhere.” With Charlie Katz & Luke Sartain

by Charlie Katz
Community//

“Be Positive.” With Charlie Katz & Kean Graham

by Charlie Katz

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.