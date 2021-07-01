Real Opportunities Are Like The Sales People That Knock On Our Door – Robb Quinn

Real opportunities are like the sales people that knock on our door, or call us while we eat dinner at night. We don’t want to open the door because we are irritated, we think we know how it is going to pan out, or we are too scared to say ‘no’ when they ask us a question.

Opportunity. We all love that word. It is a word that inspires hope, as well as something we can wish upon to make our lives better. It is a single event that will smash into us, enlighten us, and take us away on its fluffy-feathered wings where we will live happily ever after. Unfortunately, that is not the case for most of us. The past few years have seen a surge in entrepreneurial opportunities available for people who are looking to lead and succeed in their own ventures.

Mr. Robb Quinn is the founder of “The Sales Agency.” Being a college dropout to scaling his name in the world of sales, Mr. Robb Quinn is the perfect idol for those who wish to attain success in their lives. Like every other individual, Mr. Quinn too had his ups and down but he chose to be strong and focused.

Robb says business opportunities, finding them or creating them is a real skill that every business owner should possess for the sustainable success of his company.

They say that opportunity only knocks once. In the business world, however, opportunities do not get the chance to knock before they are shoved through the door. You see, entrepreneurs take business opportunities very seriously. Serious entrepreneurs do not wait for an opportunity to come to them.

Aspiring entrepreneurs can come up with ideas all day long, but not every idea is necessarily a good idea. For an idea to be worth pursuing, we must first determine whether the idea translates into an entrepreneurial opportunity said Robb Quinn.

To get something you never had, you have to do something you’ve never done.”

Smart entrepreneurs view business opportunities as plants. They plant the seeds of opportunity and nourish it to make it grow into a successful business venture. This view of business opportunities is probably the best considering the fact that opportunities really do need to be taken care of in order for an entrepreneur to achieve success.

If you stay where it’s always cozy and nice, you’ve got no chance to grow! By stepping outside of your comfort zone you’re giving yourself the chance to meet new people and land in new situations. You can’t attract new opportunities your way if those opportunities don’t know where to knock. You need to get yourself out there and let people know you exist.

So how should entrepreneurs view business opportunities? Well, the best thing you can do is take all of the different views and try to balance them into your own view. Remember that different things work for different people. Try not to conform yourself to other entrepreneurs’ views of business opportunities. This way, you can be at your most effective Robb Quinn quoted.