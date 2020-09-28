Real Life Personal Growth

I’ve got a confession… I haven’t been owning my truth.

Yup, it’s true. I haven’t.

I’ll get more into the details of what I mean in a minute, but I just want to let you know that just because you struggle or have struggled with something doesn’t disqualify you from being an authority figure or leader on that subject.

I find it so fascinating that we tend to assume that those who are the influencers in their particular field or space never struggle with the issues that they teach on.

As if the only reason why they teach or educate on a certain topic is because they’ve got it all figured out.

Well… I can tell you that’s certainly NOT the case with me!

I’m not the guy who teaches on personal growth because I know all the answers. In fact, it’s the exact opposite.

I teach on personal growth because I’m living it! Because I’m going through the process of growth myself every single day – trying to be the best version of me.

Here’s the truth: you’re struggles are EXACTLY what qualify you to be a leader in a certain area.

You “fighting the good fight” so to speak – that’s what makes you an expert.

People come to me for advice about living a better life, because they know that I’m doing the work – struggles and all – every single day.

With that being said, let me give you some context as to why I’m writing this.

My real personal growth story

If you’ve been around here for any length of time, you know that my mission is to educate, equip, and empower people to create and live their versions of an UNCOMMON Life. A life of owning their truth and pursuing what lights them up.

Everything I do here is with that mission at heart.

And I’ve always been one of those lead by action, not words type of people. So the personal growth and development tips and strategies that I share with you are things I’m actually doing in my own life.

And I take great pride in that. Walking in authenticity.

Lately, however, that wasn’t the case. I wasn’t owning my truth and walking in authenticity.

See… a prerequisite (big word of the day) for living an UNCOMMON life, is that it’s a life according to YOUR desires. From the career, relationships, desire for wealth, spiritual development, and everything else, the UNCOMMON life is about you choosing those things based on who you are and what you want.

And unabashedly going out and creating a life that you freakin’ love.

That’s my mission for myself.

But… I lost my way on that a bit.

Getting disconnected from the mission

Like I’ve said over and over again, the heart of living an UNCOMMON life is owning your truth.

I’ve talked before about the power of clarity, and how in order to create and live your version of an UNCOMMON life, you’ve gotta be clear on 2 things:

Who you are/ Who you want to be

What you want

If you don’t know and fully lean into those two things, you have no hope of living a life you love.

So many people look “successful” from the outside, yet hate their lives. How is that possible?

It’s because the life they built isn’t the one they wanted. Sure… they may have a great job, a loving relationship, tons of money, etc., but if those things aren’t in alignment with what you ACTUALLY desire in life, they’re useless!

Hence the reason you can have billionaires who hate their lives, and monks who love theirs.

If the house you build (aka your life) is on the wrong foundation, it’s completely useless. It’ll never feel like home, and will eventually all come tumbling down.

For me, one of the most important elements of my UNCOMMON Life is the work I get to do.

Educating, equipping, and empowering people to chase their dreams is my calling – I know that. But I almost gave that up for the bright shiny objects of another path.

Can you relate?

The problem was, it wasn’t the path for me. I had that square peg in a round hole or trying to wear a shoe that just didn’t fit feeling.

Could I have been successful at it? No doubt! But the more important question is, did I WANT to be successful at it?

The answer to that is a definitive NO!

It may be cliche (which, by the way, cliches are cliches for a reason – because they’re true!), but we really do only get one shot at this life. And with that one life, we’ve gotta decide if we’re going to spend it pursuing our passions and true desires, or chasing shiny objects and things that aren’t in alignment with what we want.

How this applies to you

Admittedly, I’m not writing this just for me. Yes, I absolutely want to take ownership of this, and lead from the front.

But, I’m also writing this to encourage you. If you’re being honest with yourself, where are you out of alignment with your truth?

Where are you not fully owning and walking out who you are and what you want in this life?

***Spoiler Alert*** if you’re unhappy in life, chances are you’re out of alignment.

Now before you start pushing back, saying “Justin, you don’t get it, it’s not that simple for me,” let me just stop you.

No, I don’t know your unique situation. But I do know that regardless of what it is, you still have the choice. If you want this life badly enough, you can ALWAYS do the work necessary to make it happen – regardless of the circumstances.

I’m so grateful to have you on this journey with me, and am blessed to be able to open up my life – struggles and all – to better the lives of others.

Here’s to owning your truth and chasing your dreams.

Be UNCOMMON!