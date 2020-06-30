Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive Global
Reasons for Doctors to Maintain Good Mental Health

Doctors need to be aware of how their job affects their mental health.

For doctors, long hours and stressful working conditions can leave them more susceptible to mental health disorders. However, taking the time to relax, meditate, or speak with a therapist can help alleviate the stress that contributes to many of these mental illnesses. Taking a little time for yourself will bring you a broad range of benefits, including those listed below.

Relationships

Even though you may be working long hours, stress is probably leaving you feeling more exhausted than you should feel. When you’re well-rested and have taken steps to alleviate stress in your day to day life, you’ll be more open to spending time with your romantic partner, children, friends, and other loved ones. This will help you avoid the collapse of relationships you cherish, which is more likely to happen when you go through your days feeling tense and fatigued.

Patient Care

If you’re overly tired, depressed, or anxious, it goes without saying that you won’t be giving your best to your patients. Taking just an hour to care for your own mental health each day will be enough to help you stay focused and maintain a positive mood. This will help you provide a higher level of care, and it will keep you from making errors in treating your patients. You’ll also feel more relaxed with your patients, which will help you get to know them a little better. Approaching your patients with a fresh mind will help you to address their needs more effectively.

Interactions With Others

People tend to lash out at others when they’re stressed, or suffering from other mental health conditions. It becomes harder to maintain your composure, which means you may find yourself getting into arguments more frequently. However, when you’re well-rested and have a positive mindset, you’ll be able to be more diplomatic and empathetic in your interactions with others. A more relaxed state of mind will help you communicate more effectively because you won’t be trying to cope with depressive or anxious episodes.

Overall, taking the time to care for your mental health will help you maintain control over your life. You’ll be more productive, and you’ll be better able to manage your time. All of this will help you create a better-balanced work/life rotation, so you won’t constantly feel pressed for time. As a result, you’ll get the most out of each day, and you’ll reduce your risks of developing mental health conditions.

Keino Rutherford, Chief Hospitalist at Chino Valley Medical Center

Keino Rutherford is a skilled and knowledgeable healthcare professional living in Sherman Oaks, California. Professionally, he’s currently serving as the Chief Hospitalist at Chino Valley Medical Center as well as working as a Board-Certified Internal Medicine Hospitalist at Encino and Sherman Oaks Medical Centers. He also works as a hospitalist with the Epic Medical Group on their staff of physicians in Sherman Oaks.

From the time he was a youngster, Keino Rutherford always wanted to work as a Doctor, and as he grew his admiration for healthcare professionals and his resolve only continued to grow. Outside of his career, Keino Rutherford is interested in exercise and fitness, particularly swimming. Learn more on his website!

